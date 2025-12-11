Best Christmas gifts for people who have everything

We all know that person who is impossible to buy for. If they want something, they already own it, and if they don’t, they insist they need nothing at all.

It helps to rethink what a ‘present’ can be. Experiences, small luxuries and thoughtful touches often land better than anything wrapped and placed under the tree.

Whether it is tickets to something unforgettable like ABBA Voyage, an engravable keepsake, or even a feel-good donation in their name, here are ideas to finally surprise the person who has everything this Christmas.

Best experience gifts for Christmas

ABBA Voyage dancefloor tickets

You can pick up tickets for two for £138 directly from Virgin Experience Days .

Last Christmas, I gifted my parents tickets to ABBA Voyage and it went down a treat. The experience was unlike anything they'd ever seen before, combining ABBA's iconic music with mind-blowing modern technology. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior content producer

This gift gives two people the chance to experience ABBA Voyage at the purpose-built ABBA Arena in Pudding Mill Lane, London.

The show uses digital versions of the band to perform a full set of classics, supported by lighting and sound, and it runs for around 100 minutes. Dancefloor tickets place you right in the middle of the atmosphere, surrounded by fans who know every word to Dancing Queen.

The dancefloor is standing only, and travel is not included, but the location is easy to reach by public transport.

It is a fun, high-energy option for anyone who enjoys live events or wants a night out they might not book for themselves.

Spa day or massage voucher

You can get spa day vouchers from sites like Buyagift , Treatwell or Virgin Experience Days .

As the father of two small children, I've grown accustomed to contorting my body in increasingly unnatural positions - be it wrestling a nappy on a two-year-old or holding a newborn over my shoulder in the wee hours of the night. A voucher for a massage would go down a treat to melt away any knots and relax the body and soul. Angus Dawson Which? chief sub editor

A spa day or massage voucher is an easy way to give someone a bit of a time out after the Christmas rush.

Many vouchers cover everything from short treatments to full-day packages, and there are options across the country, so you can pick something close to home or turn it into a day trip.

Some deals are valid only on certain days or at specific locations, so it is worth checking the small print before buying.

Several vouchers are also available for two people, which can make it a shared treat if they would welcome the company.

Hotel stays: if a few hours in a robe is not quite enough, you could upgrade the whole thing to a hotel stay – our guide to the best hotels in the UK can help you pick the perfect spot.

Treasure Trails

Pick up a gift card (£12.99 per trail) directly from the Treasure Trails website .

Ideal for kids, Treasure Trails guides you round one of thousands of towns across the UK with series of fun puzzles and clues designed to both challenge and reward. It's just as interesting for adults too, it's like a mini history tour revealing interesting parts of your town you might have walked past for years. Jamie Darlow Which? senior researcher/writer

Treasure Trails offers self-guided walking adventures across towns, cities and countryside spots in the UK.

Each trail comes as a booklet or downloadable PDF, with clues to follow and puzzles to solve as you move from point to point. They are particularly good for families with younger children who enjoy something hands-on, but plenty of adults use them too as a low-key way to explore a new area.

There are no set start times, and you complete the trail at your own pace, though some routes include longer walks or uneven ground, so it is worth checking before buying.

It is a simple, experience-led gift for someone who prefers doing something together rather than unwrapping more ‘stuff’.

Theatre Tokens

Tickets are available in set amounts of £10, £20, £30, £40, £50 or £60, and you can buy tokens directly from the Theatre Tokens website .

My family often gift each other an evening at the theatre and if you don't want to commit to a specific show/date in advance then theatre tokens can be a good option - you can use them at theatres up and down the country and they don't expire. Emily Seymour Which? content editor

Theatre Tokens work as a flexible gift card for stage lovers, letting the recipient choose a show and date that suits them. It’s a practical pick for people who enjoy live events but might not choose a specific production for themselves.

They’re accepted at more than 300 venues across the UK, including major London theatres and regional favourites, so the options range from long-running musicals to smaller touring productions.

You can choose which set amount you wish to spend and there is no expiry date. If the show they want costs a little more, they can simply top up the amount.

Best meaningful Christmas gifts

UNICEF donation gifts

Visit UNICEF's website for donation gift options.

For your more altruistic friends who don't want to accumulate any more possessions, the gift of supporting a charity can be a great choice. Jenni Allen Which? content director

UNICEF’s Inspired Gifts let you make a donation on someone’s behalf, which can feel far more meaningful than wrapping up another physical present.

Each gift represents real items sent to children and communities that need them, with options starting at around £5 for water purification tablets and going up to items such as football kits, warm blankets, or midwifery supplies.

The recipient receives an e-card explaining what their gift has helped to fund, so they still have something to open on Christmas Day. Though it's worth considering whether your recipient prefers donating to a specific charity.

Sponsor a guide dog puppy: if they would prefer a cause that supports people with sight loss as well as the puppies themselves, you could point them towards sponsoring a furry friend through Guide Dogs .

A Which? subscription

A Which? membership gift subscription is a practical pick for anyone who likes solid advice rather than more things to unwrap. You choose the membership type, buy a voucher and pass the code on – the recipient activates it whenever they are ready.

Options range from Digital (£79) to Full Access (£99, currently £49.50), along with specialist memberships such as Tech Support, Money, Gardening, Travel and Legal. Each one offers a different mix of expert guidance, reviews and magazines, depending on what they are interested in.

Gift vouchers last for 12 months, and the membership only starts when the recipient redeems it. It is a one-off purchase with no automatic renewal, though Legal vouchers can only be used by UK residents.

Best personalised Christmas gifts

Monica Vinader Deia Pebble Locket

Available in 18ct gold vermeil (£140) or sterling silver (£130), directly from the Monica Vinader website .

A number of Monica Vinader items can be engraved, and not just with words - you can upload your own doodle to make your gift extra special. Lanna Rosgen Which? senior market analyst

The Deia Pebble Locket is a lovely choice if you want to give someone jewellery with a bit of meaning.

It comes in 18ct gold vermeil or sterling silver, and the smooth, rounded shape makes it an easy piece to wear every day. You can engrave it or add a small photo inside, which gives it that personal touch many people appreciate at Christmas.

Delivery may take longer in December, especially if you personalise it, so it is best to plan ahead.

Best culture-lover gifts for Christmas

National Art Pass

From £37.50 per year at National Art Pass .

Among the benefits of a National Art Pass is free entry to more than 250 art venues and special offers at museum shops and cafes. I don't count myself as someone who has everything, but I'm still gently hinting for this to be bought for me this Christmas... Martha Roberts Which? senior content producer/writer

The National Art Pass is a thoughtful pick for anyone who enjoys museums or exhibitions. It gives free entry to more than 250 museums, galleries and historic places across the UK, plus 50% off many major exhibitions, which can make last-minute days out a bit easier on the wallet.

Membership includes an Art Map guidebook and a subscription to Art Quarterly, offering ideas on where to visit next. Some major exhibitions may still have an additional booking fee, so it is worth checking in advance.

The pass also helps support museum projects across the country, which is a nice bonus for art lovers who like knowing their gift gives back.

National Trust membership

Gift memberships range from £12 to £151.20, depending on the type, and are available at the National Trust website .

A great gift for families (not just for families though) but NT places are all over the UK and are perfect for an excuse to get out for a walk at the weekend in places that are well cared for, have parking and usually are accessible. Lisa Galliers Which? principal researcher/writer

A National Trust membership is a great option for anyone who enjoys cultural days out, historic houses or long walks with a good café at the end.

There are more than 500 locations across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, so it is often a better fit than an art pass for people who do not live near major cities. In Scotland, you sign up through the National Trust for Scotland.

Gift memberships range from junior (£12 a year) to young person (18-25, £45.60 a year) to adult (£91.20 a year or £151.20 for a couple aged over 18).

It also supports the Trust’s conservation work, from protecting landscapes to maintaining historic buildings, and recipients become full members with the ability to vote in the annual meeting.

RHS Membership: If they’d rather start the new year surrounded by flowers than old stone walls, an RHS (Royal Horticultural Society) gift membership might be a better fit. It costs £79.99 (currently £64.99) and gives unlimited entry to all five RHS gardens for the member plus a guest or two children, free access to more than 230 partner gardens, a copy of The Garden magazine and personalised gardening advice. You can find the full details at the RHS website .

Best foodie gifts for Christmas

Fruit and veg box

Boxes start from £26 with free nationwide delivery on standard and family boxes directly from FruitAndVeg2U .

They deliver a continuous supply of high-quality, fresh (and often seasonal) produce right to their door, introducing them to new varieties they might not normally buy. Many suppliers have one-off gift boxes plus special Christmas options. Martha Roberts Which? senior content producer/writer

A one-off fruit and veg box is an easy way to help someone start the new year with fresh, seasonal produce. It is a straightforward, practical gift for anyone who enjoys cooking or wants a healthier reset after Christmas.

The Standard Box (£26) suits smaller households, while the Family Box (£37) works for bigger ones. Items may be substituted depending on availability, and delivery is free for core boxes. Add-ons can be included, though ordering them alone comes with a small delivery fee.

To see how FruitAndVeg2U performed in our comparisons, read our guide to the best fruit and veg boxes.

White Masau smoky chilli oil

You can buy a single 240g for £6.95 at Ocado - and many small independent food shops stock it, too. Or, you can compare prices below:

My go-to gift for friends and family that are hard to buy for is a jar of White Masau chilli oil. It's a small, affordable treat (you can usually pick it up for around £6) that can elevate their condiment game. If chilli isn't their thing, the brand offers a few different options, including a Peanut Rayu that's great with gyozas. Which? senior money and retail editor Reena Sewraz

White Mausu’s Smoky Chilli Oil is a versatile jar to keep in the kitchen, made with Morita chipotle chillies, garlic and a touch of sweetness for a smoky, gently spicy flavour. It works well on eggs, noodles, rice dishes and vegetables, and can be used as an easy finishing drizzle.

The brand’s own online shop mainly sells packs of six, so Ocado or local independents are the easier routes for picking up just one. It is vegan and packaged in a recyclable glass jar.

It is a useful little addition for anyone who enjoys experimenting with flavours – or wants something different to brighten up leftovers over Christmas and into the new year.

