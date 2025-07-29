What is the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X release date?

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X have finally been revealed after several years of speculation – hitting shelves in the UK by the end of the year.

Handheld PCs have exploded in popularity since devices such as the Steam Deck launched a few years ago. Now, Microsoft has teamed up with Asus to create an Xbox-focused handheld.

Two models are being released: the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. While prices aren't yet set in stone, there are some rumours.

Read on to sift through the speculation and learn more about these highly anticipated handhelds.

What is the Asus ROG Xbox Ally?

The first thing to know is that these handhelds aren't being made by Microsoft, as Xboxes are. Instead, they're made by computer and electronics manufacturer Asus. It's had experience making handheld PCs before, with its own ROG Ally system: a battery-operated gaming handheld that runs Windows and is targeted towards gaming on the go.

What makes the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X different is that these handheld PCs have a modified version of Windows running on them. This tweaked OS is supposed to be better integrated within the Xbox ecosystem.

Other key differences with the Xbox Ally include a redesigned chassis with an integrated Xbox controller, improved specs over the older ROG Ally and the ability to remotely play games installed on your Xbox from an Xbox Ally.

What are the Xbox Ally and Ally X's specs?

The standard ROG Xbox Ally has an AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor, 16GB of Ram, a 60Wh battery and 512GB of SSD storage. It weighs 670g.

The Ally X steps things up with an AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of Ram, a larger 80Wh battery, more ports and a more generous 1TB of SSD storage.

The beefier specs make the Xbox Ally X a bit heavier, at 715g.

Both handhelds use the same 7-inch Full HD LCD screen, and both run the same modified version of Windows 11.

On the whole, these specs line up with the previous generation of ROG Ally – just with a newer processor that can generate better graphics.

How does it compare with the Steam Deck OLED and other handheld PCs?

We've compared the specs of popular handheld PCs below:

Spec / console ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X ROG Ally (2023) ROG Ally X (2024) Steam Deck OLED (512GB model) MSI Claw 8 AI+ Lenovo Legion Go S (base model) Processor AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Zen 2 'Van Gogh' Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 2) AMD Ryzen Z2 GO Ram 16GB 24GB 16GB 24GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Graphics AMD Radeon graphics AMD Radeon graphics AMD Radeon graphics AMD Radeon graphics AMD Radeon graphics Intel Arc graphics AMD Radeon graphics Screen 7-inch LCD screen 7-inch LCD screen 7-inch LCD screen 7-inch LCD screen 7.4-inch OLED screen 8-inch LCD screen 8-inch LCD screen Resolution and refresh rate 1,920 x 1,080 at 120Hz 1,920 x 1,080 at 120Hz 1,920 x 1,080 at 120Hz 1,920 x 1,080 at 120Hz 1,280 x 800 at 90Hz 1,920 x 1,200 at 120Hz 1,920 x 1,200 at 120Hz Storage 512GB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) 1TB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) 512GB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) 1TB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) 512GB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) 1TB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) 1TB SSD (expandable with micro-SD) Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home SteamOS 3 Windows 11 Home SteamOS or Windows 11 Show all rows

How much are the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X?

While prices have yet to be confirmed by both Microsoft and Asus, a leak from an Official Asus store in Spain put the ROG Xbox Ally at €599 and the Xbox Ally X at €899. In pounds, this comes to about £519 for the standard model and £779 for the Xbox Ally X.

This is roughly in line with the RRP of both the older Ally and Ally X models, which currently cost £599.99 and £799 respectively.

When are the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X released in the UK?

While the release date hasn't been officially confirmed, we know it's coming out over the 2025 holiday season.

Some rumours have led people to believe that pre-orders will open around August, with an October release – but that's speculation.

Where can I buy an Xbox Ally or Xbox Ally X?

While retailers have yet to put up any official listings, you'll likely be able to buy the handheld from most retailers that already sell the 2023 and 2024 ROG Ally models – such as Asus , Amazon , Currys or Microsoft .

Once we spot pre-orders going live, we'll update this page with where has stock.

Can the Xbox Ally play all games?

One of the biggest selling points of the ROG Xbox Ally is that while it's integrated with Xbox's systems, you still also have access to Windows. This means you'll also be able to use services such as EA Play, the Epic Games launcher and Steam.

This excludes some PS5 titles, but you should be able to play several previously exclusive PS5 titles through Steam.

While it can play a massive range of games, you likely won't have a seamless experience with every game. Some may require you to do some tweaking or use a mouse and keyboard.

Will other ROG Allys get a price drop?

We hope so. We can't say for sure, but as these appear to be the latest generation of ROG Ally, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think the older models will get a price cut.

