Three of the best Spanish cities for Easter

Easter is one of the biggest events in the Spanish calendar and we’ve found three of the best cities to join in the festivities.

Seville’s streets fill with locals in traditional costume and flamenco singers during Semana Santa (Holy Week, the week leading up to Easter Sunday). But the Andalusian capital isn’t the cheapest option for Easter so consider Madrid - a slightly more affordable, but still lively alternative. And if you want beach time during your stay, Valencia is another great option.

Seville

Seville’s Semana Santa (Holy Week) is one of epic proportions. Sevillanos line the streets in their best dress to watch the processions: some 50,000 people in traditional robes parading religious statues (pasos) up to the gothic Cathedral. Drums roll, trumpets play and flamenco singers burst into passionate song from the balconies. The celebrations run into the early hours so, if you like your sleep, book a hotel away from the action.

Madrid

The celebrations are more low-key but Madrid is cheaper and less crowded than Seville.

Churches host concerts and the streets fill with colourfully robed penitents and religious brotherhoods. Carved images and sculptures are carried aloft, adorned with candles, flowers and elaborately embroidered shawls. There are also traditional festive dishes to try, including potaje de garbanzos (chickpea stew) and torijas (Spain’s sweet and sticky answer to French toast)

Valencia

Head to Valencia to sink your toes into the sand while witnessing the city’s own spin on Easter traditions. Locals dress as biblical characters to join the processions on Good Friday. And at Malvarrosa beach, a statue of Christ is carried to the water’s edge, where prayers are chanted and wreaths are tossed into the sea. Easter Sunday starts with fireworks at midnight and, later, old crockery is smashed on the streets to symbolise new beginnings.

