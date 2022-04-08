Spain travel advice: Covid tests, vaccinations and entry requirements for children

British adults who have had coronavirus in the last six months can now travel to Spain with a recovery certificate. Here, we unpick Spain's latest travel requirements.

Previously, if travellers were from outside of the EU they had to be fully vaccinated adults to visit Spain for tourism. The Spanish government has since reversed this decision and is now accepting certificates of recovery from Covid-19 in lieu of full vaccination in adults. However, if you aren't fully vaccinated and haven't had Covid-19 in the past six months, you cannot enter Spain for tourism.

Be sure to check the dates of your Covid vaccinations very carefully before booking a trip. As of 1 February, you will need to have received your second jab between 14 and 270 days before travel to Spain and the Canary Islands to be classed as fully vaccinated. If your second jab (or first if it's a one-dose vaccine) was administered outside of this timeframe, you'll need evidence of a booster jab. There is no minimum time required between the booster jab and travel to Spain.

For children and teenagers, the entry requirements are slightly different, depending on both their vaccination status and that of the adults they're travelling with.

Read on to find out what Spain classes as fully vaccinated, what paperwork you'll need to show, and what the rules are for children and teenagers travelling to Spain.

What are the current travel rules for Spain?

Adults over the age of 18 can enter Spain for tourism either if they can prove they're fully vaccinated, medically exempt from vaccination, or have recovered from Covid-19 in the last six months. Children and teenagers can also go on holiday to Spain providing they meet the vaccination or Covid-19 recovery requirements.

What you need to do depends on your vaccination status, but here are four basic steps that all UK travellers need to follow to enter Spain and the Canaries for tourism.

STEP 1 - Show evidence that you are fully vaccinated , with a second dose no longer than 270 days ago (or additional evidence of a booster), or valid proof you have recently recovered from Covid. Book and pay for a pre-departure PCR test for anyone between the ages of 12-17 who is not yet fully vaccinated.

- Show , with a second dose no longer than 270 days ago (or additional evidence of a booster), or valid proof you have recently recovered from Covid. Book and pay for a pre-departure PCR test for anyone between the ages of 12-17 who is not yet fully vaccinated. STEP 2 - Fill in the Spanish health control form within 48 hours of travel.

- Fill in the Spanish health control form within 48 hours of travel. STEP 3 - As of 18 March, you no longer need to test, fill out a passenger locator form or quarantine to enter the UK.

Before you go: what are Spain's Covid entry requirements?

Fully vaccinated passengers

STEP 1: If you have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to arriving in Spain you'll need to be able to prove it. The entry rules are the same for the whole country, whether you're visiting the Canaries, Mallorca, Ibiza or mainland Spain.

What counts as fully vaccinated to enter Spain?

Spain classes you as being fully vaccinated if you received your final (or only) dose of the vaccine between 14 and 270 days before travel to Spain.

Your vaccine must be one approved by either the European Medicines Agency or by the World Health Organisation .

Is the NHS Covid Pass accepted in Spain?

Yes. English holidaymakers visiting Spain can use the NHS Covid Pass to provide evidence of the date of their vaccinations or recent recovery from Covid-19.

Our advice is to print out the required QR code, or at least save it in your phone's document wallet. Some travellers have missed their flights when the Covid Pass app stopped working, leaving them with no means of proving when they received their vaccinations.

If you don't have a smartphone, you can also access your vaccine status online, or request proof in letter form.

STEP 2: Before your flight, you will also need to complete and sign an online Health Control Form , no more than 48 hours prior to travel, declaring any known history of Covid exposure.

Once the form is completed you will receive a QR code (again, print this out as a backup).

On arrival in Spain, you may be asked to present the QR code, undergo a temperature check and/or undergo a visual health assessment.

Unvaccinated adult passengers

STEP 1: If you are unvaccinated, or not yet fully vaccinated within Spain's validity requirements, you can only enter Spain if you have proof that you have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months.

STEP 2: As above

Travelling with children

STEP 1: Children under the age of 12 do not need to take a test, or show evidence of vaccination, to enter Spain.

Those between the ages of 12-17 will be able to enter Spain using a negative PCR test result. They'll must book, pay for and take the test within 72 hours before arriving in Spain. Test results need to arrive in time for your flight.

Everyone aged 16 and over in England who has been fully vaccinated can prove their status through the NHS app.

STEP 2: Passengers of all ages must complete the Spanish health form (see Step 2 above) no more than 48 hours prior to travel. Parents or legal guardians are able to complete an individual form on behalf of their children. Alternatively you can fill in a family/group form.

What if my child has recently recovered from Covid but is not yet fully vaccinated?

Children under the age of 12 do not need to show proof of full vaccination, so as long as they are fully recovered from Covid-19, they should still be allowed to travel to Spain.

If your child is between the age of 12-17 and has recently recovered from Covid-19, they can use a certificate of recovery to enter Spain even if they are not fully vaccinated.

I have a holiday booked but I am unvaccinated - what can I do?

If you're not fully vaccinated and can't use a certificate of recent recovery from Covid-19 to enter Spain, best thing to do is speak to your provider to discuss your situation. Decent package holiday companies with flexible booking policies may allow you to rebook your holiday for different dates and/or a different destination.

What are Spain's rules while I am there?

Each region of Spain has its own rules with regards to mask-wearing, indoor hospitality and Covid passes. Some regions also have a curfew and this can vary, not just within regions but within provinces or even between municipalities.

In some regions curfews are currently in place very late at night, between 1.00am and 6.00am, but during the worst moments of the pandemic they have been as early as 11.00pm in some parts of the country.

Check with the local tourist office for the latest Covid restrictions.

You can see the rules for the Canary Islands here.

Do I need to show a Covid pass?

In Catalonia and Galicia in the north you do need to be able to prove that you're fully vaccinated, recently recovered or have had a negative Covid test before being allowed to enter indoor hospitality. Other regions are considering similar measures. You can use your NHS pass or the equivalents from the rest of the UK as a vaccine passport.

Will I need to wear a mask?

Anyone over the age of six must wear a mask in enclosed public spaces like shops, bars, restaurants and hairdressers and on public or group transport, except when eating or drinking. That's the case throughout the country, including the Canary and Balearic islands.

It's also obligatory to wear masks outside unless you are in a natural space or you are doing a solo sporting activity - such as running. Rules vary as to whether you have to wear a mask on the beach depending on the region you're in.

Fines may be imposed if you don't comply with these rules. However, those with a disability of respiratory condition are exempt.

What Covid forms, tests and quarantines are required when I return to the UK?

STEP 3: As of 18 March, you won't need to take any tests or fill out a passenger locator form, regardless of your vaccination status to enter the UK.

Read more about UK travel restrictions being dropped.