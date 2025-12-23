By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
From walking boots to water bottles – these are the products Which? experts take on their winter walks
Walking in the crisp winter air is a great way to stay active and enjoy the outdoors when it's cold outside. Certain accessories can make it much more comfortable, so you can focus on taking in the views.
Whether you're exploring a local woodland or taking a seaside stroll, the right gear can make a difference to how much you relish your walks.
Some will shield you from the cold and keep you dry if the weather changes, while others help you navigate or explore new routes and keep you entertained along the way.
To make sure you have a good time and stay cosy while getting your steps in, here's the equipment Which? experts take on their own winter excursions.
Walking backpack
We like: Adjustable designs to fit you comfortably
We don’t like: Typically cost more than £100
A walking backpack is a must-have accessory for winter outings, especially when it comes to particularly long walks or if you're taking dogs or children with you.
You can carry supplies such as water, snacks and dog treats with one of these backpacks, which is designed to reduce strain and discomfort by distributing weight evenly.
Highlander’s walking backpacks feature ergonomic designs with comfortable, ventilated back panels. Many styles also include padded hip belts and shoulder straps. They start from around £25 for a basic 20-litre backpack, but typically cost upwards of £100.
Read the full verdict in our round-up of the best walking backpacks.
Smartwatch or fitness tracker
We like: Great selection of smart and fitness features
We don’t like: Button-based control system
If you regularly go on lengthy walks or hikes, it may be worth investing in a smartwatch or fitness tracker.
The Garmin Forerunner 265 has built-in GPS to help you find your way back to the start of your route, even without a mobile phone signal. You’ll be able to follow a planned route on your wrist. And you can monitor your progress with data on the distance you’ve covered, your pace, elevation and heart rate.
Read our Garmin Forerunner 265 review or see more of the best smartwatches.
Walking boots
Buy the Altberg Malham Walling Boots from Altberg (£234.99)
We like: Robust materials
We don’t like: Expensive
A pair of sturdy walking boots is crucial for winter walkers who like to explore the UK's natural beauty. They will allow you to walk over difficult terrain without your feet getting wet or cold; it's like having a 4x4 for your feet.
Altberg is a top choice for walking boots. The Yorkshire-based brand has been praised for its high-quality, durable leather materials and the fact that they're designed to be resoled and repaired.
Read the full verdict in our round-up of the best walking boots or see some top-rated cheap walking boots.
Water bottle
We like: Easy to carry with the handle
We don’t like: There are cheaper alternatives
Remember to take a bottle of water with you and stay hydrated while you go for your winter walk.
Save on plastic and keep your drinks cool (or hot) with this Stanley AeroLight IceFlow Stainless Steel water bottle. It holds 0.6 litres of liquid, comes in a variety of colours and even has a handle to make it easier to carry or clip onto your bag.
Read the full verdict in our round-up of the best water bottles.
Walking trousers
Buy Rohan walking trousers for men and women directly from Rohan or from Amazon
We like: Comfortable and adjustable
We don’t like: Most walking trousers aren’t very warm
Walking trousers are designed to be breathable, stretchy and comfortable. You can move freely while you walk and power ahead without getting too sweaty.
If you’re shopping for a pair of walking trousers, Rohan offers a selection of fleece-lined options that are also waterproof. Plus, it makes styles that unzip and transform into shorts for sunny days.
Read our full verdict in our round-up of the best walking trousers.
Bone conduction headphones
We like: Open-ear design for safer outdoor walking
We don't like: Some may prefer traditional sports headphones
Solo strolls are made better with motivational music or a podcast, but most headphones block out the world around you, which means you might miss something such as the sound of traffic or rumbling thunder in the distance.
Bone conduction headphones are a great way to stay in tune with your surroundings while listening to your chosen audio.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 has an open-ear design, is IP55 waterproof and includes a built-in pair of noise-cancelling microphones so you can make and take phone calls.
Read our full verdict in our round-up of the best bone conduction headphones.
Power bank
We like: Portable wireless charging
We don’t like: Only has USB-C ports
Make sure you always have access to a working mobile phone on walks, treks and hikes by packing a power bank in your backpack. You may need your devices to navigate a map, find nearby points of interest or call for help if you get into trouble.
The Samsung 25W wireless battery pack is compact (7 x 1.5 x 14.8cm), has a 10,000mAh capacity and supports wireless charging, so you don’t necessarily need to remember to bring a cable – although, a short USB-C wire is included.
Read our full verdict in our round-up of the best portable power banks.
Waterproof jacket
Buy Rohan waterproof jackets for men and women directly from Rohan or from Amazon
We like: Great level of waterproofness
We don’t like: They don't come cheap
Walking in the UK means being prepared for a range of weather conditions. Sudden downpours are common throughout the year, so a waterproof jacket should be kept readily available.
Rohan’s waterproof jackets are loved by its customers because of how well they fend off the rain and wind, while being lightweight and also having plenty of pockets.
Read our full verdict in our round up of the best waterproof jackets.