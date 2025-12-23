From walking boots to water bottles – these are the products Which? experts take on their winter walks

Walking in the crisp winter air is a great way to stay active and enjoy the outdoors when it's cold outside. Certain accessories can make it much more comfortable, so you can focus on taking in the views.

Whether you're exploring a local woodland or taking a seaside stroll, the right gear can make a difference to how much you relish your walks.

Some will shield you from the cold and keep you dry if the weather changes, while others help you navigate or explore new routes and keep you entertained along the way.

To make sure you have a good time and stay cosy while getting your steps in, here's the equipment Which? experts take on their own winter excursions.

Looking for inspiration for your adventures? Take a look at the best UK walks this year

Walking backpack

Highlander’s walking backpacks received huge praise in our survey for being highly adjustable to fit any body shape. They have comfortable ergonomic designs and this Venture backpack has a ventilated back panel to stop you feeling too clammy. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher and writer

We like: Adjustable designs to fit you comfortably

We don’t like: Typically cost more than £100

A walking backpack is a must-have accessory for winter outings, especially when it comes to particularly long walks or if you're taking dogs or children with you.

You can carry supplies such as water, snacks and dog treats with one of these backpacks, which is designed to reduce strain and discomfort by distributing weight evenly.

Highlander’s walking backpacks feature ergonomic designs with comfortable, ventilated back panels. Many styles also include padded hip belts and shoulder straps. They start from around £25 for a basic 20-litre backpack, but typically cost upwards of £100.

Read the full verdict in our round-up of the best walking backpacks.

Smartwatch or fitness tracker

I never hit the trail without my smartwatch. It's an essential hiking and walking companion, tracking my route and logging metrics such as distance, pace, time, heart rate, calories burned, steps taken, elevation gain and speed. Yasmine Crossland Which? senior writer

We like: Great selection of smart and fitness features

We don’t like: Button-based control system

If you regularly go on lengthy walks or hikes, it may be worth investing in a smartwatch or fitness tracker.

The Garmin Forerunner 265 has built-in GPS to help you find your way back to the start of your route, even without a mobile phone signal. You’ll be able to follow a planned route on your wrist. And you can monitor your progress with data on the distance you’ve covered, your pace, elevation and heart rate.

Read our Garmin Forerunner 265 review or see more of the best smartwatches.

Walking boots

Buy the Altberg Malham Walling Boots from Altberg (£234.99)

Altberg customers told us that its boots endure whatever the weather throws at them and that their excellent grip helps you get over hard terrain without compromising on comfort or fit. If you do decide to invest, rest assured that Altberg will repair them for around half the price of a new pair if you ever wear them out. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher and writer

We like: Robust materials

We don’t like: Expensive

A pair of sturdy walking boots is crucial for winter walkers who like to explore the UK's natural beauty. They will allow you to walk over difficult terrain without your feet getting wet or cold; it's like having a 4x4 for your feet.

Altberg is a top choice for walking boots. The Yorkshire-based brand has been praised for its high-quality, durable leather materials and the fact that they're designed to be resoled and repaired.

Read the full verdict in our round-up of the best walking boots or see some top-rated cheap walking boots.

Water bottle

If you're heading out on a hike, a suitable water bottle is an absolute necessity. With a 600ml capacity, the Stanley Aerolight IceFlow ensures you can carry plenty of water, while its stainless steel construction provides durability. Plus, its double-walled insulation will keep your water refreshingly chilled throughout your journey. Danny Dougan Which? researcher and writer

We like: Easy to carry with the handle

We don’t like: There are cheaper alternatives

Remember to take a bottle of water with you and stay hydrated while you go for your winter walk.

Save on plastic and keep your drinks cool (or hot) with this Stanley AeroLight IceFlow Stainless Steel water bottle. It holds 0.6 litres of liquid, comes in a variety of colours and even has a handle to make it easier to carry or clip onto your bag.

Read the full verdict in our round-up of the best water bottles.

Walking trousers

Buy Rohan walking trousers for men and women directly from Rohan or from Amazon

Rohan was the best-rated brand in our survey of more than 1,400 people who have bought a pair of walking trousers in the past five years. They are a great investment and were commended by owners for their comfort, durability and how well they are made. They are breathable enough to let moisture out on hot days, they are easy to clean, and they should dry quickly. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher and writer

We like: Comfortable and adjustable

We don’t like: Most walking trousers aren’t very warm

Walking trousers are designed to be breathable, stretchy and comfortable. You can move freely while you walk and power ahead without getting too sweaty.

If you’re shopping for a pair of walking trousers, Rohan offers a selection of fleece-lined options that are also waterproof. Plus, it makes styles that unzip and transform into shorts for sunny days.

Read our full verdict in our round-up of the best walking trousers.

Bone conduction headphones

Bone conduction headphones leave your ear canal free to pick up ambient noise in your surroundings. So while they would be rubbish for drowning out the latest episode of Bluey from your TV, they're great for music or podcasts on the move while allowing you to hear an approaching car, for example. Matthew Knight Which? product testing manager

We like: Open-ear design for safer outdoor walking

We don't like: Some may prefer traditional sports headphones

Solo strolls are made better with motivational music or a podcast, but most headphones block out the world around you, which means you might miss something such as the sound of traffic or rumbling thunder in the distance.

Bone conduction headphones are a great way to stay in tune with your surroundings while listening to your chosen audio.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 has an open-ear design, is IP55 waterproof and includes a built-in pair of noise-cancelling microphones so you can make and take phone calls.

Read our full verdict in our round-up of the best bone conduction headphones.

Power bank

This power bank is lightweight, easy to carry, and is said to charge devices quickly. The wireless charging option makes it highly convenient. If you’re always scrambling for an outlet, you'll love having this reliable little lifesaver in your pocket. Jonny Martin Which? senior researcher and writer

We like: Portable wireless charging

We don’t like: Only has USB-C ports

Make sure you always have access to a working mobile phone on walks, treks and hikes by packing a power bank in your backpack. You may need your devices to navigate a map, find nearby points of interest or call for help if you get into trouble.

The Samsung 25W wireless battery pack is compact (7 x 1.5 x 14.8cm), has a 10,000mAh capacity and supports wireless charging, so you don’t necessarily need to remember to bring a cable – although, a short USB-C wire is included.

Read our full verdict in our round-up of the best portable power banks.

Waterproof jacket

Buy Rohan waterproof jackets for men and women directly from Rohan or from Amazon

We surveyed 2,770 Which? members to find the best waterproof jacket brands you can buy with confidence. Most brands offer jackets that keep you dry in a light shower, but Rohan was among the elite few to earn a five-star rating for water resistance. Plus, its jackets don't compromise on comfort, durability or breathability to ward off an unpleasant, clammy feel. Amy Axworthy Which? senior researcher and writer

We like: Great level of waterproofness

We don’t like: They don't come cheap

Walking in the UK means being prepared for a range of weather conditions. Sudden downpours are common throughout the year, so a waterproof jacket should be kept readily available.

Rohan’s waterproof jackets are loved by its customers because of how well they fend off the rain and wind, while being lightweight and also having plenty of pockets.

Read our full verdict in our round up of the best waterproof jackets.