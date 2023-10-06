Big drop in new electric car sales to private buyers

While electric car (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models sales continue to increase, the latest sales data shows a drop in the popularity of EVs among private buyers.

Sales figures from industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show that a total of 272,610 cars (across all fuel types) were registered in September 2023, compared to 225,269 during the same period last year - a rise of 21%.

However, sales of electric cars to private buyers suffered a big year-on-year drop and car registrations across all fuel types remain 20% below pre-pandemic levels

Read on to find out which areas of the market are experiencing the biggest growth in what is typically the second-busiest month of the year for new car sales, and the best sellers this year (so far).

EV sales up, but sales to private buyers down

EV registrations in September 2023 stood at 238,533, representing an increase of 35.8% on the same period last year. However, sales of new EVs to private buyers actually fell by 14.3% year on year.

The drop in private sales comes after the much anticipated delay on the ban on new petrol and diesel cars to 2035 was finally confirmed by the government on 21 September.

Looking at all fuel types across the same time periods, PHEVs experienced the biggest growth of registrations (50.9%). Registrations of petrol mild hybrids also saw a sizeable increase (31.8%), with petrol models accounting for over half of all cars registered in September. Diesel models accounted for just 6.9% of sales in September.

Full hybrid models registered a considerable rise of 30.7% year-on-year.

Commenting on the figures, Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: ‘A bumper September means the new car market remains strong despite economic challenges. However, with tougher EV targets for manufacturers coming into force next year, we need to accelerate the transition, encouraging all motorists to make the switch.

‘The forthcoming Autumn Statement is the perfect opportunity to create the conditions that will deliver the zero emission mobility essential to our shared net zero ambition.’

Most popular new cars in September 2023

These are the five best-selling cars of September 2023, but do we recommend them? Click the links to find out how they fared in our tough lab and road tests.

1. Nissan Qashqai (2021-)

This is the third generation of this popular model and comes with plenty of safety kit. But how does it perform in terms of reliability, efficiency and practicality?

We give the definitive verdict in our full Nissan Qashqai (2021-) review.

2. Ford Puma (2020-)

The smallest model in Ford’s current range, the Puma is a compact SUV with practical touches.

Find out how it performed overall in our full Ford Puma (2020-) review.

3. Kia Sportage (2022-)

The Sportage has proved to be very popular over its life, and the current-generation model is no exception.

Read our full review of the Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (2022-) to see how it performed in our lab and road tests.

4. Ford Kuga (2022-)

Available in petrol, hybrid and PHEV iterations, Ford’s Kuga model aims to be the perfect large SUV regardless which fuel type you prefer.

See what we thought of the Kuga in our full Ford Kuga (2020-) and Ford Kuga Plug-in Hybrid (2020-) reviews.

5. MG ZS (2017-)

MG focuses on offering budget models, so it’s no surprise that its ZS crossover is proving popular. It’s offered in EV and petrol guises, and comes with a seven-year warranty.

See what we thought of the MG ZS EV (2019-) in our full review.

Top 10 sellers of September 2023 in full

