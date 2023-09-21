Government delays ban on new petrol and diesel cars

New petrol and diesel cars will remain on sale until 2035, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed, among a number of changes to the UK’s climate change targets.

Announcing the shift in policy yesterday, the changes also include a delay to the proposed ban on off-grid oil boilers, as well as scrapping policy that would require landlords to make efficiency upgrades to their properties.

What did the Prime Minister announce?

The policy shift will see new conventional petrol and diesel cars remain available for five years longer than originally planned under the 2030 moratorium introduced by Sunak’s predecessor, Boris Johnson – which, until very recently, still had government backing.

Sunak stated he would prefer consumers to lead the transition to electric motoring, rather than be dictated to by government. He cited concerns about purchase prices, which remain comparatively high, as well as implications for small businesses and the immaturity of the UK’s public charging network.

He went on to say the move brings the UK’s electric car targets in line with other major European economies, including France, Germany and Spain. The announcement will not affect the trade of second-hand petrol and diesel cars, which will continue to be allowed after 2035.

The sale of new hybrid cars, which was originally set to be phased out in 2035, was not specifically mentioned, but it is expected that this deadline will remain.

How has the car industry reacted?

There has been significant opposition to the new plans, with fears of uncertainty for business, as well as the UK losing credibility globally for rolling back on previously firm climate-change commitments.

Ford was among the first carmakers to signal its frustration, having committed $50 billion globally into new electric vehicles. The brand’s UK chair, Lisa Brankin, stated that the new policy would undermine the 'ambition, commitment and consistency' required by carmakers from government, for the successful transition to zero-emissions motoring.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents the UK motoring industry, was similarly critical. SMMT Chief Executive, Mike Hawes, said: 'The automotive industry has and continues to invest billions in new electric vehicles as the decarbonisation of road transport is essential if net zero is to be delivered.

'To make this a reality, however, consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from government a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives and charging infrastructure that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion and uncertainty will only hold them back.'

Given the huge shift towards electric vehicles being undertaken by nearly all car manufacturers, it is unlikely that this extension will deter many from their current course. Speaking to the BBC, the Stellantis group, which owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Fiat and Citroen, among other brands, said it was 'committed to achieve 100% zero-emission new car and van sales in the UK and Europe by 2030', but echoed Ford’s concerns over lack of clarity from the government.

There are fears that the new 2035 ban will lead to reduced uptake of electric vehicles, slowing down the momentum that has been built up in this market. RAC head of policy, Simon Williams, suggested that government may want to consider 'reintroducing a form of the plug-in-car grant that incentivises the cheaper end of the car market'.

Which? director of policy and advocacy, Rocio Concha, voiced similar concerns: 'Weakening the government's green targets risks endangering the business investment that consumers need to play their part in tackling climate change.

'Consumers need businesses to continue investing in new low-carbon products and services, so the transition is as affordable and easy as possible. That includes the continued development of electric vehicles and improvement of the EV charging infrastructure.'

Organisations representing the interests of the petrol industry have been less scathing. The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents forecourts across the UK, said: 'The Prime Minister’s announcement today reflects the reality of the delays in meeting infrastructure targets.

'The widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the UK can’t be realistically achieved without the corresponding charging network to accommodate it. Delays in infrastructure targets and questions around alternative methods of tax to compensate for the loss of fuel duty revenue and VAT have cast a shadow over the 2030 deadline.'

Should I still consider an electric car?

Despite the issues facing the mass adoption of electric vehicles, they are enjoying increasing popularity. SMMT sales data shows that in the year to date, 193,221 new battery-powered vehicles were sold in the UK. That’s a 40.5% increase on the same period last year and the largest by any one fuel type. Comparatively, sales of petrol cars rose only 13%, while those of diesel vehicles was down by 17.5%.

However, aside from the initial purchase price, your decision to make the switch will ultimately hinge on whether you can charge an electric car at home. Despite grants towards home charger installation now having ended, charging at home is in nearly all cases the cheapest way to run an electric car. Those reliant on the public charging network – especially rapid or ultra-rapid chargers – will pay the most, and our research shows that the cost can outweigh that for fuelling a conventional petrol or diesel car.

Thankfully, range anxiety, which was a significant hurdle for EV adopters, is becoming less of an issue, thanks to larger batteries and more efficient electric motors. However, our lab tests have revealed some new models that will struggle to cover even 120 miles.

