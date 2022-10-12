Euro NCAP crash tests: How safe are the latest family cars?

Euro NCAP has released its latest crash test results, featuring new family cars from BMW, Mazda and Citroen.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 plug-in hybrid scored the full five stars, as did two cars from BMW: the X1 and 2 Series Active Tourer.

Citroen’s latest large car, the C5 X, couldn’t quite match them for safety, but it still scored a respectable four stars out of five.

Read on to find more about how these cars performed in the latest crash tests, which assess the safety technology of each car and their ability to protect both passengers and other road users.

BMW X1 (2022-), £33,775

Euro NCAP score: 5/5

The new X1 is BMW’s latest model in the popular small SUV class.

This third-generation X1 scored well in Euro NCAP’s tests, achieving a decent 92% for its safety assistance systems, and 89% and 86% for protecting child and adult occupants, respectively.

The car also performs well in the vulnerable road users test, scoring 76% thanks to its autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and ‘active’ bonnet systems; in the event of an impact with a pedestrian, the latter lifts the surface of the bonnet to create additional space between the bonnet and engine.

We haven’t reviewed the new BMW X1 yet, but you can read our review of the previous-generation BMW X1 (2015-2022)

BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (2022-), £31,285

​Euro NCAP score: 5/5

Small MPVs may be falling out of fashion, but based on our first drive BMW’s latest 2 Series Active Tourer combines family practicality with advanced technology and superb quality to great effect.

Like the BMW X1, this second-generation 2 Series Active Tourer scores 92% for its safety technology. Its scores for adult and child protection systems where 88% and 81%, respectively.

The cars ability to protect vulnerable road users isn’t quite as impressive with a score of 76% - Euro NCAP commented that pedestrian head protection was ‘poor’ due to stiff windscreen pillars.

Read our initial impressions of the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer in our first drive review

Mazda CX-60 (2022-), £45,420

Euro NCAP score: 5/5

The CX-60 is Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid model and is the largest SUV in the manufacturer’s UK range.

Its safety credentials are impressive, scoring 89% in Euro NCAP’s vulnerable road user tests and 88% and 91% for its ability to protect adults and children, respectively.

Its safety assistance technology scored 76%, with Euro NCAP noting that the ‘gentle’ input of the car’s lane assistance system didn’t always respond well when the car drifted out of lane.

It might get five stars for safety, but how does the CX-60 perform in other areas? Find out in our Mazda CX-60 first drive review

Citroen C5 X (2022-), £27,790

Euro NCAP score: 5/5

Citroen’s newest large car, the C5 X, is available with a petrol engine or as a plug-in hybrid.

It scores well for protecting adults and children (82% and 87%, respectively), but only 69% for its ability to protect vulnerable road users and 66% for safety systems.

Euro NCAP found the C5 X’s AEB systems were too slow to react and that the risk of pelvis injuries was high for pedestrians in the event of a collision.

Ahead of our full review, you can find out how the car fared in our Citroen C5X first drive

Car safety features explained

Manufacturers are continually developing advanced safety technology to not only mitigate the effects of a collision but also, in some cases, avoid one altogether.

Some of this safety technology is included as standard, but it can vary from model to model - particularly on cheaper cars.

Watch our video to learn more about key safety features - AEB, adaptive cruise control and visibility aids - help keep you protected on the road.

For more information about car safety, including what to look for and the difference between 'active' and 'passive' safety features, check out our complete guide to car safety.

