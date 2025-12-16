Can you put Christmas wrapping paper in the recycling?

If you haven't done it already, Christmas present wrapping will soon start in earnest. But while brightly coloured gifts under the tree are a classic Christmas sight, an overflowing bin doesn't have to be.

Find out which types of wrapping paper are recyclable, which retailers have recyclable ranges, as well as what to do with other product packaging.

Once you get to the Boxing Day clear up, use the 'scrunch' test for any paper. If wrapping paper scrunched up into a ball in your hand stays scrunched when you release it, it's generally recyclable. If it doesn't, then it's likely to be laminated with plastic or foil-based and so can't be recycled.

There's also the tear test - if it can't be ripped by hand easily it's likely to be made of materials other than just paper, so will have to go in your normal household rubbish.

It also won't be recyclable if it's decorated with any glitter. The same applies to Christmas cards, so avoid buying glittery versions of either wrapping paper or cards. Some retailers have now gone glitter-free across their entire ranges.

Below we've got information on which retailers offer only recyclable paper as well as those which are also FSC-certified.

Whether paper is successfully recyclable is largely to do with the number of quality fibres it contains. Brown paper or coloured Kraft paper is a great choice, and all councils and recycling centres should accept it as it has long high-quality fibres. As a bonus, it is often made up of partially recycled paper to start with.

But when paper has other extras such as foil shapes or a laminate finish, the amount of quality fibre that can be recycled is reduced. This also applies to very thin paper – while it may technically be recycable it may not contain enough quality fibres for it to be worthwhile.

Steve Oulds, commercial manager for waste management company Biffa's material recycling facilities, told us: 'while composite materials may still be recyclable, recycling them becomes more difficult as more processes (and more costs) are involved to return it to being pure paper again'.

Extra sellotape can also cause a problem for recycling. Get in the habit of removing any plastic sticky tape from paper heading into the recycling bin. Paper parcel tape and some paper-based washi tapes can be recycled with the wrapping paper.

Do local councils recycle wrapping paper?

This very much depends on the local authority. If the paper says it is recyclable, then most councils should accept it.

However, some local councils still say they can't accept any wrapping paper because of issues with the paper quality and the risk of contamination, so it's best to check your council's website for its waste and recycling information.

Some councils may not accept it with household recycling but will allow you take it to a household recycling centre.

For more on what can and can't be recycled visit our guide on how to recycle in the UK.

Where to buy recyclable wrapping paper

We gathered information from retailers' websites about their recyclable gift wrap ranges in December 2024. Where information was not available online, we asked retailers directly.

The following applies to all paper-based wrapping paper. However, be aware that the retailer stating its paper is fully recyclable doesn't guarantee that your local council will accept it.

Asda A wide range of Asda's wrapping paper is recyclable, and this is clearly marked on packaging. It went plastic and glitter-free in all Christmas card and wrapping ranges in 2020. All paper is FSC-certified.

A wide range of Asda's wrapping paper is recyclable, and this is clearly marked on packaging. It went plastic and glitter-free in all Christmas card and wrapping ranges in 2020. All paper is FSC-certified. Card Factory All wrapping paper, gift bags and boxes are FSC certified. All wrapping paper is recyclable. All gift bags are recyclable once handles are removed. 99% of gift boxes are recyclable.

All wrapping paper, gift bags and boxes are FSC certified. All wrapping paper is recyclable. All gift bags are recyclable once handles are removed. 99% of gift boxes are recyclable. Clinton Cards told us that most of its range is recyclable and it is moving towards all being recyclable. All is FSC-certified.

told us that most of its range is recyclable and it is moving towards all being recyclable. All is FSC-certified. Dunelm According to its website all wrapping paper is recyclable and glitter and plastic coating free. The paper all says recyclable on the inside.

According to its website all wrapping paper is recyclable and glitter and plastic coating free. The paper all says recyclable on the inside. Flying Tiger All wrapping paper is plastic free, FSC-certified and recyclable. The roll is held together with paper string. Ribbon is either recycled cotton or recycled polyester.

All wrapping paper is plastic free, FSC-certified and recyclable. The roll is held together with paper string. Ribbon is either recycled cotton or recycled polyester. Hobbycraft All wrapping paper is recyclable.

All wrapping paper is recyclable. John Lewis/Waitrose All wrapping paper is glitter-free, FSC-certified and recyclable.

All wrapping paper is glitter-free, FSC-certified and recyclable. Morrisons All wrapping paper is glitter-free (as are all own-brand cards and seasonal items), recyclable and FSC-certified.

All wrapping paper is glitter-free (as are all own-brand cards and seasonal items), recyclable and FSC-certified. Sainsbury's All ranges are FSC-certified and recyclable.

All ranges are FSC-certified and recyclable. Tesco (including Paperchase) All wrapping paper, cards, gift bags and crackers are widely recyclable and glitter-free.

All wrapping paper, cards, gift bags and crackers are widely recyclable and glitter-free. The Works Most of its wrapping paper is recyclable although some of the range still has holographic print, metallic or cellophane elements or has been laminated with a non-recyclable film which make it difficult to recycle. 100% of the range is FSC-certified.

Most of its wrapping paper is recyclable although some of the range still has holographic print, metallic or cellophane elements or has been laminated with a non-recyclable film which make it difficult to recycle. 100% of the range is FSC-certified. Waterstones All wrapping paper is all FSC-certified and recyclable.

All wrapping paper is all FSC-certified and recyclable. Wilko All ranges are FSC or PEFC-certified and recyclable.

Eco-friendly Christmas wrapping ideas

Even better than using new wrapping paper at all is using other types of papers such as old newspaper or magazine pages.

Start a habit of salvaging nice pieces of wrapping paper, tissue paper, cardboard boxes and parcel wrap you receive that could be used again, along with ribbons, bows and gift bags.

Using pieces of fabric to wrap gifts can be a stylish alternative to paper, that can be used again and again. It's a traditional Japanese technique called furoshiki wrapping and can yield impressive results.

Plain brown paper might not seem particularly inspiring, but it can be made to look festive by using a stamp or paints to add your own patterns, and tying it up with string. Add dried flowers, sprigs of seasonal foliage and cinnamon bark for an extra touch.

What about other Christmas recycling?

Recyclenow has lots of useful advice on what to do with particular packaging or items.

Christmas cards and gift tags which are paper-based can usually go in your home recycling. If they have any stuck on extras such as ribbons then these will need to be removed. Glittery cards are not recyclable. An alternative is to cut up cards and use them for gift labels. The same applies to Christmas crackers.

Ribbons and bows often won't be recyclable as they are made of polyester which is tricky to recycle. Even when made of recyclable material they can clog up recycling machinery. Reuse them instead.

Cardboard and cardboard boxes can go in your home recycling usually - remove as much sticky or parcel tape as you can unless it's paper-based.

Plastic packaging that gifts might come in is sometimes recyclable - clear 'blister' packaging that moulds around a toy for example (often with cardboard surrounding it) can be usually be put in your home recycling if it is marked PET (a type of plastic). All different materials should be separated out before putting in the recycling. The wire or plastic ties that attach a toy or gift to the cardboard backing are not recyclable but can be reused around the home.

Plastic film and bubble wrap are accepted at most supermarket front-of-store collection points.

Unwanted or broken fairy lights can be taken to your local recycling centre and recycled with small electricals. Some local authorities also collect small electrical items.

