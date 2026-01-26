How to get £50 off your next Center Parcs holiday — tried and tested

A new seasonal offer has arrived from Center Parcs, saving you £50 if you book in time

UK holidays can be expensive, but discounts like Center Parcs’ latest ‘Book Now offer’ can help to keep costs down.

The offer, using a discount code when paying, gives £50 off accommodation across UK villages, excluding spa suites and spa breaks.

This particular discount applies to lodge stays from 1 April 2026 onwards and, at the time of writing, can be used on trips right through to April 2027.

If you want to claim the discount, act fast, as this offer won’t be around for long. Make sure to book before the deadline of 23.59pm on 3 February.

Scroll down to find out how to take advantage of the deal on your next booking.

How to claim £50 off your next Centerparcs stay

Head to the Center Parcs’ special offers homepage Set the filters according to the village you’d like to visit, your travel dates, the number of travellers on the booking, and the number of lodges you’d like to book. You can claim £50 up to three lodges with the code, as long as they’re part of one single booking. Once you’ve chosen a stay and navigated through to the payment page, you’ll be asked ‘Do you have a Center Parcs offer?’. Select the third option, ‘Offer code’, type FOREST when prompted, and click ‘Apply offer’. You should see a notification message that reads ‘Great news, your offer code has been successfully applied.’ The £50 discount will be automatically applied to your total payable amount.

Why you shouldn’t wait for a Center Parcs last minute deal

Though it can sometimes pay to hold out for last-minute discounts when booking holiday accommodation, we think now is a better time to book your trip if you’re able to commit to travel dates.

Center Parcs is including a ‘Price Promise’ in the Book Now offer, which means that if you book, then see your break at a lower price, you’re eligible for a refund of the difference.

Even if you’re concerned your travel dates or other details of your trip might change in the meantime, it could still pay to book using this offer, because it includes one free amendment up to seven days before your trip, offering a decent level of flexibility if your plans change. Just keep in mind that if your new travel dates are more expensive, you’ll need to pay the difference.

How to use Center Parcs’ Price Promise

If you spot your break at a lower price — in the same village, with the same accommodation type and arrival date — after you’ve booked, take a screenshot for evidence. Then, call Center Parcs on 03448 266 266, or email bookingenq@centerparcs.co.uk to ask for an adjustment of price.

Make sure to request the adjustment within 5 days of spotting the lower price.