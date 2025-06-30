Chase launches first credit card – is it any good?

Make your money go further
Digital challenger bank Chase has launched its first credit card, offering no foreign transaction fees and up to 15 months interest-free on purchases.
The credit card, which has no annual fee, is only available to Chase banking customers. Chase, which launched its cashback debit card in the UK in 2021, now has around two million customers.
Here, Which? looks at what it offers, whether it's worth getting and how it compares.
The main perks include:
You'll also benefit from Section 75 protection should things go wrong, which covers purchases between £100 and £30,000.
Chase has also updated its app so you can view your credit score and track how it changes.
To apply for the Chase credit card, you need to be at least 18 years old, a UK resident, and hold a Chase current account.
Applications can be made via the Chase app and, if approved, you can start using the card immediately through your digital wallet. A physical card arrives soon after.
Repayments can only be made via your Chase current account. If this isn’t your main bank account, you’ll need to transfer money over to pay your bill.
There’s a £12 late payment fee if you miss a repayment deadline.
Chase’s current account comes with a range of perks. You can earn 1% cashback on everyday spending such as groceries, fuel, public transport, and electric vehicle charging, up to £15 per month.
There are no fees for using your debit card abroad, including ATM withdrawals, and new customers can open a linked savings account with a 5% interest rate fixed for 12 months.
The app includes features to help manage your money, including real-time balance updates, spending notifications, spending insights, and the ability to freeze or unfreeze your card and turn contactless payments on or off.
Here’s how other top credit cards stack up for interest-free spending and using your card abroad.
If you’re looking for a card to use abroad, there are other travel credit cards that also don’t charge foreign transaction fees and come with added perks:
Both these cards are Which? Best Buys, have no annual fees and have below-average APRS.
If you’re looking for a longer interest-free period to spread the cost of purchases, there are other cards that go further than Chase’s 15 months:
All these cards have no annual fees and revert to their standard interest rates once the promotional period ends. They could be useful if you’re planning a big purchase and want as long as possible to repay without interest.
The Barclaycard, MBNA and Lloyds Bank Platinum cards are also Which? Best Buys, with Lloyds Bank also named as a Which? Recommended Provider for credit cards.
One advantage of Chase’s credit card is that its 15-month interest-free offer also covers spending in foreign currencies. This means you could put all your holiday spending on the card and have longer to pay it off without paying extra fees.
Just remember you’ll need to keep up with the minimum monthly payments to keep the interest-free offer, and it’s always best not to spend more than you can afford to repay.
Chase is owned by JP Morgan, the largest consumer bank in the US, and launched in the UK in 2021. It now has around two million customers here.
Unlike traditional banks, Chase doesn’t have branches, but it offers 24/7 customer support through its app and by phone.
We haven’t yet included Chase in our survey of the best credit card providers as it’s only just launched its card.
However, in our latest survey of current account providers, Chase ranked 4th out of 20 providers with a customer score of 82%. It earned four stars for customer service, its application process, mobile banking app, and how easy it is to contact support.