Chase launches first credit card – is it any good?

Digital challenger bank Chase has launched its first credit card, offering no foreign transaction fees and up to 15 months interest-free on purchases.

The credit card, which has no annual fee, is only available to Chase banking customers. Chase, which launched its cashback debit card in the UK in 2021, now has around two million customers.

Here, Which? looks at what it offers, whether it's worth getting and how it compares.

What does the Chase credit card offer?

The main perks include:

0% interest on purchases for up to 15 months, allowing you to spread the cost of expensive buys without paying interest during the offer period. After this, the standard purchase rate is 24.9% (variable) based on a £1,200 credit limit.

No foreign exchange fees, meaning you won’t pay extra when using the card abroad. Chase uses the Mastercard exchange rate to purchases made in local currencies. These rates change daily and are described by Chase as ‘competitive’.

You won’t pay a fee to withdraw cash abroad with the Chase credit card, but you’ll be charged interest on the amount from the day you take it out until it’s repaid. Local cash machine operators may also charge their own fees, which will be added to your credit card balance.

Like Chase's debit card, the credit card is numberless – with card details stored in the app so only customers have access to them.

You'll also benefit from Section 75 protection should things go wrong, which covers purchases between £100 and £30,000.

Chase has also updated its app so you can view your credit score and track how it changes.

What's in the small print?

To apply for the Chase credit card, you need to be at least 18 years old, a UK resident, and hold a Chase current account.

Applications can be made via the Chase app and, if approved, you can start using the card immediately through your digital wallet. A physical card arrives soon after.

Repayments can only be made via your Chase current account. If this isn’t your main bank account, you’ll need to transfer money over to pay your bill.

There’s a £12 late payment fee if you miss a repayment deadline.

What do you get with a Chase account?

Chase’s current account comes with a range of perks. You can earn 1% cashback on everyday spending such as groceries, fuel, public transport, and electric vehicle charging, up to £15 per month.

There are no fees for using your debit card abroad, including ATM withdrawals, and new customers can open a linked savings account with a 5% interest rate fixed for 12 months.

The app includes features to help manage your money, including real-time balance updates, spending notifications, spending insights, and the ability to freeze or unfreeze your card and turn contactless payments on or off.

How the Chase credit card compares

Here’s how other top credit cards stack up for interest-free spending and using your card abroad.

Spending abroad

If you’re looking for a card to use abroad, there are other travel credit cards that also don’t charge foreign transaction fees and come with added perks:

Barclaycard Rewards Visa Credit Card has no fees for overseas spending and pays 0.25% cashback on eligible purchases. It has a 28.9% representative APR (variable). Barclaycard is also offering an extra 0.25% cashback on eligible spending until 30 November if you apply before 4 August.

Halifax Clarity Credit Card also charges no fees for spending or cash withdrawals abroad. It has a 23.9% representative APR (variable).

Both these cards are Which? Best Buys, have no annual fees and have below-average APRS.

Interest-free purchases

If you’re looking for a longer interest-free period to spread the cost of purchases, there are other cards that go further than Chase’s 15 months:

The M&S Bank Credit Card Purchase Plus offers up to 24 months interest-free on purchases and has a 24.9% representative APR (variable).

Barclaycard Platinum 21 Month BT and 24 Month Purchase Visa also offers up to 24 months interest-free with a 24.9% representative APR (variable).

The MBNA Limited 0% Transfer and Purchase Credit Card Mastercard provides up to 22 months interest-free, with a 24.9% representative APR (variable).

Lloyds Bank Platinum 0% Purchase and Balance Transfer Credit Card Mastercard offers up to 21 months interest-free on purchases, also with a 24.9% representative APR (variable).

All these cards have no annual fees and revert to their standard interest rates once the promotional period ends. They could be useful if you’re planning a big purchase and want as long as possible to repay without interest.

The Barclaycard, MBNA and Lloyds Bank Platinum cards are also Which? Best Buys, with Lloyds Bank also named as a Which? Recommended Provider for credit cards.

One advantage of Chase’s credit card is that its 15-month interest-free offer also covers spending in foreign currencies. This means you could put all your holiday spending on the card and have longer to pay it off without paying extra fees.

Just remember you’ll need to keep up with the minimum monthly payments to keep the interest-free offer, and it’s always best not to spend more than you can afford to repay.

Is Chase a good provider?

Chase is owned by JP Morgan, the largest consumer bank in the US, and launched in the UK in 2021. It now has around two million customers here.

Unlike traditional banks, Chase doesn’t have branches, but it offers 24/7 customer support through its app and by phone.

We haven’t yet included Chase in our survey of the best credit card providers as it’s only just launched its card.

However, in our latest survey of current account providers, Chase ranked 4th out of 20 providers with a customer score of 82%. It earned four stars for customer service, its application process, mobile banking app, and how easy it is to contact support.