Results day 2025: free food and drink deals for A-level students

Whether you’re a student picking up your A-level results this week – or a proud parent or grandparent cheering them on – there are plenty of ways to celebrate without spending a fortune.
Restaurants and cafés are offering a range of freebies and discounts on Thursday 14 August, with more deals expected to return for GCSE results day the following week.
Here, Which? rounds up the results day deals available now, along with what students need to claim them
Here's a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on results day this year.
We’ll keep an eye out and add more results day deals as we spot them.
Here are a few tips you should follow this results day, so you don’t miss out on a freebie.
Most places will want to see evidence that you've got your results, so be sure to have your results slip to hand as well as a student ID if you have one and proof of age.
If you don’t, you may be denied the freebie, even if you have got results.
Places offering results day deals can get really busy, so it's probably best to book ahead if you can. Particularly if you want friends and family to cash in on the deal.
Make sure you look at the T&Cs before you try to claim a freebie, as it may be limited to specific times or locations, or may include a minimum spend.
Alongside this, you may need to download an app or join a loyalty scheme beforehand to claim, so double-check the requirements.
Often, it’s helpful to follow your favourite restaurants on social media. This way, you can catch any last-minute offers or changes as they go live.
