Results day 2025: free food and drink deals for A-level students

Whether you’re a student picking up your A-level results this week – or a proud parent or grandparent cheering them on – there are plenty of ways to celebrate without spending a fortune.

Restaurants and cafés are offering a range of freebies and discounts on Thursday 14 August, with more deals expected to return for GCSE results day the following week.

Here, Which? rounds up the results day deals available now, along with what students need to claim them

A-level results day deals and freebies

Here's a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on results day this year.

Banana Tree Free chicken or tofu pad Thai when you buy a starter and drink, sign up for the voucher online and show your results slip.

Bella Italia Free starter and dessert with any main. Offer valid for up to six people per table.

Bill's Free dessert when you order any main and show your results.

Bird & Blend Tea Co Free drink from the summer menu (such as iced tea or iced matcha). No minimum spend, just show the results slip at the till.

Byron Burgers Free burger from the Proper Burger menu (including classic, double bacon or BBQ chicken) with A-level results slip.

Côte Brasserie Free dessert and £10 voucher when you show your results. If you passed a French exam, you can also get a free Steak Frites or Vegan Burger.

Frankie & Benny's Free pizza for the first 50 students per restaurant who show results and buy a large soft drink.

Las Iguanas Free portion of churros with results slip from 14 to 21 August. No minimum spend.

Nando's Free quarter chicken or starter when you spend £7 or more and show your student ID and results slip.

Pizza Express Free dough balls with any main meal when you show your results slip. UNiDAYS members can also get 25% off.

Showcase Cinemas Free medium popcorn with any ticket purchase when you show your results slip.

Wagamama Student discount increases to 25% (up from 20%) between 14 and 20 August. You'll need to join the Soul Club and show your results. No minimum spend required.

We’ll keep an eye out and add more results day deals as we spot them.

Find out more: 11 cheap free ways to keep kids entertained during summer.

How do I claim results day freebies?

Here are a few tips you should follow this results day, so you don’t miss out on a freebie.

Make sure you bring proof

Most places will want to see evidence that you've got your results, so be sure to have your results slip to hand as well as a student ID if you have one and proof of age.

If you don’t, you may be denied the freebie, even if you have got results.

Book ahead

Places offering results day deals can get really busy, so it's probably best to book ahead if you can. Particularly if you want friends and family to cash in on the deal.

Check the T&Cs

Make sure you look at the T&Cs before you try to claim a freebie, as it may be limited to specific times or locations, or may include a minimum spend.

Alongside this, you may need to download an app or join a loyalty scheme beforehand to claim, so double-check the requirements.

Often, it’s helpful to follow your favourite restaurants on social media. This way, you can catch any last-minute offers or changes as they go live.

Off to uni? Here's how to get ready

If you're preparing for university life – or helping someone who is – we've got expert advice to help you make confident choices.

Find the best student bank account

This year’s student accounts come with big-name incentives, including cash, Railcards and 0% overdrafts. We explain the perks on offer and what to watch out for in the small print.

Find out more: best student bank account perks 2025 .

Understand your student loan

Student loan rules have changed, with most students now paying back more and for longer. Our clear explainer breaks down how repayments work, when they start and what parents need to know.

Find out more: repaying your student loan .

Laptops for students

From note-taking to streaming, a good laptop is essential for student life. We've tested the top models to find the best for every budget and course type.