Results day 2025: free food and drink deals for A-level students

Students can claim either free sides, snacks and desserts at Nando’s, Pizza Express, Wagamama and more
Ruby FlanaganSenior Content Producer

Whether you’re a student picking up your A-level results this week – or a proud parent or grandparent cheering them on – there are plenty of ways to celebrate without spending a fortune.

Restaurants and cafés are offering a range of freebies and discounts on Thursday 14 August, with more deals expected to return for GCSE results day the following week. 

Here, Which? rounds up the results day deals available now, along with what students need to claim them 

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

A-level results day deals and freebies

Here's a list of places where students can claim free food or drink on results day this year.

  • Banana Tree Free chicken or tofu pad Thai when you buy a starter and drink, sign up for the voucher online and show your results slip.
  • Bella Italia Free starter and dessert with any main. Offer valid for up to six people per table.
  • Bills Free dessert when you order any main and show your results.
  • Bird & Blend Tea Co Free drink from the summer menu (such as iced tea or iced matcha). No minimum spend, just show the results slip at the till.
  • Byron Burgers Free burger from the Proper Burger menu (including classic, double bacon or BBQ chicken) with A-level results slip.
  • Côte Brasserie Free dessert and £10 voucher when you show your results. If you passed a French exam, you can also get a free Steak Frites or Vegan Burger.
  • Frankie & Benny’s Free pizza for the first 50 students per restaurant who show results and buy a large soft drink.
  • Las Iguanas Free portion of churros with results slip from 14 to 21 August. No minimum spend.
  • Nando’s Free quarter chicken or starter when you spend £7 or more and show your student ID and results slip.
  • Pizza Express Free dough balls with any main meal when you show your results slip. UNiDAYS members can also get 25% off.
  • Showcase Cinemas Free medium popcorn with any ticket purchase when you show your results slip.
  • Wagamama Student discount increases to 25% (up from 20%) between 14 and 20 August. You'll need to join the Soul Club and show your results. No minimum spend required.

We’ll keep an eye out and add more results day deals as we spot them.

Find out more: 11 cheap free ways to keep kids entertained during summer.

How do I claim results day freebies?

Here are a few tips you should follow this results day, so you don’t miss out on a freebie. 

Make sure you bring proof

Most places will want to see evidence that you've got your results, so be sure to have your results slip to hand as well as a student ID if you have one and proof of age. 

If you don’t, you may be denied the freebie, even if you have got results.

Book ahead

Places offering results day deals can get really busy, so it's probably best to book ahead if you can. Particularly if you want friends and family to cash in on the deal.

Check the T&Cs

Make sure you look at the T&Cs before you try to claim a freebie, as it may be limited to specific times or locations, or may include a minimum spend.

Alongside this, you may need to download an app or join a loyalty scheme beforehand to claim, so double-check the requirements. 

Often, it’s helpful to follow your favourite restaurants on social media. This way, you can catch any last-minute offers or changes as they go live.

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

Off to uni? Here's how to get ready

If you're preparing for university life – or helping someone who is – we've got expert advice to help you make confident choices.

Find the best student bank account 

This year’s student accounts come with big-name incentives, including cash, Railcards and 0% overdrafts. We explain the perks on offer and what to watch out for in the small print.

Understand your student loan

Student loan rules have changed, with most students now paying back more and for longer. Our clear explainer breaks down how repayments work, when they start and what parents need to know.

Laptops for students 

From note-taking to streaming, a good laptop is essential for student life. We've tested the top models to find the best for every budget and course type. 

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.