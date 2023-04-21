Costa Barcelona is the cheapest destination for all-inclusive break this summer

Costa Barcelona is the cheapest destination for an all-inclusive break in early August, new research by Which? Travel has found.

Fuerteventura, Zakynthos and Dalman on Turkey’s Turquoise Coast also offer cheap all-inclusive package holidays in peak season. The priciest destinations are the Algarve, Antalya and Bodrum.

We compared the cost of more than 2,500 short-haul package holidays, from Jet2 Holidays and TUI, in five countries to find the lowest-priced resorts in the third week of the school summer holidays.

Overall, Spain was the cheapest country for all-inclusive holidays: a 7-night all-inclusive trip in August is over £150 cheaper than a week in Portugal or Turkey, on average.

What does cheapest all-inclusive mean?

Our price check simply looked at holidays still available in early August. So Costa Barcelona being the cheapest may reflect comparatively lower prices in that region for a hotel or that there are more budget properties available when compared to other places. It’s likely a combination of those factors.

Our data doesn’t take into account the quality or star ratings of the accommodation on offer - but it does reveal where you’re most likely to find bargains, if you're looking to book a summer break.

Cheapest all-inclusive destinations in Spain

A week-long all-inclusive break on the Costa Barcelona in early August is a whopping £263 cheaper, on average, than the next-cheapest destination in Spain: Costa Blanca - home to Benidorm.

Menorca is the cheapest of the Balearic Islands, while Fuerteventura has the lowest price tag of the Canaries.



Average price of a 7-night all-inclusive holiday Costa Barcelona £844 Costa Blanca £1,107 Fuerteventura £1,162 Costa Dorada £1,171 Menorca £1,190

1. Costa Barcelona

August high: 28℃

Average price of a 7-night all-inclusive holiday: £844pp

This stretch of coast north of Barcelona offers fantastic value - especially Calella, a lively seaside town with a broad two-mile beach. Away from the tourist strip, you’ll find a cobbled old town and shady Parc Dalmau, where locals chew the fat.

Calella is halfway between Barcelona and medieval Girona - its labyrinthine walled quarter is perched on a hill above the city. Both are easy bus journeys.

Costa Brava (pictured above) lies northward and roughly translates as ‘wild coast’. As well as sweeping golden beaches, you’ll find craggy cliff tops and tucked-away coves, soaring peaks and bird-rich wetlands. The big package-tour destination is Lloret de Mar.

2. Dalaman

August high: 33℃

Average price of a 7-night all-inclusive holiday: £1,036pp

We found that this sizzling stretch of Turkey’s Turquoise Coast is cheaper than Antalya and Bodrum. The seaside village of Ovacik, which sits at the foot of Babadag mountain, is especially cheap.

Ovacik is sandwiched between Oludeniz - famous for its azure lagoon - and the lively port of Fethiye, where you can admire ancient rock tombs. Cool off on an island-hopping boat trip or a visit to spectacular - and deliciously shady - Sakilkent Gorge.

The inland resort of Hisranou was also good value - it’s only 10 minutes from Oludeniz’s picture-perfect curved beach.

3. Zakynthos

August high: 31℃

Average price of a 7-night all-inclusive holiday: £1,105pp

Zante - as it’s also known - has a reputation as a party island, but scored four out of five stars for beaches, accommodation, scenery and value for money in our recent survey of the best and worst Greek Islands.

We found the cheapest resort with decent availability was Tsilivi on the northeast coast, which has pristine sands, a water park and family-friendly bars.

For a change of scene, hit the shops in Zakynthos Town or explore the craggy west coast, where cliffs tumble into the cerulean sea. Shipwreck Beach is a popular day trip - a sliver of blond sand hugged by sheer rock that’s only accessible by boat.

4. Fuerteventura

August high: 27℃

Average price of a 7-night all-inclusive holiday: £1,162pp

Sun-baked and wind-buffeted, Fuerteventura is the second largest of the Canary Islands and has the archipelago’s finest beaches.

Our data revealed that Costa Calma - a family-friendly town in the south - is especially affordable. Its long beach curls around a shallow bay with gentle waters. Kite and wind-surfers flock to nearby Playa de Sotavento - three miles of powder-soft sand and little else.

Fuerteventura’s best crowd-free resort is Costa Caleta, according to our survey of the best Canary Island resorts.

Don’t miss Corralejo National Park - its epic dunes are best explored on a buggy, quad bike or jeep tour.

5. Costa Dorada

August high: 28℃

Average price of a 7-night all-inclusive holiday: £1,171pp

Popular with Spanish families, Catalonia’s ‘golden’ coast lies southwest of Barcelona and is best-known for mile upon mile of Blue Flag beaches.

The biggest resort is Salou, where you can join the bucket and spade brigade or seek out secluded coves, and enjoy sunset views from the coastal path. Escape the throng by staying in neighbouring La Pineda or hilly Cap Salou instead.

Up the road in Tarragona, meander down medieval lanes and marvel at Roman ruins including a seaside amphitheatre. A trip to PortAventura is a must - Salou’s huge theme park boasts Europe’s highest free-fall waterside.

Our research

We gathered the prices of 2,545 all-inclusive holidays from the UK’s biggest tour operators, Jet2holidays and Tui, on 13 and 14 April. The average price is for a seven-night all-inclusive holiday including flights, departing the week of Saturday 5 August, based on two people sharing a standard double or twin room.