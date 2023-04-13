11 exciting new flight routes for summer 2023

From a forgotten South American capital, to a Middle Eastern city just hours from one of the new seven wonders of the world, we’ve picked out 11 newly launched routes to help you decide where to go in 2023.

For those near London hunting for less typical summer holidays, you can now fly direct to the likes of Cincinnati in Ohio, USA, Georgetown in Guyana, or Klagenfurt in Austria.

Bristolians can now hop over to classic beach destination Chania in Crete, which is due to be added to EasyJet’s roster in late June. While those in Glasgow can fly straight to Lisbon for a pastel de nata from June 3.

So whether you’re considering a fly and flop beach break or an adventure into a rainforest, there are plenty of new flight routes to choose from.

London Gatwick to Georgetown, Guyana

Airline: British Airways

From: Already begun

Why go?

This new route briefly touches down in St Lucia, but there’s no need to get off. There isn’t stacks to do in laidback Georgetown, but it's a brilliant base for exploring the hugely untouched rainforest inland as well as savannas, and coastal plains where you can spot everything from jaguars to leatherback turtles and anteaters.

London Gatwick to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago

Airline: British Airways

From: Already begun

Why go?

BA already flew to the Port of Spain, but now it does so without stopping. The capital city is a real mixture of industrial sprawls juxtaposed with grand colonial mansions, pretty parks and botanical gardens. What you’ll find here in abundance is lively restaurants, bars and markets. Although situated by the water, the nearest beach, Maracas, is 22 kilometres away, but its white stretch of sand flanked by palm trees is worth the journey.

London Stansted to Klagenfurt, Austria

Airline: Ryanair

From: Already begun

Why go?

Ryanair’s new route offers the only direct route to Klagenfurt from London. It’s an ideal summertime spot as it’s located on the shores of beautiful Lake Wörthersee. And while Ryanair isn’t a brilliant airline according to Which? readers (see our recent best and worst airlines survey results), it's not likely to cancel your flight at the last minute. CAA data shows that between October 2021 and Sept 2022, Ryanair only cancelled 0.5% of its flights within 24 hours of a scheduled departure, which is great when compared to BA’s 2.3%.

London Stansted to Bergen, Norway

Airline: Wideroe

From: Already begun

Why go?

If you live in the East of England (south or midlands), this new direct flight to Norway’s second city from Stansted is helpful. The twice-weekly route has been launched by Norwegian airline Wideroe. Head to Bergen and set sail to see the surrounding majestic fjords, or stay on land to see Bryggen, the city’s old town and a UNESCO world heritage site.

London Luton to Amman, Jordan

Airline: British Airways

From: Already begun

Why go?

London Luton is upping its mid-haul flight offerings. It already flies to Tel Aviv (Israel), Hurghada (Egypt) and Kutaisi (Georgia), but it’s now adding Amman (Jordan) to its schedule. Amman has a thriving arts scene as well as souks, museums and coffee houses to visit. But it’s also just three hours from one of the new seven wonders of the world: the ancient city of Petra.

London Southend to Amsterdam, Netherlands

Airline: EasyJet

From: 24 May

Why go?

Southend airport is typically rated well by Which? readers - that was until it shut because of the impact of the pandemic. The good news is that it’s back open and EasyJet has revived its route to Amsterdam.

Glasgow to Lisbon, Portugal

Airline: EasyJet

From: 3 June

Why go?

It’s extraordinary that Glasgow has waited this long to get a direct flight to one of Europe’s best cities. When we asked visitors to rate European cities, Lisbon finished near the top of the table - ahead of Paris, Rome and Porto. Plus, your cash goes a long way. A cold bottle of Sagres and a glass of vinho are just £1 apiece on average across Portugal - although perhaps a little more since it is the capital city. Discover the cities where your pound will stretch further in 2023.

London Heathrow to Cincinnati, USA

Airline: British Airways

From: 5 June

Why go?

This new direct flight is an excellent option if you’re keen to see the USA’s Midwest. Summer can be sticky in Cincinnati, but it’s a great time to go if you’re into sport - baseball season is in full swing. Plus, there are plenty of lakes and rivers to cool off in.

London Gatwick to Ancona, Italy

Airline: EasyJet

From: 26 June

Why go?

This new route is the only direct flight to the city of Ancona from Gatwick. Ancona is a gritty port town in the Marche region of Italy. The region has 15 blue flag beaches (one just 15 minutes from Ancona) as well as wild mountain landscapes to explore.The area tends to be overlooked by tourists, meaning you can enjoy it without the huge crowds and high prices you’ll find elsewhere in Italy.

Bristol to Chania, Crete, Greece

Airline: EasyJet

From: 27 June

Why go?

Chania is a popular summer holiday hotspot and the Greek island of Crete it is located in is rated excellently by Which? readers. Yet there have been no direct flights to Chania from Bristol until now. Admittedly, Crete is teeming with people in summer, but you can avoid the crowds by heading south of Chania to Chora Sfakion and Frangokastello, with its ‘miles of empty beaches, even in high season’ according to one reader.

London Gatwick to Calvi, Corsica, France

Airline: EasyJet

From: 28 June

Why go?

Since there are no direct flights from the UK to Calvi, this new EasyJet flight is an excellent addition to the roster. Head to Calvi for a unique blend of French and Italian culture, to see its formidable citadel perched on the headland and relax on its four mile white sand beach.

