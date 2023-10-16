12 cheap and free things to do over October half term

With Halloween just around the corner October is scary enough as it is, without having nightmares over your bank balance.

To make things easier, we’ve rounded up a selection of cheap and free things to do this half-term with your kids, from hosting Halloween parties to watching the latest Trolls movie on the big screen.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

1. Look for 'kids eat free' offers

Lots of supermarket and store cafés offer ‘kids eat free’ deals or similar during the school holidays. Here are some of the best offers we’ve seen, where you won't have to spend more than a fiver.

Asda : Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda Cafés, with no adult spend required.

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda Cafés, with no adult spend required. Ikea : Kids eat from 95p in Ikea restaurants. Available every day from 11am.

Kids eat from 95p in Ikea restaurants. Available every day from 11am. Morrisons : Kids eat free when an adult spends £4.49 or more on a meal.

Kids eat free when an adult spends £4.49 or more on a meal. Sainsbury’s : Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot meal from the café, from 11.30am every day.

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot meal from the café, from 11.30am every day. Tesco : Kids eat free with any purchase by an adult. This means an adult can purchase a piece of fruit for 60p and get a free kid's meal or breakfast from 16-20 October in Scotland, 23 October-3 November in England, and 30 October-3 November in Wales and Northern Ireland.

We’ll update this as and when more deals become available.

2. Dine out with restaurant and pub deals

These offers tend to be a tad more expensive as they require you to purchase an adult meal to get a free children's dish, with the exception of Pizza Hut.

Bella Italia : Children eat for £1 with any adult main, 4pm-6pm, Monday-Thursday.

Children eat for £1 with any adult main, 4pm-6pm, Monday-Thursday. Beefeater : Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with a paying adult during the school holidays.

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with a paying adult during the school holidays. Brewers Fayre : Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with a paying adult during the school holidays.

Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with a paying adult during the school holidays. Dobbies Garden Centres : Kids eat free with an adult main meal at the garden centre restaurant. Available daily from noon.

Kids eat free with an adult main meal at the garden centre restaurant. Available daily from noon. Pizza Hut : You can get one free mini monster meal which includes a kid’s main, drink, salad and dessert at Pizza Hut for children aged 12 and under, with no adult purchase needed through O2 Priority . At least 20,000 codes will be released from now until 5 November. First come, first served.

You can get one free mini monster meal which includes a kid’s main, drink, salad and dessert at Pizza Hut for children aged 12 and under, with no adult purchase needed through . At least 20,000 codes will be released from now until 5 November. First come, first served. Preto : Kids up to 10 eat for free with a paying adult every weekday after 4pm and all weekend.

Kids up to 10 eat for free with a paying adult every weekday after 4pm and all weekend. Sizzling Pubs : One child can eat for £1 with every adult main meal between 3-7pm Monday to Friday.

One child can eat for £1 with every adult main meal between 3-7pm Monday to Friday. The Real Greek : Free under-12s kid's meal for every £10 spent by adults on Sundays.

Free under-12s kid's meal for every £10 spent by adults on Sundays. Whitbread Inns : Two children under 16 can get a free breakfast every day with a paying adult during the school holidays.

You could also consider getting a dining card, which could save you up to 50% at thousands of restaurants across the UK. Members of O2 Priority can currently get a free Tastecard , and Gourmet Society has a free 60-day trial running.

3. Make your own Halloween costume

Have a go at making your own costume: tights stuffed with newspaper make the perfect spider legs or cat's tail, and an old bed sheet is perfect for a quick ghost costume.

There are lots of websites and videos online that can provide inspiration to create your own costumes and looks using everyday make-up, rather than buying fake blood or face paint.

If you do want to buy a costume, check out second-hand marketplaces – it’s also a great way to reduce the environmental impact of buying new.

If you buy a costume from a shop, make sure you know it's safe by checking for a visible CE or UKCA mark on the label or packaging. Which? has previously tested kids’ Halloween fancy-dress outfits and found that some didn't meet British safety standards.

Find out more: 15 ways to save money on clothes and shoes

4. Get cheap cinema tickets

Are your kids too young for Halloween horror movies? This month you can watch the latest Trolls movie or follow the adventures of Paw Patrol.

Luckily, major cinema chains have offers on during the school holidays.

Cineworld’s Movies for Juniors screenings offer children's tickets for £2.50.

screenings offer children's tickets for £2.50. Odeon Kids has a deal where adults pay the same price as a child every day during the school holidays, as well as every Saturday and Sunday.

has a deal where adults pay the same price as a child every day during the school holidays, as well as every Saturday and Sunday. Vue has Mini Mornings screenings from 10am during the school holidays. Tickets for adults and children cost £2.49 each.

5. Make your subscriptions work for you

If you fancy staying in to watch a film or stream a series with the family, make sure you're getting the best value for money from your subscription.

For example, you might be able to change your Netflix plan to save money, or cancel and restart your memberships to alternate which subscription services you're signed up to each month rather than paying for all of them all the time.

If you don’t want to pay for a subscription, there are plenty of films available to watch for free across ITVX, Channel 4 and BBC iPlayer, as long as you have a TV licence.

We spotted Pokemon Detective Pichachu, Big Hero 6, Super 8 and The Lorax all available to watch right now.

And there’s even some Halloween classics for adults once the kids go to bed, including Psycho, The Exorcist and The Witches of Eastwick.

Find out more: 11 tips to save on the cost of your subscriptions

6. Host a Halloween party

Apple bobbing, pumpkin carving competitions and making mummies are all great games to play for a Halloween party that won't cost too much.

You can make your own decorations such as skulls, spiders’ webs with cotton wool and personalised gravestones to stick around your home. And you can find plenty of spooky playlists on YouTube and Spotify (which are free to use if you don’t mind a few adverts).

If you’re looking for sweet treats, make sure you get them from the cheapest supermarket: each month we compare the UK's biggest grocers to reveal the cheapest. Aldi and Lidl are unfailingly the winners, but if you prefer the range of a bigger store and the convenience of online deliveries, Asda is a good bet.

And we’ve even come up with six ways to save money on toilet paper for Mummy wrap games.

Find out more: how to spend less at the supermarket

7. Start an October reading challenge

See how many scary books you can read during the week.

As well as borrowing physical books for free, most libraries allow you to borrow ebooks and audiobooks. Some even allow you to read digital magazines and newspapers from the comfort of your own home.

To find out what your local library offers, visit your local council website and sign up for free.

You could also swap books with family and friends to save money, or download free books from the internet if you have an e-reader. Some classics available for free include Bram Stoker's Dracula.

Find out more: where to download free or cheap ebooks

8. Claim 2 for 1 discounts on days out

If you fancy a day out in the city, your train ticket can unlock savings.

Not only do some rail companies let youngsters travel for £1 when you buy an adult ticket, but National Rail offers two entry tickets for the price of one at a huge number of attractions nationwide, including the London Dungeon and Sea Life locations across Great Britain and ZSL London Zoo.

Before you book, check National Rail's Days Out Guide , which also explains which tickets are valid.

If you’re looking to get in the Halloween spirit, some attractions include Leeds Castle, the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Madame Tussauds and the London Dungeons.

Find out more: how to find cheap train tickets

9. Get theme park thrills

With Thorpe Park Fright Nights and Alton Park Scarefest running, October half-term is usually the last chance to visit theme parks before they close for the winter. With Thorpe Park Fright Nights and Alton Park Scarefest running, October half-term is usually the last chance to visit theme parks before they close for the winter.

A family ticket can often set you back £200, so if you do fancy splashing out, here are the best deals we’ve seen to save money:

Use Kellogg's vouchers : Selected Kellogg's cereal packs and snacks are currently offering an 'adults go free' voucher for some Merlin attractions including Alton Towers, Legoland and Chessington World of Adventures. Pre-booking is essential.

Selected cereal packs and snacks are currently offering an 'adults go free' voucher for some Merlin attractions including Alton Towers, Legoland and Chessington World of Adventures. Pre-booking is essential. Heinz Day Out: Selected packs of Heinz meals and sauces have free days out for families. Activities range from paintballing to mini golf; all you need to do is type your code into dayzout.heinz.co.uk and search your postcode to find out what's on near you. Theme parks include Gulliver’s World and Diggerland.

Selected packs of meals and sauces have free days out for families. Activities range from paintballing to mini golf; all you need to do is type your code into dayzout.heinz.co.uk and search your postcode to find out what's on near you. Theme parks include Gulliver’s World and Diggerland. Tesco Clubcard: If you're a Tesco Clubcard holder, you can convert the points you earn on your loyalty card into vouchers to spend with Tesco Clubcard Reward Partners. These can often be used at wildlife parks and other attractions including Blackpool Pleasure Resort, Drayton Manor, Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Legoland.

10. Go conker collecting

It might sound simple, but this time of year can be great for wrapping up warm and going for a stroll through the leaves to search for conkers.

Which? has rated the best UK walking routes in the countryside, and there might be one near you.

The National Trust is also giving away free single-use passes worth up to £35 (not available in Scotland). You can get one on its website, but it will need to be used before Friday 20 October.

Although this is a week earlier than most half-term dates, if your child has a longer period of time off, you’ll be able to take advantage.

11. Check out free animal workshops

Pets at Home offers free animal workshops for 4-11 year olds. You’ll receive free activity sheets, meet the animals, and get a certificate too.

This month the workshop is themed around the new Paw Patrol movie, with events at 1pm every day between 21-29 October.

You'll need to book a place in advance on the Pets at Home website .

Find out more: 21 money-saving tips for parents

12. Learn something new

Not only are museums and galleries great for learning, but many are free.

Lots of museums have dedicated exhibitions for children, often featuring interactive displays, although you may have to pay more to access some.

During the school holidays and weekends, some museums also run activity sessions or days where kids can get involved in crafts. Booking in advance is recommended.

For example, at the Natural History Museum in London you can learn about the Titanosaur, one of the largest dinosaurs to have ever walked the earth.

And at the Yorkshire Museum you can meet the Big Bad Wolf on a trail around the museum to look at some old-age myths about wolves, werewolves and shapeshifters.

Meanwhile in Peterborough Museum kids can learn about the history of magic.