The 10 cheapest package holiday destinations in Europe for summer 2026

Spain’s sun-drenched Costa Blanca, renowned for its white-sand beaches and vibrant resorts, is the cheapest choice for a peak-summer package this year, according to Which? Travel’s price check of 5,393 holidays.

It’s the only option we found that cost less than £900pp on average for a week in August. But two other regions of mainland Spain – the Costa Brava and Costa Dorada – have made the top 10, costing £1,125pp and £1,133pp, respectively.

The Canary Islands remain good value for a summer break too, with Tenerife, Fuerteventura, and Gran Canaria all in the top 10. That means six of the top ten cheapest holiday destinations for 2026 are in Spain.

Elsewhere, Tuscany, the Italian capital of culture and Chianti, is also a bargain. At just £929pp per week, including flights and accommodation, it’s the second cheapest destination of the summer.

Just as important as choosing your holiday destination is who you travel with.

The 10 cheapest European package destinations for summer 2026

Destination Average price per person for a seven-night package Costa Blanca, Spain £864 Tuscany, Italy £929 Agadir coast, Morocco £946 Dalaman area, Turkey £1,048 Tenerife, Canary Islands £1,073 Fuerteventura, Canary Islands £1,119 Gran Canaria, Canary Islands £1,121 Costa Brava, Spain £1,125 Costa Dorada, Spain £1,133 Zante, Greece £1,142 Show all rows

The cheapest summer holiday destination in 2026: Costa Blanca

Cheap and cheerful Benidorm is part of the reason the Costa Blanca came out top. We found many of the lowest price holidays here from £535pp for a week’s self-catering at the two-star Playamar apartments.

But Benidorm also had some inexpensive all-inclusive options when we checked, like the four-star Flamingo Beach Resort, with its three outdoor pools. A Junior Suite, with three buffet meals and all drinks included was £886pp with EasyJet Holidays.

But there is a great deal more to the Costa Blanca than Benidorm. If you like your resorts less rowdy, then Altea just 12km away is a picturesque hilltop town, with stunning views over the Mediterranean. It appears in the top 10 of our round-up of the Best Spanish seaside towns. We found a room-only option in Altea for £1,033pp – the five-star SH Villa Gadea.

Which other Spanish regions offer cheaper holidays this year?

The Canary Islands aren’t just a winter sun destination. Consistent year-round temperatures make the islands an excellent option to escape the oppressive heat of mainland Europe in August. And this summer, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria are some of Europe’s cheapest package destinations.

Puerto de la Cruz, with its black sand beaches and saltwater pool complex, is Tenerife’s cheapest resort, according to our research, with an average price of just £776pp, though you’ll likely pay closer to £1,000 for a hotel that’s rated four stars or above.

Which? readers’ favourite Canary resort, according to our latest survey of the Best Canary Islands and Resorts is Puerto Mogan on Gran Canaria, where prices tend to be higher. However, Jet2 Holidays was offering a week at three-star Billy’s Puerto de Mogan Apartments, in the pretty harbour area, for just £922pp when we checked.

Two Catalonian coastlines also made the top 10 this year. The rugged Costa Brava (north of Barcelona) and the softer family-friendly Costa Dorada (south of Barcelona) both offer a raft of resorts at excellent prices.

The easygoing and cosmopolitan town of Sitges, with its 17 beaches and superb seafood is one such bargain, with an average price of £1,042pp.

Why is Tuscany so cheap in summer 2026?

Despite being one of Italy’s most popular regions, Tuscany is also its cheapest for a week’s package holiday this August, at just £929pp on average. Compared to the most expensive Italian region – Sardinia at £1,508pp – it’s an absolute bargain.

It’s primarily cheap because of the range of accommodation available. There’s plenty of room-only, self-catering and bed-and-breakfast accommodation (rather than pricier all-inclusive or full-board packages) available, which means prices are lower on average. There are also lots of budget flights to the region.

You’ll find higher prices on the coast – particularly in Viareggio. But we found some great prices in and around Renaissance jewel, Lucca, such as the four-star Best Western Grand Hotel Guinigi at £961pp, with flights from Leeds Bradford with Jet2Holidays.

Our research

We gathered the prices of 5,393 package holidays from two of the UK’s biggest tour operators – Jet2holidays and easyJet Holidays – in December 2025. The countries we looked at were Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, France, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Portugal, Spain (including the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands) and Turkey.

The average price is for a seven-night holiday including flights, departing on or around 2 August, based on two people sharing a standard double or twin room. We included all board types, from room only through to All Inclusive Plus in our analysis. We only included destinations with a minimum availability of holidays and we removed any major cities from the results to focus on resort areas.