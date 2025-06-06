Could a DIY pension help to boost your retirement savings?

More of us than ever are taking control over our retirement pot. But is a self-invested pension the right thing for you?

In this episode, Lucia Ariano is joined by Which? Money’s pension expert Paul Davies, and AJ Bell’s Director of Public Policy to explain what a Sipp is, and help you decide if it could form part of your retirement savings plan.

What is the Which? Money podcast?

The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.

Check your annuity options Which? says you can trust HUB Financial Solutions to compare across the whole market Find out more

How to listen to the Which? Money podcast

We’ll bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, with the podcast also available wherever you usually listen.

Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

A transcript of the show is also available here .