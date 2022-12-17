Could you get free pet food? Who qualifies and where to find it

Pets are part of the family for many, but feeding and caring for them can be expensive - even more so against a backdrop of increased costs for almost everything else in our daily lives. If you're struggling, we've rounded up where you can get help and ways to manage the costs.

Lots of cat, dog and other pet owners are currently struggling to feed their animal companions.

In its monthly YouGov poll, the Dogs Trust found in November that 48% of respondents said they would find it more difficult to give their dog all they needed compared to before the cost-of-living crisis began, while the RSPCA 2022 annual survey found that 19% of owners are worried about feeding their pets .

Charities have also seen an exponential increase in the number of people trying to give up their pets, with the Dogs Trust saying November's number of calls was the highest since their records began.

The RSPCA reported a 25% rise in the number of abandonment incidents, rising from 10,519 last year to 13,159 in 2022.

With so many owners struggling to meet rising costs, some feel they have no option but to give up their pets.

There is help out there though. Plenty of organisations are running pet food banks to help people navigate these challenging times. We explain how to find one and who is eligible below, plus more tips on cutting the cost of caring for your pet.

Tips for living well - get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

How can I feed my pet for free?

A number of organisations are running pet food banks. As well as supplying free pet food to people struggling to feed their dog, cat or other pet, they also provide support and understanding around the toll it can take not being able to care for your furry friend.

If they have it in stock, most organisations will try to match the brand you normally feed your pet.

Here are some of the main organisations that offer pet food banks:

You can check their sites to see if there's an option near you. If not, it's worth checking ordinary food banks in your area, as some also help with pet food.

Make sure to also check with your council as some are running schemes to help pet owners.

How do I qualify for free pet food?

Some organisations, such as Blue Cross, don't ask you to bring any proof of need.

Others, however, may require that you bring proof of your qualification for certain benefits or pensioner status. It's worth double checking with the charity you're planning to visit.

Where to find warm spaces - if you and your pooch are feeling chilly at home, look out for a local warm space to visit

Other ways to cut the cost of pet care

Dry food is cheapest

A dry food diet typically works out cheaper, and you can buy in bulk when there are promotions. However, if switching from wet food, it's worth discussing with a vet first, as you should always discuss with a vet any dramatic changes to your pet's diet.

Buy in bulk and try supermarket brands

Another way to save is by buying bigger packs as the price per kg is usually cheaper (though do check the unit pricing to be sure).

If you can convince your pet of the merits of a supermarket brand this can also help, as they are typically cheaper too, and some are rated highly by pet owners. In our survey of owners to find the best and worst dog food brands, Aldi scored well compared to other supermarket brands, so is well worth a try if you're nearby, or you can order online at Aldi .

Swap the treats

You may not want to lose the fun of treat time, but instead of buying extra products, you can keep back a small portion of your pets daily dry food and use that instead.

Avoid cutting care costs if possible

Prevention is usually cheaper in the long run, and better for your pet, so try not to cut back on preventative care such as worming and flea treatments. These can become much more costly if not addressed.

If you need help with pet care costs, here are some options:

Cats Protection may be able to help with financial help to neuter your cat

may be able to help with financial help to neuter your cat You may be able to get free or low cost vet help via the PDSA or Blue Cross

or Pet insurance could save unexpected bills - see our guide to the best and worst pet insurance for more advice and choosing a provider

for more advice and choosing a provider Buy medication online - your vet can write you a prescription for a small fee and you can then order medication online, which is usually cheaper than getting it direct from the vet

What and how to donate to a pet food bank

If you are able to, and would like to donate pet food, this will help organisations help more people and their pets.

Even a small amount can make a huge difference. You can either check with specific charities, such as:

Or you can drop off food at local collection points, such as your supermarket food bank collection point or check with your pet store. Some supermarkets have specific pet food donation points too.

A broad range of pet foods helps organisations to match pets' needs, and you can also donate other treats or pet accessories. Such as:

Food pouches for both dogs, cats and smaller household pets

Dry pet food

Tins of pet food

Pet accessories, such as warm beds and blankets

Pet cleaning supplies, including pet shampoo

Small toys or treats

If you are looking to get a new pet, there are many in need of a loving home, so do consider adoption where possible.