Covid and flu vaccines 2022: who's eligible for a free jab and the cheapest private options

Health experts are urging people to get their flu vaccine booked in as soon as possible, amid concerns that a rise in flu cases on top of an expected winter wave of Covid cases could put additional pressure on health services.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is urging more than 30 million people eligible for a free vaccine to take up the offer as soon as possible, and if you're eligible for a Covid booster as well, it's worth getting that sorted too, especially considering the recent spike in cases.

Find out who is eligible for a free flu vaccine or Covid booster and how to book your flu vaccination. Plus, where to get it cheapest if you don't qualify for a free one.

Tips for living well – get our free Food & Health newsletter: shop savvy, eat well, stay healthy

Winter vaccinations: why the flu jab and Covid booster are so key for 2022

After a few years of people socialising less, immunity levels are lower and experts are concerned we may experience a bumper flu season. This is what happened in Australia earlier this year, and it would add to the pressure on an already overstretched NHS.

This year, international surveillance shows that H3N2 – a subtype of influenza type A that you'll be vaccinated against this year – is currently the most commonly detected flu virus worldwide.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at UKHSA, says this strain can cause particularly severe illness : 'If you are elderly or vulnerable because of other conditions you are at greater risk, so getting the flu jab is a sensible, potentially lifesaving thing to do.'

Who's eligible for a Covid booster jab?

People aged 50 years and over, those in care homes, and those aged five years and over in clinical risk groups are being offered an autumn Covid booster.

It will also be offered to frontline health and social care staff, those who care for vulnerable individuals and families of people with weakened immune systems.

You should be offered an appointment between September and December, with those at highest risk being called in first. Any booster should be at least three months after previous Covid jabs.

If you are eligible for a flu vaccine, you may be able to have both at once, or a combined jab, but it will differ by area.

More advice can be found on the NHS Covid booster advice site .

Who can get a free flu vaccination?

You are eligible for a free flu vaccination if any one of the following applies to you:

you will be aged 50 or over by 31 March 2023

you have certain long-term health conditions, including respiratory conditions such as asthma

you're pregnant

you live in a residential care home

you receive carer's allowance , or you're the main carer for an older or disabled person who may be at risk if you get sick

, or you're the who may be at risk if you get sick you live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain cancer, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis treatments)

you are a frontline health worker, or a social care worker who cannot get the vaccine through an occupational health scheme at work

Primary school children and first year secondary school children will get a nasal spray vaccine or injection at school. Babies under two years old can get a free vaccine at the GP.

If you are eligible, you may already have been contacted by the NHS inviting you to get a free flu vaccine. If you haven't heard anything yet, you can check in with your GP.

Eligibility is broadly the same across the UK, but in Scotland there is additional eligibility for school and nursery teachers and support staff. For full details on who is eligible, visit the NHS Flu guide .

Check if you can get a free flu jab via an employer scheme

If you are currently working, it's worth checking to see if your employer offers a free flu vaccine as part of its employee benefits package.

Some do this, usually in the form of a voucher you can redeem at a participating pharmacy.

Cheapest places to get a flu vaccination if you're not eligible for a free one

If you're not eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination and your employer doesn't offer this benefit, you can pay privately for an appointment at a pharmacy.

The cost of a private flu jab ranges from around £10-£20, with most places having upped prices by around 20% this year versus 2021. Generally speaking, they tend to be cheaper at supermarket pharmacies – the cheapest we've found are:

At Boots, Lloyds Pharmacy, Superdrug and Well Pharmacy, flu jabs cost around £16-17. It's also worth checking with your local independent pharmacy to see their prices.

Bear in mind appointments can get booked up, so it's better to organise it sooner rather than later.

You can also use the NHS Patient Access app to check for available private appointments near you.

Digital thermometers – get the lowdown on which to buy and how to get accurate readings

Flu vaccine safety and side effects

Flu vaccines are safe and effective, and a flu vaccination programme is run every year in the UK. You can find out more in the UK government guide to the flu vaccine .

Most side effects are mild and only last for a day or two. They're similar to side effects from the Covid vaccine, and include:

sore arm at injection site

muscle aches

slightly raised temperature

The NHS recommends taking a painkiller after your vaccination and moving your arm around to lessen the above side effects.

None of the flu vaccines contain live viruses; they cannot give you the flu. But you may get the fever symptoms detailed above as your immune system mounts a response to the vaccine.

If you do experience any unusual symptoms, you can talk to your GP and report them if needed via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme .

Is it safe to get a flu jab and Covid booster at the same time?

If you're eligible for both the flu and Covid booster vaccines, the NHS says it's likely you'll be offered these separately, but you may be offered both at once.

A clinical trial has shown that it's safe to get both at the same appointment, with no negative impact on the immune response.

Some people reported more side-effects from having both jabs, but these were still mild and resolved within a few days.

Will the flu vaccination protect me from Covid?

No, the flu vaccine only provides a measure of protection against the main strains of seasonal flu – Covid vaccines provide the best possible protection against Covid.

But according to research published in the International Journal of Epidemiology , if you get flu and coronavirus at the same time – known as co-infection – you're around twice as likely to have an extreme outcome compared to those who only have Covid.

And people vulnerable to Covid are also at risk of complications from flu, so it's particularly important for those most at risk to get vaccinated against flu.

Covid vaccines explained: protection, safety, side effects and how to get yours – find out more about the Covid jab

Can you get the flu jab if you're pregnant?

Pregnant women are advised to have the flu jab no matter what stage of pregnancy they are at. They are also advised to have the Covid vaccine.

However, the UKHSA says that while there was a record uptake of the flu jab in people over 65 in 2021 and 2022, there was lower uptake among pregnant women, despite the fact that both flu and Covid pose a serious risk to both mother and baby.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says that pregnant women have been prioritised for a Covid booster as they are at increased risk of severe Covid, and serious infection can put their babies at risk of being born prematurely.

Gill Walton, Chief Executive of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), says: 'If you have any questions about either vaccine, please speak to your midwife, obstetrician or GP so you can get all the facts and make the right decision for you.' You can find out more in the NHS pregnancy vaccinations guide .

Where to buy cheap covid tests – we round up the cheapest options if you need to check if you have Covid