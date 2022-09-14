CPI inflation dropped to 9.9% in August 2022 – can any savings accounts beat it?

Inflation has eased slightly, hitting 9.9% in the 12 months to August 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. It's down from July's record of 10.1%, but prices are still rising at their fastest rate for 40 years.

It is the fifth month in a row that the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation has been above 9% and it hasn't been this high since 1982.

CPI tracks the cost of an imaginary ‘shopping basket’ of around 700 popular goods and services. In July, rising prices for food and drink were the main drivers behind the increase.

Here, Which? explains why the inflation rate has risen and how it compares to the top-rate savings accounts and cash Isas. We’ll also share tips for tackling the rising cost of living.

Why has inflation eased?

Falling motor fuel prices are the main driver behind this month's dip in inflation. The price of petrol decreased by 14.3p per litre between July and August, while the cost of diesel also fell by 11.3p per litre. Second-hand car prices also eased, falling from 8.6% in July to 4.6% in August.

However, food and soft drink prices continue to soar, rising by 13.1% in the 12 months to August 2022, up from 12.7% in July. The ONS says prices are rising by the highest rate since August 2008 and the increase between July and August 2022 was the largest rise between those two months since 1995.

The largest contribution to the increase came from milk, cheese and eggs. ONS figures show that over the 12 months, the price of low-fat milk rose by 40.4%, cheese and curd increased by 21% and eggs were up by 18.5%.

Separate figures from Kantar found that shoppers are paying a record £571 more for groceries than last year.

The graph below shows how inflation has changed since August 2018.

Can any savings rates beat CPI inflation?

This table shows the top rates for fixed-term and instant-access cash Isas and savings accounts, ordered by term.

Account type Account AER Terms Five-year fixed-term savings account SmartSave 5-Year Fixed-Rate Saver

3.61% £10,000 minimum deposit Five-year fixed-term cash Isa Shawbrook Bank 5-Year Fixed-Rate Cash ISA Bond

3.45% £1,000 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term savings account OakNorth Bank 48-Month Fixed-Term Savings Account

3.58% £1 minimum deposit Four-year fixed-term cash Isa UBL UK 4-Year Fixed-Rate Cash ISA

3.06% £2,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term savings account SmartSave 3-Year Fixed-Rate Saver

3.61% £10,000 minimum deposit Three-year fixed-term cash Isa UBL UK 3-Year Fixed-Rate Cash ISA

3.06% £2,000 minimum deposit Two-year fixed-term savings account SmartSave 2-Year Fixed-Rate Saver

3.53% £10,000 minimum deposit Show full table

Source: Moneyfacts. Correct as of 13 September 2022, but rates are subject to change. *The accounts from Al Rayan Bank are Sharia-compliant, and so pay an expected profit rate (EPR) as opposed to an annual equivalent rate (AER).

As you can see, none of the top-rate savings accounts currently keep up with inflation.

Savings and cash Isa rates have been gradually rising. This week, analysis by Moneyfacts revealed the average rates being offered on some savings accounts reached their highest level in nearly a decade. Nevertheless, it’s been more than a year since any account has matched the inflation rate.

Find out more: how to find the best savings account

How does CPI inflation affect your savings?

CPI inflation is the speed at which the prices of the goods and services bought by households rise or fall. It tracks the costs of a shopping basket of around 700 popular goods and services bought by households – from frozen peas to flights.

The figure – which is provided by the ONS each month — shows how much prices have changed compared with the same month of the previous year. For example, if you had bought all the same items in the basket in August 2021 and bought them all again the same month in 2022, you could expect your shop this year would be 9.9% more expensive.

When you keep money in your bank, you'll likely be earning interest, which should help to balance out the effects of inflation. But if your cash isn't growing in interest at the same rate of inflation or more, it will effectively lose value because you'll be able to buy less with it. That's why you should ensure that your money is making the best return possible – even when savings rates are low.

What can you do to tackle rising prices?

With the price of food and soft drinks continuing to fuel inflation, switching supermarkets could help you cut the cost of grocery shopping.

Which? compared the prices in a basket of 49 popular grocery items in August and found that Aldi was the cheapest, with people paying £76.24 for the shop.

In the wider analysis – including 153 items across the six 'traditional' supermarkets – we found that you could save nearly £50 by shopping at Asda rather than Waitrose.

For more help on cutting the cost of groceries check out our guide on how to spend less at the supermarket.

If you're struggling with your finances, your bank might be able to help; we've found out how banks are supporting their customers through the cost of living crisis.

Get further help with the cost of living

Experts from across Which? have compiled the latest news and advice that can help you navigate the cost of living crisis. Check out our free advice and podcasts to help ease the squeeze on household bills, grocery shopping and more.