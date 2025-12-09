Dangerous balloons found for sale on online marketplaces

Balloons containing dangerously high levels of cancer-causing chemicals are freely available to buy through leading online marketplaces, new Which? research can reveal.

We bought 21 balloons from seven online marketplaces and stores and put them through British standard tests to find out about the levels of carcinogenic chemicals (nitrosamines and or nitrosatable substances) contained within them.

8 out of the 21 balloons contained concentrations of potentially carcinogenic chemicals far above the UK permitted limit and can’t be sold in the UK legally.

One bought from AliExpress contained more than six times the legally permitted level

contained more than six times the legally permitted level An eBay balloon and one from The Range (also available at Wilko ) was found to contain more than four times the safe level of nitrosamines.

balloon and one from (also available at ) was found to contain more than four times the safe level of nitrosamines. A balloon bought from Debenhams contained more than twice the legal amount of nitrosatable substances.

Five of the eight dangerous balloon brands also came without warnings on the packaging or a UKCA/CE mark. And none of the eight that failed our tests can be sold in the UK legally. The balloons failing our tests were bought from sellers on AliExpress, Debenhams, eBay and Shein and directly from The Range. We also tested balloons from sellers on Amazon and Temu that passed our tests and are safe to buy.

Read on for more on the balloons to avoid, the problem with nitrosamines in balloons and why none of this should come as news to online marketplaces.

Video: dangerous balloons found online

Discover the dangerous balloons we found on online marketplaces, and how to shop safely.

The online marketplaces where we found dangerous balloons

All eight balloons failed our tests and from left to right were bought from from eBay (x2), Shein (x2), AliExpress, Debenhams, AliExpress and The Range/Wilko

Here’s everything you need to know about the unsafe balloons brands to avoid this Christmas and where we bought them from.

AliExpress

The most dangerous balloons we tested were bought from a seller on AliExpress. The latex balloons (77p for 10) - advertised for birthdays, parties and weddings - contain more than six times the permissible levels of nitrosamines. The listing we bought from notes 1,000+ sales for this dangerous product, though Which? has only tested the balloons specified.

Another pack of balloons bought from another AliExpress seller claiming 800+ sales was 30% over the legal limit for nitrosamines and nitrosatable substances. Neither of these products can be sold in the UK legally.

Debenhams

At £6.12p for six, a pack of black balloons we bought from a seller on the Debenhams site were expensive enough for us to think they should fly through our tests. But we found twice the permissible level of nitrosatable substances in the balloons. This means they can’t be sold legally in this country.

eBay

Nitrosamines contained in these cheap, red balloons from eBay (£1.49 for 10) were found to be more than three times the permitted level. And nitrosatable solutions were recorded as being twice the legal limit. This means that they can’t be sold in the UK. The listing shows more than 300 people have bought these balloons from this seller, whose eBay store includes more than 700 listings beyond those reviewed by Which?, almost all of which are balloons and quotes more than a million sales in all.

Some blue balloons bought from eBay were even worse, containing more than four times the legal levels of nitrosamines and twice the permitted amount of nitrosatable substances. The store selling them has 277 listings for balloons and claims more than 300,000 sales in all.

Shein

Natalie Hitchins' balloons made her lips numb and tasted of chemicals

Two packs of balloons bought from Shein sellers were so full of dangerous chemicals that neither could be sold in the UK legally. And Natalie Hitchins was unlucky enough to buy one of them for her son’s birthday.

Natalie told us: ‘The strong chemical smell from a pack of superhero themed balloons was really noticeable. As I blew them up my lips went numb, all I could taste were chemicals and I became dizzy. At that point my partner came into the room and couldn’t believe the smell of chemicals.’

We tested the same balloons that Natalie bought and found them to contain more than twice the legally permitted level of nitrosamines. The Shein seller we bought from had 12 balloon listings and 20,000 sales.

And another pack of sky blue balloons bought through a Shein seller (68p for 20) also contained more than twice the permitted level of nitrosamines. The Shein store selling them had around 500 listings, mainly for balloons and claims 99,000 sales.

The Range & Wilko

Steph Kipling's balloons gave off a strong petro-chemical smell

Steph Kipling told us about a strong petro-chemical smell from some green and white football-themed balloons (£1 for 10) that she’d bought for her son’s birthday party in store from The Range. We tested them and found more than four times the permissible levels of nitrosamines. These balloons were also for sale at Wilko.

What are nitrosamines and why are they dangerous?

Nitrosamines form as balloons are manufactured and can be released as they are inflated. Nitrosatable substances are capable of being converted into nitrosamines. They can both be carcinogenic if ingested and safety standards are in place to limit their levels in products that appeal to children.

Online marketplaces should know all about about dangerous balloons

AliExpress listed balloons containing more than six times the permitted amounts of potentially carcinogenic chemicals

The fact that some balloons can contain dangerous levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals shouldn’t be news to online marketplaces or anybody else selling them. Recalls or safety alerts have been issued regularly in recent years and studies have been published showing the same problems that Which? research has revealed.

In the last 10 years more than 100 balloon brands have had safety alerts issued or been recalled with more than 20 brands of balloon affected in 2025 alone.

In 2019 the Danish Consumers’ Council tested 15 balloons with seven releasing nitrosamines or nitrosatable substances above the legally permissible levels. Five of the seven dangerous balloons came from online marketplaces.

And in 2022 the Italian Consumers’ Association Altroconsumo carried out a similar test, this time finding that seven of the 12 balloons brands it tested - with ten being bought from online marketplaces - contained carcinogenic chemical compounds in concentrations above the legal safety limit.

Amazon tells customers about dangerous balloons 142 days later

Even when an online marketplace is informed that balloons it lists are unsafe, it seems that it can take a very long time before that critical information is shared with customers. This was certainly the case with Trevor and Lucille Mathers.

The Mathers bought balloons from Amazon in March 2024, and their family used them unaware of the dangers. Unknown to them, a safety alert was later issued for the balloons – which contained at least 25 times more potentially carcinogenic nitrosatable substances than is allowed – in October 2024 and this was published on 7 November.

But, it wasn’t until March 2025 that Amazon contacted the Mathers to tell them about the safety danger – 142 days later. The alert stated that substances in the balloons may cause cancer through ingestion or dermal exposure and a child could be exposed when touching or putting them in their mouth.

Trevor told us: ‘It wasn’t easy to read when you know your kids have been doing exactly that, months after Amazon knew the balloons were loaded with carcinogens but didn’t tell us.’

Amazon said it removed the balloons from sale immediately when notified to. And later, when it received a request to contact customers, this happened immediately.

How we tested balloons

We bought 21 brands of latex balloons from seven leading online marketplaces and stores and tested them to find out whether they are safe to be sold in the UK.

Our tests measured the levels of known carcinogenic substances (nitrosamines and nitrosatable substances) that are found in the balloons and released when they're inflated.

Tests were carried out to BS EN 71-12:2016 – Safety of toys – Part 12: N-Nitrosamines and N-nitrosatable substances. Nitrosamine levels found shouldn’t exceed 0.05 mg/kg and nitrosatable substances aren’t allowed to exceed 1mg/kg.

How to shop safely for balloons

To help you and your family to enjoy balloons safely, here are our five top tips.

Use a pump - the main risk of carcinogenic substances in balloons comes when they’re being inflated and from contact with the mouth. So, use a pump to inflate balloons.

- the main risk of carcinogenic substances in balloons comes when they’re being inflated and from contact with the mouth. So, use a pump to inflate balloons. Adults should inflate balloons - if children are under eight years of age, adults should inflate any balloons for them.

- if children are under eight years of age, adults should inflate any balloons for them. Children should be supervised with balloons - if children are under eight they will need to be supervised when playing with balloons.

- if children are under eight they will need to be supervised when playing with balloons. Keep uninflated or burst balloons away from children under eight - kids can choke or suffocate on uninflated or burst balloons.

- kids can choke or suffocate on uninflated or burst balloons. Stop blowing up the balloons if you feel faint - if you have numb lips or feel faint, stop blowing up the balloons and report this to the seller you bought them from.

How to avoid unsafe products online

Both of these marks show the balloons meet all required health, safety, and environmental standards.

Always look for the CE/UKCA mark on balloons or any product. While these marks can be counterfeited by unscrupulous manufacturers and traders, when used properly they show that the balloons meet all of the required health, safety, and environmental standards.

Look for safety warnings when you buy balloons and be very wary of any that fail to carry them. Five of the eight that failed our safety tests were missing safety warnings and usage information. And look for well packaged products containing information about the manufacturer and the country of origin.

If the balloons you buy are sent to you loose in a plain plastic bag with no certification markings or safety warnings, the best place for them is the bin.

Which? calls for tough laws to protect shoppers online

Balloons are the latest in a long line of dangerous products being sold through online marketplaces that Which? testing has highlighted. That's why we're campaigning alongside a coalition of safety groups and responsible UK businesses for tough new laws to hold these platforms to the same standards as high street retailers.

The Product Regulation and Metrology Act, adopted in July, enables the Secretary of State to impose product safety requirements on online marketplaces through secondary legislation, but these have been delayed. The government urgently needs to use these powers to ensure that products such as carcinogenic balloons are prevented from reaching people in the UK.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Protection Policy, said: 'Allowing children to be exposed to high concentrations of carcinogens is outrageous - especially given the repeated official safety warnings for balloons over the last ten years.

'Seemingly innocent items like party balloons can have serious health consequences if there aren’t proper checks to make sure they comply with safety laws.

'The government must urgently prioritise secondary regulations for the Product Regulation and Metrology Act to impose a clear legal duty on online marketplaces for ensuring the safety of products sold through their third party sellers, with tough enforcement for those that fall short.'

What the platforms said about the latest safety issues

We shared our findings with the marketplaces and other retailers selling the balloons that failed our tests. Following our research, all of the products that failed our tests have now been removed from sale by the platforms and stores selling them.

AliExpress told us: ‘We take product safety very seriously and we have strict rules and policies in place to ensure a safe online shopping environment. Third-party sellers who list items for sale on our marketplace must comply with the applicable law as well as our platform rules and policies. The listings of the products that failed the test have been removed from the site. Our Platform will inform consumers who have purchased the products directly about the risks, unsuitability for use and support consumers’ refund request. We have been and will continue to work closely with the OPSS and other regulators to prevent non-compliant product sales on our marketplaces.’

told us: ‘We take product safety very seriously and we have strict rules and policies in place to ensure a safe online shopping environment. Third-party sellers who list items for sale on our marketplace must comply with the applicable law as well as our platform rules and policies. The listings of the products that failed the test have been removed from the site. Our Platform will inform consumers who have purchased the products directly about the risks, unsuitability for use and support consumers’ refund request. We have been and will continue to work closely with the OPSS and other regulators to prevent non-compliant product sales on our marketplaces.’ Debenhams told us: ‘We take product safety and compliance extremely seriously across all items sold on our platform. The product in question was listed by a third-party seller through our marketplace. As soon as we were made aware of a potential safety issue, we immediately removed this product and all similar listings under the same brand from our website. We have contacted the customer who purchased this product to inform them of the issue and provide support. While the product was sold by an independent third-party seller, we are liaising with them to understand how this occurred. We expect all our marketplace partners to be aware of and comply with their obligations and our expectations when listing products on Debenhams.’

told us: ‘We take product safety and compliance extremely seriously across all items sold on our platform. The product in question was listed by a third-party seller through our marketplace. As soon as we were made aware of a potential safety issue, we immediately removed this product and all similar listings under the same brand from our website. We have contacted the customer who purchased this product to inform them of the issue and provide support. While the product was sold by an independent third-party seller, we are liaising with them to understand how this occurred. We expect all our marketplace partners to be aware of and comply with their obligations and our expectations when listing products on Debenhams.’ Ebay told us: ‘Consumer safety is a top priority for eBay. The two listings identified by Which? have been removed and the sellers have been informed. We’re reviewing the wider marketplace to remove any listings offering identical products and automatically notifying buyers of any safety issues. We prevent and remove unsafe product listings through seller compliance audits, block filter algorithms, AI-supported monitoring by in-house specialists, and close partnerships with regulators. These measures prevent millions of potentially unsafe products from being listed each year. In 2024, we proactively removed approximately 5.9 million potentially prohibited or counterfeit items.’

told us: ‘Consumer safety is a top priority for eBay. The two listings identified by Which? have been removed and the sellers have been informed. We’re reviewing the wider marketplace to remove any listings offering identical products and automatically notifying buyers of any safety issues. We prevent and remove unsafe product listings through seller compliance audits, block filter algorithms, AI-supported monitoring by in-house specialists, and close partnerships with regulators. These measures prevent millions of potentially unsafe products from being listed each year. In 2024, we proactively removed approximately 5.9 million potentially prohibited or counterfeit items.’ Shein told us: ‘Shein takes product safety very seriously and is committed to offering safe and reliable products to its customers. Upon learning of these claims, we immediately removed the items from our site as a precaution while we investigate. On Shein Marketplace all vendors are required to comply with our code of conduct and must abide by the relevant laws and regulations of the countries the company operates in. We work closely with international third-party testing agencies to ensure compliance with safety standards.'

told us: ‘Shein takes product safety very seriously and is committed to offering safe and reliable products to its customers. Upon learning of these claims, we immediately removed the items from our site as a precaution while we investigate. On Shein Marketplace all vendors are required to comply with our code of conduct and must abide by the relevant laws and regulations of the countries the company operates in. We work closely with international third-party testing agencies to ensure compliance with safety standards.' Wilko told us: ‘We independently tested these products in June 2025 and found them to be safe. But, as customer safety remains our top priority, we have recalled the balloons from our stores and website as a precautionary measure while we undertake further testing to verify the suitability of these items. Any customers who have purchased these balloons are able to obtain a full refund by returning the product to us. For customers with any further queries, please do not hesitate to contact our Customer Care Team. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused our customers.

As we went to press, we hadn’t received a comment from The Range, although the balloons had been removed from its site.

