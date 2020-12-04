Debenhams in administration: what does it mean for customers?

Debenhams is to go into liquidation after JD Sports pulled out of a deal to rescue the troubled retailer.

The administrators are winding down operations but will continue to seek offers 'for all or parts of the business'.

12,000 jobs are now at risk.

The collapse is thought to be linked to the administration of Arcadia Group, which is the biggest concession in Debenhams stores.

Here's what it means for refunds, gift cards and online orders if you're a Debenhams customer.

First published 6 April 2020. Last updated 4 December 2020.

Will I receive my online order?

If you made a Black Friday or Christmas purchase, you should still receive your order.

Debenhams will continue to trade through its 124 stores and online to clear its current stock, but the UK operations will close if no alternative offers are received.

If you do decide to buy something from Debenhams while they continue trading make sure you're confident you want to keep the item, as the administrators could stop accepting returns.

Will my gift card or voucher be honoured?

If you're holding on to any vouchers, we recommend spending them quickly to avoid losing out.

The administrators could decide not to accept outstanding gift cards at any point.

Make sure you don't buy any vouchers as Christmas gifts, and tell anyone you've bought a voucher for about the situation.

We'll update the page when we hear more from the administrators.

Can I return items?

If you're unsure about something you bought from Debenhams, you'll want to take back the items as soon as possible.

As with gift cards, the administrators could take the decision not to accept returns, so make you sure you do this promptly.

We've asked them for clarity on how to make returns and whether they're likely to stop accepting them.

Can I use my Debenhams Credit Card?

If you have a Debenhams Credit Card you can still use it wherever you see the Mastercard logo.

Points, however, can no longer be earned on new purchases.

Any points earned before 1 December 2020, above the value of £2, can still be redeemed via the Debenhams Card app or Online Account Manager as a Debenhams gift card.

New card applications have been suspended.

What are my consumer rights if a retailer goes bust?

Here's what you can do to get money back for any unwanted or faulty items:

Find out more about your rights when a retailer goes bust.