Does it pay to stay loyal to your mortgage lender?
One in five mortgage holders choose their lender because they already have another financial product with them according to Which? research. But does that loyalty actually lead to a better deal?
In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? mortgage expert Sam Wilson & Associate Director at L&C Mortgages David Hollingworth to look at this data and unpack whether it’s best to shop around or stay loyal.
Plus, we reveal which mortgage providers have been awarded Which? Recommend Provider status this year, and touch on what the new Renters’ Right Act could mean for the rental market.
What is the Which? Money podcast?
The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket, from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.
Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by some of our expert team of journalists to talk about something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.
How to listen to podcasts from Which?
We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.
Subscribe using one of the links below or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.
