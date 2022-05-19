Safety alert: Don't Buy child car seat exposed in Which? crash tests

Which? is warning parents against using the Kinderkraft Comfort Up car seat (pictured above) after it failed to pass our rigorous testing.

In our side impact crash tests, the head of the test dummy hit the side of the test car. If this occurred in a real accident, it could be very dangerous for your child.

In our side impact crash tests, the head of the test dummy hit the side of the test car. If this occurred in a real accident, it could be very dangerous for your child.

What did our testing reveal about the Kinderkraft Comfort Up?

During Which? crash tests, our lab experts found that the car seat lacks adequate protection in the side wings, which meant that during the side impact tests, the head of the crash test dummy hit the side of the test car.

This dangerous issue only worsens when your child is big enough to use the Kinderkraft Comfort Up as a backless booster seat because there’s no side impact protection at all.

What's more, during the front impact crash test when set up as group 2/3 seat (for children weighing 15kg or from around age four), the diagonal part of the vehicle seatbelt was very close to digging into the neck of the crash test dummy, which is caused by the poor belt routing of the seat.

While the Kinderkraft Comfort Up car seat is approved to (ECE R44/04) regulations, our tests go further, making them more demanding than the British standard safety tests. However, we feel our tests more accurately reflect what could happen in a real crash.

What should you do if you own the Kinderkraft Comfort Up child car seat?

Because the Comfort Up passes the minimum legal regulations for R44 car seats, it can still be legally sold and there's no recall on the product.

If you already own the Comfort Up, we'd suggest you look for a new car seat to replace it. Check out our reviews before purchasing so you know you're buying one that has passed our tests.

Remember, you shouldn't stop using this car seat until you have a replacement. A car seat that scores poorly in our tests is still better than no car seat at all.

What does Kinderkraft say?

A spokesperson for Kinderkraft told us:

'The test report states that the Kinderkraft Comfort Up will receive unfavourable side impact safety ratings, which will likely affect the overall rating of this model by Which?. According to regulation UN R44/04, the seat meets the current legal requirements, whilst Which? conducts more stringent tests than the current legal requirements for car seats.

'However, as a responsible manufacturer we are working on introducing an equivalent model to the Comfort Up which also complies with the new approval regulation R129.'

Which? car seat testing

We crash-test every child car seat we review, carry out fitting checks with both experts and parents and their children, and assess the comfort and ergonomics of each seat.

Our crash tests go beyond the minimum legal requirements for the current car seat regulations (R44.04 and R129), and they're derived from tests by Euro NCAP, the organisation that carries out crash tests on cars.

We feel our tests more accurately reflect what could happen in a real crash.

Safety makes up 60% of the total test score, which means the most important element of the product - whether it will protect your child in a crash - is reflected in the score. The best car seats are Best Buys, while ones where we've highlighted safety issues will be made a Don't Buy with a safety alert.

Remember, you can sign up to the pregnancy, baby & child newsletter to receive safety alerts, including recalls. However, you should always take the time to register your new car seat with the manufacturer so you can be automatically alerted if there is a recall on the seat.

