Easy autumn walks

Our rankings of the nation's favourite trails include easy routes in every part of the country.

We asked 1,310 Which? members to rate 44 popular walks - including their difficulty - and 12 were categorised as 'easy'. From routes that follow old disused railway lines, to short ambles through wooded gorges, and park trails great for spotting roaming deer and autumnal landscapes, there are plenty of gentle treks that will still captivate.

The 12 'easy' walks are listed below to help you plan your next adventure. Some are short strolls, while others rack up a few miles without the terrain becoming too challenging.

Easy walk in the Lake District: Buttermere circuit - 86%

Distance: 4.5 miles

This was one of the highest-rated trails in our UK walks survey. The loop with just one gentle gradient to tackle was rated five out of five for scenery, too. It’s easy to understand why when you clap eyes on the dramatic mountain views and stunning lake.

Find out more about the Buttermere circuit route .

Easy walk in Cornwall: Botallack mine walk - 85%

Distance: 1 mile

A heathland walk along West Cornwall’s rugged coastline that will take you through the relics of Cornwall’s industrial past. It actually passes by the remains of the old tin mining works. It’s a short, easy meander with great views out to sea.

Find out more about the Botallack mine walking route .

Easy walk in Snowdonia: Mawddach Estuary - 81%

Distance: 9.5 miles

This winding route runs along a disused, mostly flat railway line and offers stunning views over the estuary. Look out for herons, mallards and curlews along the way, then wrap things up by sauntering across the iconic railway bridge into Barmouth.

See the full Mawddach Estuary walking trail

Easy walks in Norfolk: Wells beach and pine woods walk - 81%

Distance: 4.5 miles

Starting in Wells, this fairly flat walk will take you past sand dunes, a harbour and through tall pine woodland. When you get halfway, the mile-long beach is ideal for a picnic lunch, or even a dip in the sea, before looping back to Wells, where fish-and-chip shops await.

Find the full Wells Beach and Pinewoods walk

Easy walk in North Yorkshire Moors: Grosmont to Goathland - 80%

Distance: 3 miles

This mostly downhill walk that follows the old Whitby-to-Pickering railway is easy on the legs. With fast-flowing streams, stunning Yorkshire countryside and shady woodland, it will keep family members of all ages engaged. There is a pub and sweet shop when you pass through the hamlet of Beck Hole - ideal for a pitstop. When finishing in Goathland, hop on the North York Moors Steam Railway back to the start.

Find the full Grosmont to Goathland route

Easy walk in North Yorkshire: Brimham Rocks circuit - 77%

Distance: 1 mile

The strange but impressive rock formations sculpted over millions of years are the highlight of this walk. It also offers impressive views out onto an area of outstanding natural beauty, Nidderdale, as well as York and Harrogate. It's a short but fascinating amble in a site of geological and scientific interest.

Explore more about the Brimham Rocks circuit

Easy walk in Denbighshire: Llangollen Canal path - 76%

Distance: 7 miles

This easy walk starts down on the grassy banks by Horseshoe Falls - a man-made weir - the perfect picnic spot. Although it's gentle, you will need a head for heights on this almost-seven-mile stroll, as it leads you along the UK’s highest navigable aqueduct. At 126 feet high, from up here you can enjoy views out over the Dee Valley.

See the full Llangollen canal path route

Easy walk in the Lake District: Coffin Route (Ambleside to Grasmere) - 75%

Distance: 4 miles

This sinister-sounding walk was once a route where bodies were taken to their final resting place. Thankfully, there are no coffins on this trail today. Instead, you’ll find a mix of road, field and forest track with views out onto Rydal Water. When you reach Grasmere, you could return by bus or double the distance and come back the way you came.

Read more about the Coffin Route: Ambleside to Grasmere

Easy New Forest walk: Rhinefield Ornamental Drive (Tall Trees Walk) - 71%

Distance: 1.5 miles

Marvel at the imposing firs and majestic redwoods along this trail. Some of the larger species here are upwards of 50 metres tall. As you saunter along the gravel track, keep your eyes peeled for roe deer in the beech woodland - they're native to the New Forest. As it's a short walk and there are plenty of picnic benches (don’t forget to pack your lunch), it’s ideal for families.

Find the Tall Trees walking map

Easy walk in Falkirk: Falkirk Wheel to The Kelpies - 70%

Distance: 4 miles

You may find yourself immediately stopping in your tracks on this walk to admire the Falkirk Wheel - an impressive rotating boat lift. From here, you’ll follow the Elizabeth II canal winding through the outskirts of Falkirk until you reach the Helix Parkland, where you’ll be met by the sight of The Kelpies. The two horse head structures are 30-metres high and represent the heavyweight Scottish Clydesdale horses that were a key part of Falkirk’s industrial past.

Explore the full Falkirk Wheel to The Kelpies walking route

Easy walk in London: Regent’s Canal path - 69%

Distance: 9 miles

Stretch your legs on this lengthy walk that will take you alongside Regent’s Canal, away from the main hustle and bustle of city life. You’ll pass by King’s Cross and Camden Lock, as well as through Little Venice studded with narrowboats and water cafés. If you keep your eyes peeled, you might spot some birds in one of London Zoo’s aviaries, which can be seen from the canal path near Camden.

See the full Regent's Canal path route

Easy walk in Surrey: Leith Hill (Woodland walk) - 67%

Distance: 2.5 miles

Weave your way through this woodland trail, where you might spot or at least hear nuthatches, coal tits and treecreeper birds. Half way round, you’ll find yourself in front of Leith Hill Place. From here, you can take in the view over the parkland and even as far as the South Downs. In spring and early summer, the Rhododendron Wood section will be in bloom with a dizzying array of colour.

Find out more about the Leith Hill woodland walking route

