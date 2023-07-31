Extend your wi-fi for free: how to turn an old router into an access point

When you click on a retailer link, we may earn affiliate commission, which helps fund our not-for-profit mission. This tracks your activity using third party cookies. By clicking a link you are consenting to this.
At Which? Tech Support, we regularly hear from members who struggle with unreliable wi-fi at home. But did you know that an old router you have lying around could potentially come to the rescue?
By plugging in a once-retired router and making tweaks in its settings, you can repurpose the device as a wi-fi extender. Doing so is a sustainable, money-saving alternative to buying a brand new one.
Below, our experts run you through the steps. We've also got details on how we uncover the very best wi-fi routers and extenders in our lab tests.
'The wi-fi signal in my home office is very weak and the current cost of living has halted my plans for a mesh system. Is there a way I can use an old router to help the signal?'
Which? Tech member
'Absolutely, and there are a few different ways to achieve this. Many routers come with a built-in 'wireless repeater' or 'wireless bridging' mode that lets you configure the router. Here, we’ll be covering how you adjust your settings to do this. It will work for the vast majority of routers released in the past five to 10 years.
'Not only will the router extend your wi-fi signal, but the ethernet LAN ports on the device can also used to physically connect other devices to your network.'
Which? Tech Support
To get started, factory reset your old router. The exact method will vary, but usually this is done by pressing the reset button on the back of the router for 30 seconds.
Make a note of the IP addresses of your current router and the old one – these can be found on the back or on a small card from your broadband provider.
Once you've reset your old router, follow these steps:
With the technical steps out of the way, it's time to position your router where you have a weak signal. Use an ethernet cable to connect the old router to the main router, as it provides optimal performance and gives a reliable and efficient link between the two devices.
If an ethernet cable is impractical, using a powerline adaptor (available from various retailers including Amazon and Currys) can be a viable alternative. These relatively inexpensive devices use your property's electrical circuitry as the cabling instead.
If using your old router isn't working, or you'd prefer to invest in a new extender, make sure you consult our expert reviews before parting with your money.
As part of our rigorous lab tests, we consider the following key questions when uncovering Which? Best Buys:
Browse all of our wi-fi router and extender reviews to find the perfect option for your home.
