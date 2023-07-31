Extend your wi-fi for free: how to turn an old router into an access point

At Which? Tech Support, we regularly hear from members who struggle with unreliable wi-fi at home. But did you know that an old router you have lying around could potentially come to the rescue?

By plugging in a once-retired router and making tweaks in its settings, you can repurpose the device as a wi-fi extender. Doing so is a sustainable, money-saving alternative to buying a brand new one.

Below, our experts run you through the steps. We've also got details on how we uncover the very best wi-fi routers and extenders in our lab tests.

Each month, we feature one of the most popular questions answered by our Tech Support team.

Question of the month: can an old router boost my wi-fi signal?

'The wi-fi signal in my home office is very weak and the current cost of living has halted my plans for a mesh system. Is there a way I can use an old router to help the signal?'

Which? Tech member



Our expert says:

'Absolutely, and there are a few different ways to achieve this. Many routers come with a built-in 'wireless repeater' or 'wireless bridging' mode that lets you configure the router. Here, we’ll be covering how you adjust your settings to do this. It will work for the vast majority of routers released in the past five to 10 years.

'Not only will the router extend your wi-fi signal, but the ethernet LAN ports on the device can also used to physically connect other devices to your network.'

Which? Tech Support



Put your old router to work in 6 steps

To get started, factory reset your old router. The exact method will vary, but usually this is done by pressing the reset button on the back of the router for 30 seconds.

Make a note of the IP addresses of your current router and the old one – these can be found on the back or on a small card from your broadband provider.

Once you've reset your old router, follow these steps:

Connect an ethernet cable to one of the LAN (ethernet) ports on the old router and have the other end plugged into your computer. Open a web browser (such as Chrome or Safari) on your computer and enter the IP address of the old router in the address bar. You will be prompted to enter the router's username and password. Once logged in, navigate to LAN settings and look for DHCP settings. Disable the DHCP server on the old router – this means that your main router will be handling the assignment of IP addresses. Staying within LAN settings, you'll see an IP address setting. Here, you can set a static IP address in the same range as your current, in-use router. For example, if your main router's IP address is 192.168.1.1, you can assign 192.168.1.2 to the old router. Navigate to wireless settings on the old router. You should find an option for SSID or Wireless network name. Update this, along with the SSID password, to match your current router. Doing so will allow your devices to connect automatically and switch seamlessly between the two routers. Save the changes you've made, then disconnect the ethernet cable from your computer. Connect one end to a LAN port on the old router and the other end to a LAN port on your main router.

With the technical steps out of the way, it's time to position your router where you have a weak signal. Use an ethernet cable to connect the old router to the main router, as it provides optimal performance and gives a reliable and efficient link between the two devices.

If an ethernet cable is impractical, using a powerline adaptor (available from various retailers including Amazon and Currys ) can be a viable alternative. These relatively inexpensive devices use your property's electrical circuitry as the cabling instead.

Wireless extenders in the Which? test lab

If using your old router isn't working, or you'd prefer to invest in a new extender, make sure you consult our expert reviews before parting with your money.

As part of our rigorous lab tests, we consider the following key questions when uncovering Which? Best Buys:

How good is wi-fi coverage and speed? We test how well the router or extender copes with different devices, including streaming 4K Netflix, YouTube and online file transfer. We also note the exact speeds recorded all around our test house.

We test how well the router or extender copes with different devices, including streaming 4K Netflix, YouTube and online file transfer. We also note the exact speeds recorded all around our test house. Is the router or booster easy to set up? We note what instructions come with the router or extender and then assess how easy it is to set up for a beginner. Plus, we see how easy it is to set up a local network and apply parental controls.

We note what instructions come with the router or extender and then assess how easy it is to set up for a beginner. Plus, we see how easy it is to set up a local network and apply parental controls. Are there any security issues? Routers act as a digital gateway to our homes, so it’s important that security is up to scratch. We look into data encryption and check if the product receives regular firmware updates.

Browse all of our wi-fi router and extender reviews to find the perfect option for your home.

