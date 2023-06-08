The best Father's Day gifts under £30, £50, £100, and £200

Our rigorous product testing can help you find the perfect gift at a variety of prices ready for Father's Day on Sunday 18 June.

Each product below has scored well in our tests. But how well? Read our full reviews to find out and what we think of the manufacturers' claims.

Father's Day gifts for under £30

Oppo Band (typical price: £19.99)

Built-in heart rate monitor

Fully waterproof

11 activity-tracking modes

We like: Loads of features, affordable

We don't like: Not compatible with iOS, no built-in GPS

This budget fitness tracker is great for dads who love to exercise, cycle or go on long walks. It displays steps, can track sleep, monitors blood oxygen and heart rate, and can track a variety of activities.

It's only great for those who use Android phones – iOS dads will need to consider another option.

Read our Oppo Band review to see how well this budget tracker performs.

Plymouth Gin (typical price: £26)

41.2% ABV

Made in England

Made with seven botanicals

We like: Often goes on sale

We don't like: Not always the cheapest

If your dad is into slinging cocktails, a good bottle of gin is a must-have for every home bar. Since it's a base spirit for many mixed drinks, Plymouth Gin could be added to martinis, negronis, gimlets or a good old G&T.

The bottle is often discounted – we've seen it go for £17. At the time of writing, some retailers like Amazon are offering it with a gift box for an extra £1.

Read our review on the best gins, and see what our tasters thought of Plymouth gin.

Lenrue A15 speaker (typical price: £27.99)

Wireless Bluetooth speaker

IPX7-rated waterproof

Two 7W speakers

We like: The price

We don't like: Not loads of sound options

This tiny, pencil case-sized speaker is a great gift that's ideal for picnics or open gardens as it's easily portable but the sound isn't the loudest. Lenrue claims that this speaker has 20 hours of battery life, although we found differing results in our testing.

How does it sound? Read our Lenrue A15 expert review to find out.

Stanley Leakproof Stainless Steel Travel Mug (typical price: £28.99)

Dishwasher safe stainless steel

350ml

Other colours available

We like: Lifetime warranty

We don't like: Not the easiest to clean

This travel mug is perfect for commutes or long hikes and is made out of strong stainless steel, so it won't break easily.

Even if it does break, it has a lifetime warranty. You would be giving your dad something he can use for decades.

Read our Stanley Leakproof Travel Mug review to see if it will keep your cuppa piping hot.

Father's Day gifts for under £50

Titan Deep Freeze Collapsible Cooler (typical price: £39.50)

Can fit 48 330ml cans

30 x 35 x 25cm (H x W x D)

Shoulder strap for easy carrying

We like: Lifetime warranty

We don't like: Can get heavy when fully loaded

A Father's Day picnic in the park is a fantastic way to spend quality time with your family. This cool bag from Titan can fit a tonne of food and drinks, keeping it all cold while you hike out to your preferred picnic spot.

The strap makes for easier carrying, and when the picnic's done you can fold it up for easy storage.

Read our Titan Deep Freeze Collapsible cooler bag review to see how well it keeps its cool.

Global Knife Sharpener (typical price: £40)

Two replaceable ceramic wheels

Coarse and fine settings

Not suitable for serrated knives

We like: Able to sharpen both European and Japanese-style knives

We don't like: Some European-style knives may be too thick for it

If your dad loves to cook, making sure his knives stay sharp will make chopping a breeze. True to its name, this sharpener can keep almost any knife from going dull. The wheels are quite narrow, so bear in mind the thickness of your knife before sharpening.

Read our reviews on the best knife sharpeners to keep your blades from going blunt.

A Which? subscription (£49.50 for your first year)

Which? magazine delivered to you monthly

Access to all our product reviews, articles and app

100% genuine test results, recommendations, and reviews

We like: Unbiased, researched buying advice from our in-house experts

We don't like: Shameless self-promotion

If you're not already a member, a Which? subscription makes a great gift for any dad. Our unbiased advice spans from affordable broadband switching services, what the best TVs are, the cheapest supermarkets, how to invest, where to travel, to which pints are worth extra – and more.

We can help you save money, make better buying decisions, and cut through the fake reviews, jargon, fads, and duds. Plus, you'll be supporting our non-profit mission to help protect UK consumers.

You can become a Which? member for £49.50 for your first year for our full access (normally £10.99 a month) or for £39.50 print or digital only.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet (typical price: £49.99)

2GB Ram

16GB storage (9.9GB after software installed)

600 x 1024 resolution

We like: The price

We don't like: It costs an extra £10 if you don't want ads

While it's not the newest tablet from Amazon, it is the least expensive option and it's worth considering if your dad is a voracious reader. If you pay for Amazon Prime, this tablet has a lot of features that work well with it.

As it's 600 x 1024, it's not quite full HD – although that shouldn't be too much of an issue since the screen is only seven inches big.

Read our Amazon Fire 7 expert review to see how well this budget tablet performs.

Kally Sleep Adjustable Pillow (typical price: £49.99)

Hypoallergenic pillow

Removable and washable case

Comes with a carry bag

We like: Adjustable firmness

We don't like: Only a 14-day trial period

The pillow is made of hypoallergenic hollowfibre, which makes for a soft pillow. If your dad needs more neck support, he's able to adjust the firmness to suit his preferences by adding or removing the inner pillows that can fit inside the case.

Read our Kally Sleep Adjustable Pillow review to see what our in-house testers thought.

Father's Day gifts for under £100

SoundCore Space A40 (typical price: £67.49)

Wireless Bluetooth headphones

Three levels of noise cancelling

Fast-charging case

We like: Lots of fit options, small and lightweight

We don't like: Case lid feels a bit cheap

Sometimes, the best gift we can give our dads is a little piece and quiet. Luckily, with a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds the rest of your family can carry on as normal. These wireless headphones from Anker are a great idea for dads who love listening to music or podcasts, or who need a commuting companion.

These tiny earbuds have a lot of features, and Anker claims that they can last up to 10 hours on a single charge – which can be expanded to 50 when using the case, depending on noise-cancelling use.

Read our Anker SoundCore Space A40 review to see how well these headphones stack up against similar models.

Olympus 8x40 S binoculars (typical price: £79)

Porro prism binoculars

Field of view at 1,000 metres: 143m

Close focusing distance of four metres

We like: Resistant to water

We don't like: Nothing to hold the lens caps

If your dad loves birdwatching, a pair of binoculars could be a thoughtful gift. These binoculars from Olympus are great for those who don't want to spend hundreds of pounds on a pair, and who want a pair that are sturdy, albeit a bit bulky.

Read our review of the best binoculars to find out which models we liked the most.

Cooks Professional Retro G4535 espresso maker (typical price: £85)

Manual espresso machine

1.2-litre water tank

Makes one espresso at a time

We like: Built-in milk frother

We don't like: No parts are dishwasher safe

Using the milk frother, your dad can make lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites with this affordable coffee machine. It's compact enough to fit into any kitchen, but still boasts a 1.2-litre water tank that won't need refilling as often as other machines.

You can only use pre-ground coffee to make one espresso at a time, and you'll need to buy a jug to steam your milk in separately.

Read our Retro G4535 expert review to see how well this machine makes espressos.

Father's Day gifts for under £200

Argos American Style Charcoal Barbeque (typical price: £135)

Charcoal barbeque

138 x 103 x 99cm (height x width x depth)

22.6kg

We like: Adjustable-height charcoal pan, built-in thermometer

We don't like: Big and heavy

If your dad is getting ready for a summer of grilling, this American-style barbeque from Argos is a great entry-level model that offers your dad a lot of flexibility. It's fuelled by charcoal and the pan can be adjusted to increase or decrease the amount of direct heat you're applying to the food being cooked or smoked. There's a bottle opener built-in, too – which we thought was a nice touch.

Read our Argos Home American Style Charcoal BBQ review to see how well it cooks.

You can buy it from Argos for £135 .

Read our advice on five ways to prep your garden for spring and summer parties.

Bestway Hydro Force Aqua Glider inflatable paddleboard (typical price: £159)

10 feet, six inches long

Backpack with everything weighs 9.6kg

Weight capacity: 110kg

We like: All-inclusive piece of kit: comes with pump, paddle, and backpack

We don't like: Accessories could be better

An inflatable paddleboard is one of summer's hottest tickets and this option comes with a pump, carry bag and paddle. It can hold up to 110kg, so you probably won't be joining your dad on it, unfortunately.

Read our Bestway Hydro Force Aqua Glider review to see how much fun our in-house testers had with it.

Pro-Ject Primary E turntable (typical price: £199)

Belt-driven turntable

Pre-fitted Ortofon OM 1S cartridge

Pre-amp needed, but sold separately

We like: Simple manual operation

We don't like: Not beginner-friendly, no pre-amp built-in

While it seems a bit antiquated to be listening to physical music in 2023, records are back in fashion. New releases are pressed every week and – according to the BBC – records outsold CDs in 2022. If your dad collects vinyl or is looking to dust off his old collection, this is a fantastic gift to consider.

It's entirely manual though, which might be tricky since you'll have to adjust the belt to change speeds from 33 & 1/3rpm to 45rpm. You'll also need to get a separate phono pre-amp in order to start listening.

Read our Pro-Ject Primary E review to find out how well this turntable sounds.

Other gifts to consider

If you're looking for something a little different, planning a Father's Day experience could be the ultimate gift.

You can take your dad out on a weekend family getaway to one of the UK's best seaside towns, or pop down to the continent on a European city break. Or, maybe you pack a picnic and head on one of our best free days out.

If you're thinking of travelling for Father's day, you can read our travel advice to find the best airlines and the best holiday cottages.

