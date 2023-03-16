Five things to not do with your lawn mower

Spring is almost upon us, and as the weather warms up and the grass starts growing, it’ll soon be time to break out the lawn mower and get to work.

Lawn mowers are essential tools for maintaining a healthy lawn, but it’s important to use them correctly to avoid damaging your equipment or your lawn. We've rounded up five things you should never do with your lawn mower.

1. Mow wet grass

Although we test to see how mowers perform on wet grass, generally speaking, if you can avoid this, you should. Wet grass is slippery and can be difficult to cut evenly, which can lead to an uneven-looking lawn. It clumps together too and can clog the mower deck, which will reduce the mower's performance and at times even cause it to stall.

When the ground is wet, the soil is softer, and the grass roots are more vulnerable to being torn or ripped out of the ground, rather than cleanly cut. There aren’t many people whose dream garden is puckered with bald patches, so wait for the grass to dry for the best chance of shaping your lawn into the idyllic pasture it deserves to be.

If you must mow wet grass, be sure to clean the mower deck frequently to prevent clumping, and try to mow in a slower speed to allow the blades to cut more evenly. One thing you categorically need to avoid, however, is cutting a frosty lawn. This will damage both your mower and the grass itself.

2. Leave clumps of grass on the lawn

After mowing your lawn, it’s important to remove any clumps of grass that have accumulated on the surface. Leaving clumps of grass can smother the grass underneath and create an environment that’s conducive to disease and pests. Additionally, the clumps can prevent sunlight from reaching the grass blades, which can lead to uneven growth and patchy areas.

Alternatively, you can opt for a mulching mower. These cut grass clippings so finely that they essentially melt into the lawn, acting as a fertiliser

3. Set the blade height too low

Another mistake that many people make is setting the blade height too low. While it might seem like a nice little shortcut (pardon the pun) to cut the grass low and reduce the number of times you have to mow, cutting the grass too short can damage the root system and make your lawn more susceptible to weeds and disease. It also leaves it more vulnerable to dying in dry weather.

Ideally, you should only cut the top third of the grass blades, which will encourage strong root growth and help your lawn stay healthy and green. The first cut of the year should be at a high blade height, then you can gradually lower the height as the season progresses.

4. Neglect maintenance and repairs

Your lawn mower is a complex piece of equipment that requires regular maintenance to keep it running smoothly. Neglecting maintenance and repairs can lead to reduced performance, reduced fuel efficiency, and potentially even damage to the mower. It’s important to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for maintenance and repair, and to address any issues as soon as they arise.

Dull mower blades not only make your lawn look uneven and unkempt, but they can also damage the grass. Dull blades tear at the grass instead of the clean cutting you'd want, and this can leave it vulnerable to disease and pests.

Sharpening your mower blades regularly will keep your lawn healthy and looking its absolute best.

5. Disregard safety precautions

It’s important to always follow safety precautions when operating a lawn mower. Avoid loose clothing that could get caught in the mower blades, and never mow over rocks or other debris that could be kicked up and cause injury. Steel-toed footwear is a good idea to prevent the blades hurting your feet. Additionally, never remove safety guards or other safety features from your mower, as these are designed to protect you and your equipment.

If you’re a corded mower owner, you need to be careful of mowing through the power cable. The easiest way to guard against this is having it over your shoulder as you mow. You should also always use a residual current device (RCD) with corded mowers, just to be extra safe.

6. Buy the wrong one

We know, we know, we only promised five things you need to avoid, but here's an extra: before purchasing a new lawn mower, do your research. You can maintain your mower impeccably, follow all of the mowing tips and tricks we give you, and treat your grass with the delicacy and admiration usually reserved for genuine Persian rugs; but the model you own is going to put a limit on how great you can get your lawn looking.

It's not a simple case of spending more for better quality with lawn mowers, either, as we've found Best Buys cheaper than £200, and patchy-performing duds for over £450. Our vigorous tests put mowers through their paces, assessing things like how they perform on a range of grass types, how easy they are to use, and how well they deal with grass clippings.

