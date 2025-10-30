Foldable phones are tougher than you think: but there's one big weakness

Remember when folding your phone in half was the stuff of science fiction? Today, phones like the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 are a reality, and they're getting impressively thin. But while some brands are pushing ahead, Apple is still holding back – we don't expect to see a foldable iPhone until 2026 at the earliest.

It seems you might share that hesitation. In a recent survey of Which? members, just 7% had even considered buying one. It's clear why: the two biggest sticking points are worries about durability and the sky-high price. Over a quarter of you are concerned about the hinge (28%) and for 26%, the screen breaking.

So, what's the real story? We've put dozens of these devices through the wringer in our labs to see if they're as fragile as they might seem.

Hinge durability: a surprising success story

Pictured: Foldable phone folding test at the Which? labs

Let's start with the big one: that all-important hinge. It’s a marvel of engineering, but it’s also the number one worry for most people.

To put this fear to the test, we use a machine in our lab to open and shut these phones, again and again – 30,000 times, to be exact. That’s our way of simulating years of heavy, everyday use.

The results? Frankly, they’re staggering. Of the 59 foldable models we've tested since 2020, 58 sailed through our relentless folding test without a single problem. The only one that faltered was a very early model, which just goes to show how far the technology has come. The takeaway here is simple: the hinges on modern foldables are incredibly robust.

Drop tests and water resistance: everyday mishaps

Pictured: Phone tumble test at the Which? labs

What about those classic, heart-stopping moments, such as a drop onto the pavement? We simulate this chaos by tumbling phones in a specialised rotating drum from a height of 80cm, over and over again. When it comes to surviving a tumble, they are just as durable as their standard cousins. Every phone we test gets dropped 100 times onto a hard surface, and every single foldable has passed.

Pictured: Smartphone rain test at the Which? labs

But how about an accidental dunk in the sink? We put the phones through two separate ordeals to see how they cope. First, to simulate getting caught in a downpour, we place them in a dedicated 'rain chamber'. Then, for the more dramatic 'phone-in-the-sink' scenario, we submerge them completely in a tank of water to test their official water-resistance claims. This tells us if they can survive a full dunk, not just a splash.

The takeaway here is simple: foldables are just as tough as their standard cousins. Our tests show no significant difference in how well they survive these everyday mishaps. So, if you’re a bit clumsy, a foldable phone is no more of a risk than the one you probably have in your pocket right now.

The scratch test: the foldable's Achilles' heel

Pictured: Smartphone scratch test at the Which? labs

So if the hinge and body are solid, where’s the catch? It all comes down to the screen.

In our labs, we measure screen scratch-resistance on a scale from one to five, where a higher score means a tougher screen. A typical glass smartphone screen usually scores a 5.

And foldables? They score a dismal 1.3 on average. To put that in perspective, the screen can be permanently marked by something as simple as a firm fingernail – damage a normal phone would shrug off without a second thought. And the culprit is the very thing that makes the fold possible: the inner screen is typically made of a softer, flexible material, like plastic, not hardened glass. It simply has to be to bend.

This is the trade-off. To get a phone that folds, you have to accept a screen that needs a little more care.

Can you buy a case and screen protector for a foldable?

So, you’ve got a new foldable phone and you're worried about keeping it safe? Well, cases and screen protectors are available.

For example, for Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip7, you’ve got two main paths. You can stick with the official ones from the manufacturer, which are typically a better match for the phone’s style. (SQUIRREL_TEXT_50022625). Or, you can explore a range of options from third-party brands like Spigen and OtterBox, which often build in extra features like kickstands or heavy-duty hinge guards. Though we have yet to test any of these, so can’t speak to the quality of these individual accessories.

These choices lead to a classic phone case dilemma: do you prioritise keeping that slim, pocketable design, or do you want the peace of mind that comes from a bulkier, more rugged case?

The screen situation is a bit different, mainly because there are usually two of them on a foldable phone. The small outer display is simpler; it can take a standard, tough tempered glass protector. The main folding screen, however, needs a special flexible film so it can bend.

There’s a catch that owners often discuss online: the pre-installed film can sometimes start to bubble or peel along the crease. This frustration has led many to simply fit a new one themselves, with brands like Ringke and Whitestone Dome offering complete kits to cover both screens.

Is it time to invest in a foldable phone?

So, with the durability myths (mostly) busted, why would you actually want one? For the owners we surveyed, the main draw is compactness (71%) – having a large screen that still fits in your pocket. Others love having one device that can replace both their phone and their tablet (9%).

Of course, price is still the elephant in the room. Most people we asked (60%) aren't interested at any price, and very few would pay over £1,000. With some new models launching at nearly £1,800, that’s a huge gap.

Ultimately, if you love the idea of a tablet-sized screen for movies or multitasking that you can fold away – and you can promise to be gentle with that main display – a foldable could be for you. And if you're smart about when you buy, you won't have to pay a fortune for the privilege.

