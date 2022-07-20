Food recall: Encore dog food may contain pieces of metal

Natural pet food brand Encore has issued a recall on several of its beef dog food packs as they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe to eat.

The recall affects three different Encore dog food products, two which come as part of a multipack and one in individual tins.

Keep reading for full details on which dog food products are being recalled, and what to do if you're affected.

Save our Food Standards - join our campaign to ensure the UK maintains the highest possible standards for food safety.

What Encore products are being recalled?

Three different types of dog food are being recalled:

Where to find batch codes and best before dates on Encore multipacks and tins

Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (Multipack)

pack size: five 156g tins

five 156g tins batch code: LU1-343

LU1-343 best before: 09 December 2024

Encore Beef Selection in Gravy (Multipack)

pack size: five 156g tins

five 156g tins batch code: LU1-302

LU1-302 best before: 29 October 2024

Encore Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy (individual tin)

pack size: 156g

156g batch code: LU1343D

LU1343D best before: December 2024

What should you do if you've bought these products?

If you've bought an affected multipack or tin of dog food, don't feed it to your dog.

Instead, you can return it to any store that stocks Encore dog food for a full refund.

This includes Amazon, Asda, M&S, Morrisons, Ocado, Pets at Home, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose, Wilko and Zooplus.

You don't need a receipt to get this refund and you don't need to return the dog food to the store you bought it from.

If you have any questions about the refund you can contact Encore by sending a message through its website , or phoning Encore on 0845 372 6004.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've bought a product that's been recalled, you have the right to a refund thanks to the Consumer Rights Act.

The retailer that sold it should offer you a full refund, even if it's been in your store-cupboard or freezer for several months.

Even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away, you are still entitled to a refund if you can provide proof of purchase such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation.