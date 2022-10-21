Food recall: Iceland ready cooked chicken breast may contain raw chicken

Iceland is recalling its frozen Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast 800g because some packs may contain uncooked chicken. The possible presence of raw, uncooked chicken makes this product unsafe to eat.

Customers are being warned not to eat the affected products in a safety notice issued by Iceland . Affected packs of Iceland's Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breasts 800g have a date code showing a best before date of 17 June 2023.

Read on for the full details on which products are being recalled, and what to do if you're affected.

Which products are being recalled?

Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast

Pack size – 800g

– 800g Best before – 17 June 2023

Why is the Iceland Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast being recalled?

Iceland stated it's taking the precautionary measure of recalling the product because some packs may contain raw chicken, which may pose a food safety risk from salmonella if consumed.

Only packs of Ready Cooked Diced Chicken Breast with the best before date listed 17 June 2023 are affected, so if a pack you've bought has a different best before date your pack has not been recalled.

What should I do if I'm affected?

Do not eat the chicken if you have identified that your pack is affected by this recall.

Instead, return your product to any Iceland store where a full refund will be given.

It doesn't have to be the Iceland store you bought the product from, and no receipt is required.

Iceland also advises customers that they can contact the company for further information at the following phone numbers:

UK: 0800 328 0800 and select option 2.

and select option 2. Republic of Ireland: 018853868 and select option 5.

What is salmonella?

Consuming or handing raw chicken is unsafe due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause food poisoning, with symptoms including nausea, a high temperature, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

Young children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems are at risk of being more severely affected.

In May 2022 the Food Standards Agency (FSA) had to reissue advice about handling and cooking frozen raw breaded chicken products, following a link to rising cases of Salmonella.

If you experience food poisoning symptoms, the NHS website recommends drinking plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and notes that symptoms should pass within a week.

What are my rights if there's a food recall?

If you've purchased a product that's been included in a recall notice, you have the right to a refund through the Consumer Rights Act. The retailer that sold you the product should offer a full refund, even if it's been in your store cupboard or freezer for several months.

Provided you can show proof of purchase, such as a receipt, bank statement, or online order confirmation, you are still eligible for a refund even if you've already consumed the product or thrown it away.

Our guide explains more about your rights under the Consumer Rights Act when there's a product recall.

