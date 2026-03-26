7 free tools that can prevent scams

Scam messages, calls and fake online listings designed to steal your money or personal data are constantly evolving, so it pays to stay one step ahead.

The good news is you don’t need to download expensive software to protect yourself. In fact, many of the most useful anti-scam tools are already built into your phone, email account, bank and web browser – and a few small changes can make a big difference.

Below, we run through simple ways to use these free tools to protect your data and guard against common scams. Steps for Android devices may vary depending on your phone and software.

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If you're in a rush and don't have time to read through our full article, try these quick fixes: Enable screen calling – on an iPhone, go to your Settings menu, then select Apps > Phone. On Android, open the Phone app and select Settings , then work your way through Caller ID and spam , Scam Detection and Call Screen .

menu, then select > On Android, open the app and select , then work your way through , and . Filter spam emails – on Gmail, select Show search options in the search bar, then use the Create filter tool. On Outlook, choose Settings > Email > Rules .

in the search bar, then use the tool. On Outlook, choose > > . Turn on 2FA – for apps including WhatsApp, Facebook and PayPal, you can switch on two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security.

Use antivirus software – our in-depth tests have uncovered some free options that protect against malware and phishing. Go to the best antivirus . You can also sign up for our Scam Alerts service for help avoiding the latest scams.

1. Block scam calls with screen calling

At a glance: Use built-in iOS and Android tools to silence unknown callers and scam calls.

More often than not, a scam call has one goal: to obtain your personal information or trick you into handing over money over the phone. These are often referred to as ‘vishing’ scams, a combination of ‘voice’ and ‘phishing’.

Your smartphone has built-in features designed to block or filter scam calls, so it’s worth taking a moment to set them up before the next nuisance call comes through.

On an iPhone, try this: Go to Settings > Apps > Phone . Choose between Ask Reason for Calling (calls from unknown numbers are asked for more information before your iPhone rings) or Silence (calls from unsaved numbers are silenced and sent to voicemail). You can block calls from specific numbers by selecting Contacts > Block Contact .

Go to > > . Choose between (calls from unknown numbers are asked for more information before your iPhone rings) or (calls from unsaved numbers are silenced and sent to voicemail). You can block calls from specific numbers by selecting > . On Android, try this: Go to the Phone app and select Settings, then work your way through Caller ID and spam, Scam Detection and Call Screen. Within the call screening page, you can enable Automatically screen calls. If these options aren’t available on your device, most Android phones include basic spam detection that flags or silences suspected scam calls before you pick up.

For more details, see our advice on phone scams and how to screen calls.

2. Filter out scam emails in your inbox

At a glance: Create email rules to filter out scam messages before they reach your inbox.

Spam emails aren’t just annoying – they’re often designed to trick you into clicking malicious links or handing over personal details. At times, it can be difficult to tell the difference between genuine messages and fraudulent ones.

Instead of blocking individual senders, you can set up simple filters to automatically delete or move suspicious emails based on keywords or phrases. This helps stop repeat scam messages before they reach your inbox.

On Gmail (from a PC), try this: Open up your inbox and select Show search options in the search bar. In the Subject box, type in a phrase to filter out. For example, you could enter free Bitcoin . Click Create filter at the bottom of the drop-down menu. On the next screen, you'll be asked what should happen to emails that feature your search phrase. Simply tick Delete it . Finally, select Create filter .

Open up your inbox and select in the search bar. In the box, type in a phrase to filter out. For example, you could enter . Click at the bottom of the drop-down menu. On the next screen, you'll be asked what should happen to emails that feature your search phrase. Simply tick . Finally, select . On Outlook (from a PC), try this: Click the Settings cog in the top-right corner of the screen. Choose Email > Layout > Rules > Add new rule. Give the rule a name (e.g., Bitcoin spam rule). Under Add a condition, open the drop-down menu, select Subject includes and type in 'free bitcoin' in the Enter words to look for field. Under Add an action, open the drop-down menu and select Delete. Click Save to finalise your changes.

Our dedicated guide on how to block spam emails also covers Yahoo, BT Mail and Apple Mail.

3. Use a password manager to secure your accounts

At a glance: Reduce the risk of multiple accounts being hacked if one password is exposed.

Reusing the same password across multiple accounts makes it much easier for scammers to break in, especially if your details have been exposed in a data breach. Once one account is compromised, others can quickly follow.

A password manager helps solve this by generating strong, unique passwords for every account and storing them securely in one place. That means you don’t have to remember them all yourself. Most can also autofill your login details and alert you if any of your saved passwords have been involved in a data breach.

There's a variety of online password managers to choose from, including:

Bitwarden – opensource, easy to use, free for personal use and can sync across an unlimited number of devices. The premium version is $10 per year and includes additional features such as security reports, end-to-end encryption for texts and files, emergency access for other Bitwarden users, and a Bitwarden Authenticator.

– opensource, easy to use, free for personal use and can sync across an unlimited number of devices. The premium version is $10 per year and includes additional features such as security reports, end-to-end encryption for texts and files, emergency access for other Bitwarden users, and a Bitwarden Authenticator. Dashlane – simple to set up and syncs across devices. Its free version only allows you to save up to 25 passwords and only works on one device, whereas its premium plan allows unlimited passwords for multiple devices.

– simple to set up and syncs across devices. Its free version only allows you to save up to 25 passwords and only works on one device, whereas its premium plan allows unlimited passwords for multiple devices. 1Password – also easy to set up and offers features such as password generation, secure notes and 2FA. Offers a free trial for 14 days, then an individual plan is $2.99 per month.

For more tips on keeping your data secure, consult our guide on how to create secure passwords.

4. Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA)

At a glance: Block scammers from logging in to your accounts, even if your password is exposed.

Even strong passwords can be exposed in data breaches, which is why adding a second layer of protection is so important. Two-factor authentication (or 2FA) makes it much harder for scammers to access your accounts, even if they manage to get hold of your login details.

When 2FA is switched on, logging in from a new device requires an extra step – usually a code sent to your phone or generated by an app. Without that code, anyone trying to access your account will be blocked.

You don’t need to set this up everywhere at once. Start with your most important accounts (we recommend your email, banking apps and social media), as these are often targeted by scammers. For example, you can enable 2FA on the following services:

WhatsApp – head to Settings > Account > Two-step verification > Turn on or Set up PIN . Add a six-digit Pin. Type in an email address if you need to reset 2FA in the future. Follow the on-screen instructions until you reach Save or Done .

– head to > > > . Add a six-digit Pin. Type in an email address if you need to reset 2FA in the future. Follow the on-screen instructions until you reach or . Facebook – from the app, tap the three lines in the top-left corner. Choose Settings & privacy > Settings . Tap Meta Accounts Centre > Password and security > Two-factor authentication .

– from the app, tap the in the top-left corner. Choose > . Tap > > . PayPal – from a computer, log into your PayPal account and select Settings > Security > 2-step verification. Pick between Use an authenticator app or Use a security key device.

Bookmark our page on phone apps you need to secure - you can work your way through the list when you have time.

5. Use reverse image search to spot fake listings

At a glance: Check if images in online listings have been reused to help spot scams.

Online marketplace scams often rely on stolen or reused images to make fake listings look convincing. A deal might seem genuine initially, but the photos could have been lifted from a legitimate retailer or another seller.

A previous Which? investigation saw just how easy it is for scammers to post fake listings on popular platforms, often leaving them live for hours or even days. In some cases, listings used stock images instead of real photos, or were later edited to request risky payment methods such as bank transfer or PayPal ‘Friends and Family’.

Reverse image search lets you check where else an image has appeared online. It’s particularly useful when buying high-value items second-hand, such as phones or laptops.

Reverse image search on a PC – go to images.google.com , click the camera icon in the right of the search bar, then upload the image or paste its URL. Google will show you where else the image appears online.

– go to , click the in the right of the search bar, then upload the image or paste its URL. Google will show you where else the image appears online. Reverse image search on iPhone – open the Google app , Chrome or Safari , tap Google Lens in the search bar, then upload a photo from your camera roll.

– open the , or , tap in the search bar, then upload a photo from your camera roll. Reverse image search on Android – open the Google app or Chrome, tap the Google Lens icon, then take or upload a photo. You can also use Google Photos, and on some phones, including some Pixel models, Lens is built into the Camera app.

6. Sign up for Which? Scam Alerts

At a glance: Get regular updates to help you spot and avoid the latest scams.

Scams are constantly evolving, with criminals changing their tactics to catch you off guard.

Our free Scam Alerts service highlights current scams reported across the UK, along with practical advice on how to avoid them and what to do if you’re targeted. It’s a simple way to stay one step ahead without having to actively search for updates yourself.

Outsmart the fraudsters free newsletter Sign up for our free Scam Alerts service. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

At a glance: Extra protection against scam links, phishing sites and infected downloads using trusted free antivirus software.

Unfortunately, scammers will try just as hard to target your computer as they will with spam phone messages. Many scams rely on malicious links, fake websites and infected downloads designed to steal your personal information or install harmful software on your device.

A good antivirus package can help protect you by flagging suspicious websites, blocking phishing attempts and stopping malware before it has a chance to infect your machine.

Strong protection doesn’t always have to cost money, either. The best free antivirus we’ve tested offers excellent protection against malware, ransomware and phishing scams, while staying simple to use. It lacks some of the extra tools found in paid-for versions, but its strong core protection and clear interface make it a standout free choice.

Explore our guide to the best antivirus to see which free software packages we recommend.

AI-powered scam detectors

If you’ve ever received an email or text message that looks convincing but still feels off, AI-powered scam detectors are still emerging, but they can be a useful way to sense-check.

The free Norton Genie tool, for example, has you upload a screenshot of a potentially suspicious message or website, where it will then analyse the content for scam warning signs and explain whether it’s likely to be genuine or not. Another alternative is Bitdefender Scamio , which works in a similar way.

Browser extensions

Free browser extensions can add an extra layer of protection while you’re online. These small add-ons run inside your web browser and can block malicious links, flag risky search results and limit tracking. Popular picks include:

uBlock Origin – designed to block ads, trackers and malicious scripts. It’s customisable if you want more control and uses relatively little system memory.

– designed to block ads, trackers and malicious scripts. It’s customisable if you want more control and uses relatively little system memory. AdBlock – worth a look if you're an Apple user. It’s easy to set up and works well on Safari, blocking ads and pop-ups across most websites with little effort. You can manually allow ads on specific sites if you choose.

Only install extensions from official browser stores (such as the Chrome Web Store , Microsoft Edge Add-ons or Safari extensions ) and stick to well-reviewed tools from trusted developers.

See also: Free browser extensions you should try right away.

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