Free browser extensions you should try right away – chosen by Which? experts

The humble web browser fulfils an important role in our daily lives, but beyond letting you add bookmarks and manage downloads, browsers don’t tend to include many extra features. If you want to supercharge yours and make it more useful, you’ll need to install extensions.

Simply put, extensions are small pieces of software that add extra functionality to your browser. Most are free, easy to install, safe and simple to use, so you could try out several and then choose which you’d like to keep.

Below, we explain how extensions work, where to find them and how to install them on Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari – both on your computer and your smartphone.

You can think of browser extensions like small apps that run inside your web browser, usually designed to carry out a single function. Once installed, some provide you with a quick way to access some kind of useful function while you navigate the web – password management, for example. Others will work quietly in the background, modifying the way webpages behave or look, such as by blocking adverts. Your browser’s developer may offer its own selection of extensions, but most are made by third parties. Some come from respected, big-name companies – the maker of your security software, for example, might provide a browser extension that’s designed to protect you from phishing websites.

Are browser extensions safe?

Most extensions are perfectly safe and pose no security risk. However, as with any software, it pays to be careful about what you install – and where you install it from.

Thankfully, all major web browsers have official stores, where developers must submit their extensions. These stores have strict policies and automated checks designed to eliminate any that contain malicious or vulnerable code, collect excessive data or request gratuitous permissions.

But no system is perfect. Every so often, it’s possible for a rogue extension to slip through, so you’ll still need to be somewhat selective about what you install. The best way to stay safe is to stick to extensions from trusted developers, check user reviews and the number of users, and take a moment to glance over the permissions being requested.

As an added layer of protection, make sure you install antivirus software – see our expert reviews on the best antivirus software.

Extensions to try today

Ad blockers

Ad blockers remove annoying clutter from webpages, often improving load times in the process.

u Block Origin – a powerful, lightweight option designed to block ads, trackers and malicious scripts. It’s customisable if you want more control and, unlike some alternatives, uses relatively little system memory. This helps keep your browser running smoothly. (Note that this extension isn't available for Safari.)

– a powerful, lightweight option designed to block ads, trackers and malicious scripts. It’s customisable if you want more control and, unlike some alternatives, uses relatively little system memory. This helps keep your browser running smoothly. (Note that this extension isn't available for Safari.) AdBlock – worth a look if you're an Apple user. It’s easy to set up and works well on Safari, blocking ads and pop-ups across most websites with little effort. You can manually allow ads on specific sites if you choose.

Security and privacy

These tools help protect your personal data, limit online tracking and reduce the risk of visiting unsafe websites.

DuckDuckGo – helps to block hidden trackers, force encrypted (https) connections and more. This extension does not work with Safari, but there are plenty of alternatives for Apple users.

– helps to block hidden trackers, force encrypted (https) connections and more. This extension does not work with Safari, but there are plenty of alternatives for Apple users. Ghostery – blocks ads and trackers, while showing you exactly what’s being blocked behind the scenes. Both Ghostery and DuckDuckGo (above) also offer a built-in private search engine for extra anonymity.

For more tips, see 12 things every laptop or PC owner should do to keep their data safe.

Password managers

Designed to store usernames and passwords securely, these tools make it easier to use strong, unique logins across different websites.

Bitwarde n – an open-source option that securely stores your autofill logins. It also includes a built-in password generator to help you create strong, unique passwords.

– an open-source option that securely stores your autofill logins. It also includes a built-in password generator to help you create strong, unique passwords. 1Password – stores your credentials securely, saving you time and boosting your online security. You can generate and save secure passwords, too, which takes away the hassle of having to create and remember them yourself.

Find out more about how to create secure passwords.

More useful extensions

Dark Reader – applies dark mode to any site, making night-time browsing easier on the eyes. You can adjust brightness, contrast and colour settings for a customised look, or leave it to run automatically.

– applies dark mode to any site, making night-time browsing easier on the eyes. You can adjust brightness, contrast and colour settings for a customised look, or leave it to run automatically. Grammarly – checks your spelling and grammar as you type, flagging mistakes and suggesting clearer wording within emails and documents.

– checks your spelling and grammar as you type, flagging mistakes and suggesting clearer wording within emails and documents. Awesome Screenshot – lets you capture an entire webpage and save it as an image or PDF. You can also annotate screenshots with text or highlights before saving or sharing them.

– lets you capture an entire webpage and save it as an image or PDF. You can also annotate screenshots with text or highlights before saving or sharing them. Raindrop.io – works like a super-powered bookmarking tool, saving and organising webpages, articles and videos into collections and syncing them across all your devices.

How to install and manage browser extensions

The steps for finding, installing and managing extensions vary slightly depending on which browser you use.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that while extensions are great, having too many running at once can slow down your browser or cause conflicts. That’s why it’s a good idea to carry out an occasional review of the extensions you’ve installed, and disable or remove any you no longer use.

On Google Chrome

Get started by selecting the three vertical dots icon in the top right of your screen, then click Extensions > Visit Chrome Web Store. When the store loads, click the Extensions tab, search for the one you want or browse the categories. Click Add to Chrome.

On Firefox

Click the three horizontal lines icon in the top right, then Extensions and themes. Click Extensions on the left, then browse or search for the one you’d like. When you find it, click Add to Firefox. Note that Firefox sometimes refers to extensions as add-ons.

On Microsoft Edge

Click the three horizontal dots icon in the top right, then click Extensions > Get extensions for Microsoft Edge. Click the Extensions tab at the top of the page, then search or browse the categories on the left. Click the Get button on the page for the extension you want to install.

On Safari (Mac)

Click Safari in the menu bar, then click Safari Extensions. This will open the App Store and take you directly to the Safari Extensions section. Browse the top free or paid extensions, or use the Search box to find something specific. When you spot the extension you want, click Get.

Worth knowing

When you install a new extension, you'll see a notice showing you what permissions it's requesting. As long as you're happy to allow these, click the Add button.

Depending on the extension, you may see further on-screen instructions.

Removing extensions

In Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Click the Extensions (jigsaw) icon, then Manage Extensions. You'll see a list of your current ones with an option to toggle each one on or off.

Click Remove to uninstall.

to uninstall. Click Details to review permissions and access other options, such as pinning the extension to the toolbar

In Safari

Click Settings, then the Extensions tab to disable (untick), remove (select Uninstall) or access further settings.

In the bottom-left corner of the window, look for Share across devices. This lets you add the extension to any other Apple devices you have, such as your iPhone or iPad, as long as there's a compatible version available.

Other ways to install extensions

There are a few other ways that browser extensions can end up finding their way onto your computer. For example, some applications – especially premium security suites such as Bitdefender Total Security, McAfee or Norton 360 – bundle in browser extensions as part of their overall protection.

Typically, these are designed to block malicious websites, flag risky search results or manage passwords. Similarly, many VPNs, including NordVPN, install a browser extension that lets you connect to VPN servers or block trackers.

When you install a program that includes an extension, it will usually ask your permission to add the extension to your browser. However, it’s easy to miss this, and some software might try to install it by default unless you actively opt out.

If your PC is running slower than normal, consult our expert advice on how to free up space on your computer.

