Free browser extensions you should try right away – chosen by Which? experts

The humble web browser fulfils an important role in our daily lives, but beyond letting you add bookmarks and manage downloads, browsers don’t tend to include many extra features. If you want to supercharge yours and make it more useful, you’ll need to install extensions.
Simply put, extensions are small pieces of software that add extra functionality to your browser. Most are free, easy to install, safe and simple to use, so you could try out several and then choose which you’d like to keep.
Below, we explain how extensions work, where to find them and how to install them on Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari – both on your computer and your smartphone.
You can think of browser extensions like small apps that run inside your web browser, usually designed to carry out a single function.
Once installed, some provide you with a quick way to access some kind of useful function while you navigate the web – password management, for example. Others will work quietly in the background, modifying the way webpages behave or look, such as by blocking adverts.
Your browser’s developer may offer its own selection of extensions, but most are made by third parties. Some come from respected, big-name companies – the maker of your security software, for example, might provide a browser extension that’s designed to protect you from phishing websites.
Most extensions are perfectly safe and pose no security risk. However, as with any software, it pays to be careful about what you install – and where you install it from.
Thankfully, all major web browsers have official stores, where developers must submit their extensions. These stores have strict policies and automated checks designed to eliminate any that contain malicious or vulnerable code, collect excessive data or request gratuitous permissions.
But no system is perfect. Every so often, it’s possible for a rogue extension to slip through, so you’ll still need to be somewhat selective about what you install. The best way to stay safe is to stick to extensions from trusted developers, check user reviews and the number of users, and take a moment to glance over the permissions being requested.
As an added layer of protection, make sure you install antivirus software – see our expert reviews on the best antivirus software.
Ad blockers remove annoying clutter from webpages, often improving load times in the process.
These tools help protect your personal data, limit online tracking and reduce the risk of visiting unsafe websites.
Designed to store usernames and passwords securely, these tools make it easier to use strong, unique logins across different websites.
The steps for finding, installing and managing extensions vary slightly depending on which browser you use.
It’s also worth bearing in mind that while extensions are great, having too many running at once can slow down your browser or cause conflicts. That’s why it’s a good idea to carry out an occasional review of the extensions you’ve installed, and disable or remove any you no longer use.
Get started by selecting the three vertical dots icon in the top right of your screen, then click Extensions > Visit Chrome Web Store. When the store loads, click the Extensions tab, search for the one you want or browse the categories. Click Add to Chrome.
Click the three horizontal lines icon in the top right, then Extensions and themes. Click Extensions on the left, then browse or search for the one you’d like. When you find it, click Add to Firefox. Note that Firefox sometimes refers to extensions as add-ons.
Click the three horizontal dots icon in the top right, then click Extensions > Get extensions for Microsoft Edge. Click the Extensions tab at the top of the page, then search or browse the categories on the left. Click the Get button on the page for the extension you want to install.
Click Safari in the menu bar, then click Safari Extensions. This will open the App Store and take you directly to the Safari Extensions section. Browse the top free or paid extensions, or use the Search box to find something specific. When you spot the extension you want, click Get.
When you install a new extension, you'll see a notice showing you what permissions it's requesting. As long as you're happy to allow these, click the Add button.
Depending on the extension, you may see further on-screen instructions.
Click the Extensions (jigsaw) icon, then Manage Extensions. You'll see a list of your current ones with an option to toggle each one on or off.
Click Settings, then the Extensions tab to disable (untick), remove (select Uninstall) or access further settings.
In the bottom-left corner of the window, look for Share across devices. This lets you add the extension to any other Apple devices you have, such as your iPhone or iPad, as long as there's a compatible version available.
There are a few other ways that browser extensions can end up finding their way onto your computer. For example, some applications – especially premium security suites such as Bitdefender Total Security, McAfee or Norton 360 – bundle in browser extensions as part of their overall protection.
Typically, these are designed to block malicious websites, flag risky search results or manage passwords. Similarly, many VPNs, including NordVPN, install a browser extension that lets you connect to VPN servers or block trackers.
When you install a program that includes an extension, it will usually ask your permission to add the extension to your browser. However, it’s easy to miss this, and some software might try to install it by default unless you actively opt out.
