Is your Ehic about to expire? Here’s what to do next

More than five million European Health Insurance Cards (Ehics) are due to expire in 2022, and yours could be one of them. Here’s what to do if your Ehic needs replacing.

The Ehic was first introduced in 2004 and it allows travellers to get emergency state-funded medical treatment on the same basis as residents in the EU and Switzerland.

Now that the UK has left the EU, Ehics can still be used up until their expiry date. After that, British nationals will need to apply for a UK Global Health Insurance Card (UK Ghic). EU nationals living in the UK have rights under the Withdrawal Agreement and will need to apply for the new UK Ehic, which offers slightly different coverage (see below).

An estimated 5.6m Ehics have a 2022 expiry date, and more than 635,000 of those will run out between 1 October and 31 December. There’s no deadline to apply for a UK Ghic, but it’s important to check your existing card well before your next getaway in case you need a new one.

What’s the difference between an Ehic and Ghic?

The only difference is that the Ehic covers you in a few more countries. Both cards are free and enable you to access state-funded healthcare on the same basis as residents in the 27 EU member states.

The following countries are covered :

Ehic : EU member states and Switzerland

: EU member states and Switzerland New UK Ehic (for EU nationals living in the UK): EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland

(for EU nationals living in the UK): EU member states, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland UK Ghic: EU member states

Note that you will often still need to pay towards your treatment abroad, but it will be a lot cheaper with the card.

Do I still need travel insurance if I have a Ehic or Ghic?

Yes. The Ehic, UK Ehic and UK Ghic do not replace travel insurance, and you will need both to be fully covered for any medical emergencies while travelling in the EU. The Ehic/Ghic is only there for necessary medical treatment and doesn’t cover non-urgent pre-planned treatment or medical repatriation.

Looking for holiday cover? We’ve rated the best and worst of more than 70 travel insurance providers

How long does it take to get a UK Ghic?

As with passport renewal, the wait times for a UK Ghic can fluctuate. When we checked at the end of September 2022, the average wait time was 20 working days (four weeks).

You can apply for a UK Ghic up to six months before your Ehic is due to expire, so there’s plenty of time to get it sorted before your departure.

What if I don’t have my Ehic or Ghic with me?

If you need urgent medical treatment abroad and have forgotten to bring your Ehic or Ghic, you can apply for a Provisional Replacement Certificate (PRC) in place of the card by contacting the NHS Overseas Healthcare Services (NHSOHS).

Know before you go

Private healthcare isn’t covered

Private healthcare isn’t covered under the Ehic/Ghic, so before visiting a doctor or hospital abroad, make sure they are part of the public healthcare system. You can find eligible healthcare providers in your destination on the European Commission’s website as well as information on what the Ehic/Ghic covers there.

Watch out for scams

All UK Ehics and Ghics are free. If you’re being asked to enter bank details or pay, it’s a scam. You should only apply for your UK Ghic through the official NHS website .

Know your rights

Sometimes your Ehic or UK Ghic can be wrongly rejected or you can be charged the wrong fee by the medical practitioner you’re seeking treatment from. Read up on what exactly is covered by your card on the European Commission website .

Refunds

In some countries, even with your Ehic or UK Ghic, you will be expected to pay your fee in full and claim a refund later. You can apply for your refund on the NHSOHS website . You can also use this link if you believe you've been wrongly charged for medical treatment abroad.