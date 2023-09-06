Government intervenes with gas hob manufacturers due to safety risks

A recent investigation by the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) has led to nine gas hob manufacturers committing to undertake corrective action to make some of their models safer.

Famous brands such as Russell Hobbs, Belling, and Cooke & Lewis are among those involved.

Read on to find out if you own an affected model and the next steps you should take if you do.

To see all our Best Buy and Great Value recommendations, check our gas hob reviews.

Which gas hob companies are affected?

Belling/Stoves

Caple

Cata/Culina

Cooke and Lewis

Cookology

Electriq

Kitchenplus

Russell Hobbs

Statesman

What should you do if you own one of these gas hobs?

The nine UK gas hob manufacturers have initiated a modification programme for certain products due to the safety issue.

Click the links in the table below to check if you own an affected model and then follow the advice on that page or call the freephone telephone number.

Brand Name Manufacturer Links to safety notices Freephone Contact Number Belling Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd Safety notice 0800 041 8831 Cooke and Lewis Kingfisher International Products Limited (through B&Q) Safety notice 0800 041 8821 Cata/Culina Apelson Appliances UK Ltd/Global Asian Appliances HK Ltd Safety notice 0800 041 8839 Caple Maurice Lay Distributors Ltd Safety notice 0800 041 8842 Cookology The Wright Buy Ltd Safety notice 0800 208 1027 Electriq Buy it Direct Ltd Safety notice 0800 041 8843 Kitchenplus Munro Importers Ltd/Stax Trade Centres Ltd Safety notice 0800 046 5373 Show full table

The OPSS also flagged that any caravan, leisure home or motorhome owners who use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) should check their appliances as a matter of urgency, as the risk is much higher for those in mobile premises.

If they discover they own an affected gas hob, they should disconnect it from the LPG cylinder immediately.

Why did the OPSS investigate these gas hob companies?

This review into defective gas hobs was triggered by a number of incidents, including an explosion at Eckington Riverside Caravan Park in Pershore earlier this year where a person suffered serious burns.

The OPSS identified that the risks were caused by faulty elbow joints, which are a piece of pipework used to connect certain models of gas hob to the gas supply.

The companies will conduct in-home visits to address affected hobs and ensure their safety. You can find detailed information about the affected brands and models on the companies' respective websites.

The OPSS strongly encourages all members of the public who may be affected, even if they are uncertain, to review the model links provided and reach out to the manufacturer for assistance.

What does the OPSS say?

Graham Russell, chief executive of the OPSS, said: 'Protecting people from unsafe products is always a top priority for government.

'The manufacturers have agreed to undertake this corrective action programme following the OPSS investigation; now we will monitor their actions to ensure they make swift progress in making these gas hobs safe for householders and holidaymakers across the UK.'

The organisation adds that gas hob owners in domestic premises should be vigilant.

If they smell gas or are concerned that their product poses a risk, they should contact the National Gas Emergency Helpline for their area (0800 111 999 in England, Wales and Scotland, and 0800 002 001 in Northern Ireland) or a Gas Safe registered installer.

Other gas cooker safety issues

This isn't the first time the OPSS has taken action with cooker manufacturers.

In November 2022, it intervened to make sure more than 66,000 Belling, New World and Stoves gas cookers were updated due to a carbon monoxide risk.

These cookers, produced by Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, produced dangerous levels of carbon monoxide when used with the grill door closed, posing serious health risks.

Read Belling, New World and Stoves gas cookers to be modified to remove carbon monoxide poisoning risk for more on this.

Check our list of the best carbon monoxide alarms that have passed our stringent safety tests.