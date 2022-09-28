Great Value TVs revealed: get a high-scoring set for less

With TVs, it's usually the case that the more you pay, the better the quality. High-end models, which can cost well over £1,000 or even £2,000, tend to be the top scorers in our lab tests. However, there are still diamonds to be found among mid and low-end sets.

Not everyone needs a high-end TV that pushes the envelope of picture and sound, particularly when this can mean spending four figures.

The Which? Great Value badge is here to help you spot cheaper TVs that are worth considering. These models might not be the highest scorers, but they tick most of the important boxes and do it for at least 20% less than the typical price for a TV.

Read on to discover some of the TVs that made the Great Value cut and find out more about what a TV needs to do to earn this status.

What makes a Great Value TV?

To earn a Great Value badge, a TV (or any other product) first needs to reach a certain benchmark for quality. For TVs, that means an overall score of at least 65%.

Although Best Buy TVs are often pricey, it's not always the case, so a TV can be Great Value and a Best Buy.

A Great Value TV also needs to be at least 20% cheaper than the average price. Since there are different size brackets with TVs, we split them into brackets (otherwise we'd end up with all the Great Value TVs being small, since these tend to be cheaper than big screen sets).

The size brackets are:

40 to 43-inch TVs. These are the smallest 4K models.

48 to 50-inch TVs. One of most popular size brackets, particularly as it has the cheapest OLED TVs.

55 to 58-inch TVs. Often the most heavily advertised size, but the bigger screen means many are quite costly

65 to 75-inch TVs. Some of the biggest TVs available and the biggest that we test.





Three Great Value TVs to consider

There are many Great Value TVs to choose from, and you can see all of them in our TV reviews.

Here, we've picked out some at a selection of sizes so you can see the sort of options available. All have their own pros and cons, so be sure to read the full reviews before purchasing.

LG 43UQ91006LA - £429

43-inch 4K TV

Supports HDR10 and HLG basic HDR formats

and basic HDR formats Great remote control

Compatible with catch-up and streaming apps

The 43UQ90006LA is close to the bottom of LG's 2022 TV line-up, but it's not the most basic set. And while it's not perfect, it gets enough right to be a Great Value TV.

Learn more in our full LG 43UQ91006LA review or buy it now for £429 from AO.com

Samsung UE50TU7020 - £449

50-inch 4K TV

Supports basic HDR formats and HDR10+ advanced format

formats and advanced format No satellite tuner or PVR

Smart TV for catch-up and streaming apps

Released for Black Friday back in 2020, this TV may be a little long in the tooth. It also lacks some features, such as a satellite tuner and PVR. However, it's got quality where it counts.

Check our in-depth Samsung UE50TU7020 review for more details or buy it now for £449 from Argos

55 to 58-inch TV - LG 55NANO766QA - £579

55-inch 4K TV

Supports HDR10 and HLG basic HDR formats

and basic HDR formats NanoCell display to boost colours

Great remote control

This mid-range set has an LCD display (as do most TVs), but adds what LG calls 'NanoCell' technology, which is designed to create more vibrant colours. This technology used to be on high-end TVs only, but prices have dropped since it debuted three years ago.

Learn more in our LG 55 NANO766QA review or buy it now for £579 from John Lewis

