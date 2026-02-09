'Has my pet insurance become pointless?'

I have pet insurance for my much loved 13-year-old dog and this year’s premium has risen to £85 a month.

To add insult to injury, the annual premium now exceeds the maximum the insurer will pay out.

Surely this is unfair?

A Which? Money member

'You could become your own insurer'

Simon Dicey, Which? insurance experts, says:

This does seem very steep, particularly as you would also have to pay an excess if you made a claim for your dog, plus a percentage of the claim itself.

Insurers are allowed to set their own prices and given your dog’s age, your provider presumably believes there is a higher risk of a claim being made.

Other insurers will also likely charge high premiums, though their claims limit may differ (our pet insurance reviews include insurers' claims limits).

If you had a large claim in the early stages of this process, you would have to make up the shortfall yourself

An alternative is self-insuring. This involves you setting up a regular payment – which could be equivalent to your current premium – into an easy- access savings account.

This fund could be used to pay for future treatment.

The risk is that if you had a large claim in the early stages of this process, you would have to make up the shortfall yourself.

The Association of British Insurers found the average pet insurance claim was £685. However, claims for some conditions, such as elbow dysplasia for dogs, could top £50,000.

An interest-free purchase credit card could be a way to spread costs, though you'll need to make a note to replace if it the interest-free period comes to an end and you haven't needed it.

Compare pet insurance deals Check Which? insurance ratings and compare deals using the service provided by Stickee Get a quote

Which? Money 1-to-1 guidance

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.

They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more:

Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.

If you're a Which? Money member, you can book an appointment online. If you're not, you can find out more about membership.