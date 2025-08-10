'Has my state pension raised my tax bill?'

Every week we help you with your money problems
Joanne PadillaMoney Expert

I’ve received my tax code notification letter from HMRC, which shows my personal allowance has significantly reduced. 

I’m about to start receiving my state pension (I also receive income from an occupational pension). 

Has the state pension affected my personal allowance? 

Richard from Yorkshire

'DWP gives you the state pension, then HMRC taxes it'

Joanne Padilla, Which? money expert, says…

Yes, your personal allowance has fallen because of your state pension. 

When you start claiming it, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) notifies HMRC of how much you will be paid. HMRC allocates your state pension to your personal allowance first. 

For the 2025-26 tax year, the full state pension is worth £11,973, using up most of the tax-free personal allowance of £12,570. With very little left of your tax-free allowance to cover your occupational pension, more of it will be subject to income tax.

There is a good chance that your state pension will eventually be higher than the personal allowance

As income tax thresholds are frozen until the 2028-29 tax year, and the state pension rises each year in line with the triple lock, there is a good chance that your state pension will eventually be higher than the personal allowance. 

If that happens, HMRC will take additional tax from your occupational pension to cover the tax you owe on the surplus state pension.

Which? Money 1-to-1 guidance

Our team of money experts can answer your questions big and small, on topics from pensions to tax and savings to scams.

They're impartial so they don’t give regulated financial advice or recommend particular products or providers – they’re here to support you and to help you make more confident financial decisions in these areas and more: 

Which? Money members and their immediate family get unlimited access to 1-to-1 guidance sessions.

If you're a Which? Money member, you can book an appointment online. If you're not, you can find out more about membership.

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

Which? Money members can get impartial guidance from our experts, based on 350 years’ combined financial services experience.

Find out more

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.