HMRC to phase out paper letters – here's what you need to know

HMRC is set to phase out its postal services for taxpayers from next year in a shakeup for millions of taxpayers.

HMRC first outlined the plans earlier this year, and the Budget has now confirmed that the switch to digital letters will start from April 2026.

The move forms part of HMRC’s aim to save £50m in print and postage costs and ensure that 90% of its interactions with taxpayers are online or digital by the 2028-29 tax year.

Here Which? explains what's changing, how it could affect you, and four reasons to consider using HMRC’s digital services if you aren’t already.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How HMRC will switch to digital letters

From April 2026 will start to phase out its letter correspondence with taxpayers, moving to a 'digital by default' model instead. Instead of receiving physical letters sent in the post, you'll find 'digital letters' uploaded directly to your HMRC account.

You’ll receive an email notification when a new communication is available, but the content won’t be emailed to you. To read it, you’ll need to log into your HMRC account or the app.

As the rollout begins, HMRC will ask you to confirm your contact details when you sign in. Once confirmed, paper letters will stop.

HMRC will never ask you to provide this information by phone, text or email.

The digital by default rules will be introduced in the Finance Bill 2025-26. The legislation updates HMRC’s existing communication powers and will allow the tax office to require users of its digital services to provide valid contact details such as an email address or mobile number.

Find out more: how to spot HMRC phone, text and email tax scams

Who will be affected first?

The first groups affected will be people who already use the HMRC app, online Personal Tax Account (PTA) or Business Tax Account (BTA). HMRC has confirmed that no one will be forced to move to digital services if they prefer paper.

Safeguards will remain in place for people unable to access digital services, including older taxpayers and those with disabilities. In the policy paper, it states: 'Paper communications will continue to be available for customers who choose not to engage with us digitally and who are digitally excluded.’

In order to opt out, all you need to do is not provide or confirm your electronic communication details when prompted.

HMRC said the change was for 'people who already interact with us digitally, or do so in the future.’

Find out more: making tax digital: 4 questions answered

Why HMRC is moving to digital

HMRC currently sends letters for tax code changes, self assessment reminders and requests for information, but has faced criticism over its customer service performance in recent years.

A report from the TaxPayers’ Alliance published in August found that complaints over delays across HMRC’s customer service teams rose from 21,932 in 2021-22 to 40,009 in 2024-25.

In response, HMRC said it has made 'significant improvements' over the last year and that customer service satisfaction stood at 80%.

Historically the tax office has resisted email due to data security concerns, but it now says digital communication will make it simpler and faster for people to manage their tax affairs.

How to download the HMRC app

Getting the HMRC app is fairly simple. You can download the app on the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android. The app can be used on both your phone and your tablet.

Sign in using your Government Gateway user ID and password, or create one in the app. Once set up, you can log in using a six-digit PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition.

Save on your tax bill Members can use GoSimpleTax's tax calculator for £32.50 and avoid accountant fees Get started

4 reasons to get the HMRC app

According to HMRC, since its launch over seven million people have downloaded the app and logged into their tax accounts. If you have yet to do so, then here are a few reasons why you may want to consider it.

1. Quick access to personal information

You can view your National Insurance number (and save it to your phone wallet), check your tax code, find your self assessment reference and see your Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR). These details are useful when opening an Isa, applying for a student loan or registering to vote.

HMRC says around 1.79 million people have viewed or checked their National Insurance contribution history since April 2025.

2. Keep on top of your tax affairs

If you’re self-employed or complete self assessment, you can view your tax bill, check overdue amounts and make secure payments via Open Banking. You can also set deadline reminders.

PAYE taxpayers can see detailed income and tax deductions reported by employers over the last five years.

HMRC is also currently rolling out new services on its app, which will make it simpler for workers to claim tax relief on allowable work-related expenses, such as uniforms or tools. These can all help you manage finances and more importantly, make sure you are paying the right amount.

Find out more: income tax calculator

3. Check your state pension record

The app displays your full NI history, highlights any gaps in contributions, and shows how paying voluntary contributions could increase your pension amount. You can then make these payments directly through the app.

You can also update your estimated pension income details, which helps HMRC adjust your tax code accurately.

If you receive a 'Simple Assessment' letter because you have an underpayment of income tax that cannot be collected automatically via PAYE – which is common for some pensioners with multiple income sources – you can view the breakdown and pay the bill via the app.

Find out more: tax codes and what they mean

4. Save time and avoid phone calls

You can update your address, request a tax refund and complete other tasks instantly, without needing to call HMRC.



You can also track and monitor forms and letters sent to HMRC. This is ideal if you want to make sure your correspondence has been received and is being reviewed by the right department.