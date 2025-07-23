HMRC adds new features to its app – here’s what you can do

HMRC is expanding its app and plans to cut back on sending letters
Ruby FlanaganSenior Content Producer

HMRC is adding new services on its app to help 35 million taxpayers manage their tax affairs more easily.

The move is part of the tax office's push to streamline services and make 90% of customer interactions digital by 2030, up from 76% today. But other ways to contact HMRC will still be available. 

Here, Which? takes a look at what's new, what's coming next and how these changes could affect you. 

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy

What is the HMRC app?

The HMRC app is a free tool, available on the App Store and Google Play, that lets you manage parts of your tax record from your phone. 

You'll need your Government Gateway ID and password the first time you sign in.

You can already use the app to check your tax code, view your National Insurance number, access your child benefit details and get reminders about self-assessment deadlines. You can also make payments using open banking.

What new features are coming?

It's set to be introduced during the 2025-26 tax year, and taxpayers will be able to use the HMRC app to update income changes, check allowances or deductions and ensure they're paying the correct amount of tax. 

Other new features will include: 

  • The ability for PAYE taxpayers to claim tax relief on allowable expenses, such as work travel, overnight stays or uniform costs, and upload supporting evidence
  • Tools for child benefit claimants to track their claims and view payments in real time
  • An expanded SMS confirmation service covering self-assessment appeals and complaints, all complaint services and some PAYE services to help people register or confirm that they no longer need to file
  • wider use of HMRC’s biometric voice system across its phone services.

These updates are part of 50 new measures HMRC says it’s introducing to simplify the tax system and reduce pressure on its phone services.

HMRC also plans to link self-assessment tax returns with child benefit data for those not reporting payments through their tax code and to digitalise the inheritance tax service from 2027. 

Make your money go further

Find the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with our expert guidance. From only £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.

Join Which? Money

What to do if you can’t or don’t want to use the app?

You don’t need a smartphone to deal with HMRC. If you’d rather speak to someone or send something in the post, other options are still available. You can:

  • Call HMRC using the relevant helpline numbers listed on the government website
  • Use the online chatbot for simple queries
  • Send a letter or use an online contact form, depending on the issue.

HMRC says it will continue to write to households who don’t have internet access or who struggle to use its digital services. However, it’s also aiming to reduce the number of letters it sends. 

At the moment, HMRC contacts taxpayers by post for various reasons, including tax code changes, self-assessment reminders and requests for information. In future, it will only send physical letters if you owe tax — part of a wider move to cut postal costs by £50m a year.

In summer 2023, HMRC trialled closing its self-assessment helpline to encourage more people to use online services. The decision drew heavy criticism from campaigners, tax professionals and MPs, and the helpline was reinstated ahead of the peak filing period.

Eight things to check on the HMRC app

Once you're signed in, the app lets you manage a range of tax-related tasks and check key information in one place. Here are eight things you can do:

1. Check if you’re on the right tax code

If you're employed or receive a private pension, you'll have a tax code. This is a series of numbers and letters that dictate how much tax is taken from your income. There are multiple codes depending on your circumstances. 

The most common tax code is 1257L, used when you have only one source of income, either from a job or pension. It means you can earn up to the personal allowance of £12,570 a year before being taxed. 

It's down to you to make sure your tax code is right and up to date. If your code is incorrect, you risk either paying too much tax or not enough.

2. Check your National Insurance number 

You can find out your National Insurance number in the app and add it to your digital wallet if you're using a smartphone. 

HMRC recommends setting up security features on your device, such as a Pin or facial recognition, to help keep your data safe.

3. Check employment and income history

You can view the employer payments, tax and National Insurance contributions that have been reported to HMRC.

The data covers the past five years and covers all employment you have had. It’s a useful way to check your employer has reported your income correctly.

4. Use self-assessment

If you're self-employed or have other forms of income, you may need to file a self-assessment tax return. The HMRC app shows your unique taxpayer reference (UTR) and provides a breakdown of how much tax you owe. 

It also displays any overdue amounts or penalties, along with your total tax liability. You can pay through the app using open banking and get reminders about key deadlines. 

 5. Check your state pension entitlement

If you're not yet receiving the state pension, you can check how much you're on track to get and the date you'll become eligible to claim. 

The amount depends on your National Insurance record and when you reach state pension age. You usually need 35 qualifying years to get the full new state pension of £230.25 a week. You need at least 10 years to receive anything at all.

6. Buy voluntary National Insurance years

If you have gaps in your National Insurance record, the app can show how much your state pension could increase by paying voluntary contributions. 

You can pay for both full and partial years directly through the app. 

7. Claim child benefit

If you're a parent or guardian, you use the app to apply for child benefit and manage your claim. 

If already claiming, you can view your payment history, get proof of entitlement, change your bank details and update your personal information.  

8/ Apply for a Help to Save account

The app lets you check if you're eligible for a Help to Save account – a government scheme for people on universal credit that offers a 50% bonus on savings, worth up to £1,200 over four years.

If you have an account, you can use the app to: 

  • View transactions, check your balance and bonus
  • Set a savings goal and monthly reminders
  • Use the calculator to see how different savings affect your bonus
  • Find out how to pay by standing order or bank transfer.

More on this

Related articles

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.