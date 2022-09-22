How much do you need to spend to get a good pressure washer?

We use cookies to allow us and selected partners to improve your experience and our advertising. By continuing to browse you consent to our use of cookies. You can understand more and change your cookies preferences here.
Buying a new piece of garden machinery can sometimes feel like a big expense, but our tests prove it doesn’t always have to be.
While our tests have uncovered plenty of high-end pressure washers, they’ve also unearthed lots of bargain models that rival the top-scorers for a much lower outlay.
If you’re in the market for a new pressure washer but don’t want to break the bank, it’s still possible to get your hands on a good model that will ensure great results.
Read on for some helpful buying advice and our pick of some good-value pressure washers that we've recently tested.
Make more of your garden: Get our free Gardening newsletter for top tips from our experts
Expert advice through the seasons so you know what to do and when. £4.99 a month, cancel anytime.Sign up now
While the average price of a Best Buy pressure washer is £337, we’ve also uncovered some high-scoring models that cost less than half that price and that aren’t far off Best Buy status.
Below, the table shows the average Which? test score by price band and how many Best Buys there are.
Despite the average Which? test score increasing the higher the price range, it is only a fairly marginal increase. Plus, you will find more Best buy models in the £201 - £300 price range compared to models costing over £301.
|Price range
|Average Which? test score
|Number of Best Buys
|£100 or less
|65%
|0
|£101 - £200
|68%
|0
|£201 - £300
|77%
|7
|More than £301
|77%
|5
Scores and prices correct as of 21 September 2022.
How much you’ll need to fork out depends on what you need the pressure washer for and how convenient you want it to be. Don’t splash out on an all-singing all-dancing model if you don’t need the power or the fancy features the manufacturer shouts about.
Below we’ve outlined the key features of three lower-cost pressure washers we’ve recently tested, costing between £99.99 and £157.48.
Key specs
A wheeled trolley-style pressure washer that’s compact to store and lightweight to handle, weighing 6.4kg. It’s at the lower-end of the power scale but could be a great option for light-duty domestic tasks.
The budget price of this pressure washer certainly looks appealing, but how well did it perform in our rigorous lab tests?
Read our full Nilfisk Core 125-5 UK review to find out more.
Key specs
A very lightweight pressure washer, weighing a modest 4.8kg with wheels to help you manoeuvre it. Again, not the most powerful of models but an option for lighter work around your garden. It also comes with a patio cleaning attachment and an internal detergent tank.
Find out how it performed at our lab by reading the full Karcher K2 Power Control review.
Key specs
This is Husqvarna’s entry-level pressure washer from its new range. It’s a wheeled, trolley-style pressure washer weighing 7.1kg, which is slightly heavier than the other two models. Its size and power make it suitable for a small patio or small to medium-sized cars.
Take a look at how it performed at our lab by reading the full Husqvarna PW 125 review.
Still can’t decide? Take a look at all of our pressure washer reviews and filter by price to help you choose.