How much do you need to spend to get a good pressure washer?

Buying a new piece of garden machinery can sometimes feel like a big expense, but our tests prove it doesn’t always have to be.

While our tests have uncovered plenty of high-end pressure washers, they’ve also unearthed lots of bargain models that rival the top-scorers for a much lower outlay.

If you’re in the market for a new pressure washer but don’t want to break the bank, it’s still possible to get your hands on a good model that will ensure great results.

Read on for some helpful buying advice and our pick of some good-value pressure washers that we've recently tested.

Are cheaper pressure washers any good?

While the average price of a Best Buy pressure washer is £337, we’ve also uncovered some high-scoring models that cost less than half that price and that aren’t far off Best Buy status.

Below, the table shows the average Which? test score by price band and how many Best Buys there are.

Despite the average Which? test score increasing the higher the price range, it is only a fairly marginal increase. Plus, you will find more Best buy models in the £201 - £300 price range compared to models costing over £301.

Price range Average Which? test score Number of Best Buys £100 or less 65% 0 £101 - £200 68% 0 £201 - £300 77% 7 More than £301 77% 5

Scores and prices correct as of 21 September 2022.

What extra features will I get if I spend more?

How much you’ll need to fork out depends on what you need the pressure washer for and how convenient you want it to be. Don’t splash out on an all-singing all-dancing model if you don’t need the power or the fancy features the manufacturer shouts about.

For light-duty tasks (small areas of lightly soiled paving, bicycles, small cars and garden furniture), then you can get away with less power (1,200W to 1,600W), low water pressure (less than 90 bar) and low flow rates. They tend to be own-brand, cheaper models that are either small, hand-carried units or petite trolley-style models with low handles and small wheels.

For medium-duty work (domestic garden paved areas and decking, cars and 4x4s) expect 1,600W to 2,000W of power, mid-range pressure (100 to 130 bar) and medium flow rates. They tend to be a mix of high-end own-brand models and cheaper premium-brand models. Most units are reasonably heavy, have larger wheels and on-board storage for accessories, so check you can comfortably manoeuvre it.

Then for tougher jobs (extensive areas of paving, grimy 4-wheel drive vehicles, commercial vehicles and caravans), you’ll need a semi-professional model with a high-powered motor (1,800W to 2,500W), high water pressure (130 to 150 bar) and high flow rates for a speedy clean with brilliant results. They’re often overpowered for domestic tasks so make sure you know how to use them to avoid damaging surfaces. They can also be heavy from housing the higher-power motors and pumps inside.

Features to look out for on higher-spec models

Accessories: light-duty models are likely to come with just one variable pressure lance. Pricier models will introduce accessories such as angled lances (great for directing under cars or furniture), rotary jet lances (a powerful jet that spins as it leaves the nozzle - ideal for heavily soiled paving slabs), a brushing attachment (useful for cleaning cars, greenhouses and conservatories) and maybe a patio cleaning attachment (a circular plastic hood with a brush around the bottom edge).

Longer hose length: starting at three metres for the cheapest models, hoses can be up to 10 metres long for an easier reach.

On-board storage: handy for safely storing the accessories you want readily to hand and also a hose storage reel to prevent it from getting tangled up.

Cheaper pressure washers reviewed

Below we’ve outlined the key features of three lower-cost pressure washers we’ve recently tested, costing between £99.99 and £157.48.

Nilfisk Core 125-5 UK, £99.99

Key specs

Power: 1,400W

Pressure hose length: 5 metres

Accessories: detergent bottle with foamer, gentle nozzle and a rough spiral nozzle for harder surfaces.

A wheeled trolley-style pressure washer that’s compact to store and lightweight to handle, weighing 6.4kg. It’s at the lower-end of the power scale but could be a great option for light-duty domestic tasks.

The budget price of this pressure washer certainly looks appealing, but how well did it perform in our rigorous lab tests?

Read our full Nilfisk Core 125-5 UK review to find out more.

Karcher K2 Power Control, £109

Key specs

Power: 1,400W

Pressure hose length: 5 metres

Accessories: variable speed fan nozzle, cone-shaped nozzle for hard surfaces and a patio cleaning attachment.

A very lightweight pressure washer, weighing a modest 4.8kg with wheels to help you manoeuvre it. Again, not the most powerful of models but an option for lighter work around your garden. It also comes with a patio cleaning attachment and an internal detergent tank.

Find out how it performed at our lab by reading the full Karcher K2 Power Control review.

Husqvarna PW 125, £157.48

Key specs

Power: 1,500W

Pressure hose length: 7 metres

Accessories: detergent bottle with foamer, a gentle nozzle for delicate tasks and a rough cone nozzle for hard surfaces.

This is Husqvarna’s entry-level pressure washer from its new range. It’s a wheeled, trolley-style pressure washer weighing 7.1kg, which is slightly heavier than the other two models. Its size and power make it suitable for a small patio or small to medium-sized cars.

Take a look at how it performed at our lab by reading the full Husqvarna PW 125 review.

Still can’t decide? Take a look at all of our pressure washer reviews and filter by price to help you choose.