How secure is your smart TV?

We keep our TVs for close to a decade, so it's fair to expect TV manufacturers to keep them ticking over with important feature and security updates for a good period of time.
Unfortunately, TV brands are falling well short when it comes to support periods. But what happens when the manufacturer stops supporting them?
Any device connected to your home network can give hackers access to a wealth of sensitive data if it isn't kept up to date with security patches. With just about every TV sold in the last six years being smart, there's a good chance you've got one and it could be out of date.
We reached out to the biggest brands in TVs, including LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Sony, to see how long they supported their TVs.
You'd expect an expensive, shiny new TV that you keep for many years to go the distance when it comes to getting updates from the manufacturer, but sadly this isn't often the case. As you can see from the responses below, some key brands are falling seriously short.
We know people keep their TVs for between seven and 10 years – which means only Hisense and Sony get close to supporting sets for what might be considered a typical lifespan. LG and Samsung, as the biggest brands, fall alarmingly short, with Samsung's two years of updates particularly poor.
Several manufacturers begin their support period from the launch of the TV, which is a cause for concern in some areas, but less so with TVs. Since they only stay on sale for around 18 months, most people buy their TV close to the launch of a TV and will get the full term of software support. It's a different story with other smart areas, such as appliances which can remain on sale for five years or more. In these cases the launch window is huge and when you make your purchase, you could find you have very little support left.
Your home network is only as strong as its weakest link and with dozens of items connected to your router there are plenty of areas for a hacker to attack.
If your TV isn't secure it could allow a hacker access to your router and if that's compromised then anything else on your network could be at risk. The TV isn't exactly devoid of personal data though. App and wi-fi login data, as well as card details in some cases if you've rented a film or signed up for an app through your TV, are at risk if your TV is insecure.
Hackers can hijack a TV to display their own content and they can do far worse than force you to watch Keeping up with the Kardashians over and over. They could put up fake versions of app login screens to trick you into entering your card details and steal your information.
We proved just how a cybercriminal could hack big-brand smart devices, including a Philips smart TV, in our investigation into easily hackable smart tech.
As part of our in-depth TV tests, we focus on what TVs are doing with your data, checking to see if every kernel of it is encrypted on its journey to servers. If the data is adequately encrypted then even if a hacker did manage to look at it, it would be indecipherable jargon.
We note the encryption standards being used to make sure they are strong enough.
Where the data is going is important, too. We check the IP addresses for the destinations and flag any suspicious activity.
Issues around security and smart devices goes a lot further than TVs, but hopefully the situation could be about to change. The UK government has now introduced the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) Bill, which looks to create a minimum security standard for smart devices and give regulators the power to fine companies that don't meet this.
Which? was instrumental in helping shape this bill and is happy with a lot of what's included, but is pushing for more in three key areas.
