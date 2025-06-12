Are UK tech brands any good?

When we think of leading tech companies, UK brands rarely spring to mind while US and Asian firms dominate the markets.

But there are plenty of home-grown brands to consider if you're shopping for new tech - we've uncovered eight UK Best Buys spread across headphones, radios, Bluetooth speakers and turntables.

Our rigorous testing not only highlights the best UK-made products but also shows where international brands still have the edge. Whether you're looking for a new phone, power bank or speaker, our analysis reveals where your money is best spent, and how you can support UK industry along the way.

Mobile phone brands

Founded in London by the brains behind Chinese mobile brand OnePlus, Nothing has made a statement with its eye-catching smartphones and their uniquely transparent design.

We've reviewed five of the brand's phones, which vary in price from around £200 up to over £500. One of them was a stand-out model, earning a Best Buy recommendation thanks to its good cameras, great battery life and powerful performance.

You can shop for the most popular mobile phone models below, but you'll have to log in or join Which? to access all our mobile phone reviews and see how they fared in our testing.

Power bank brands

Power banks have become an essential for long journeys as a way to keep your phone alive. As well as international brands like Anker and Samsung, we've reviewed power banks from UK brands like Juice and Groov-e to see how they stand up.

In our testing, we look at everything from the actual number of charges a power bank holds (some can't even power one full charge) to how quickly one can charge your phone or tablet. We also size up every power bank and look at their capacity, weight, and any additional features to help you find the best one to fit your needs.

Our research has uncovered a selection of Best Buy and Great Value portable chargers, as well a couple of Don't Buys to avoid.

Below are some popular options to consider, but you'll have to log in or join Which? to access the results of our in-depth

testing in the best power banks and portable chargers .

Cordless landline phone brands

We test cordless phones from British brands like BT, as well as international ones including Panasonic, VTech and Gigaset.

From call quality to how well they work over long distances, our testing covers all the bases. We even evaluate how easy it is to block nuisance calls, add contacts to the phone book, and the size and shape of the buttons for easy dialling.

You'll find some popular options below, but you'll need to log in or join Which? to read the results in our guide: best cordless phones .

Simple phone brands

If a complex smartphone isn’t your thing, a simple mobile phone can be a real lifesaver, offering fuss-free, straightforward use without the overload.

We’ve searched for the best models that combine ease of use with exceptional battery life and practical features. And just because a phone is simple doesn’t mean it should skimp on sound quality or accessibility - we believe these essentials should come as standard.

See below for some popular models from our testing, or log in or join Which? to access our full reviews of the best simple phones .

Headphone brands

We review headphones from over 20 global brands, including home-grown Marshall, Nothing and Bowers & Wilkins.

All headphones are bought by us and go through the same independent tests to examine everything from sound quality and noise cancelling to comfort and durability.

Browse some popular headphones models below or log in or join Which? for unlimited access to the results of our testing in the best headphones .

Wireless speaker brands

There are some prominent UK brands in the audio space, including Marshall - famous for its iconic speakers - Bowers & Wilkins, and the lesser-known Naim Audio.

When we test wireless speakers, we use a panel of audio experts with decades of experience tuning, calibrating and listening to speakers to ensure the difference between a good and bad speaker is clear-cut. We evaluate the battery and sound quality, of course. Plus technical aspects, like the mixing and frequency levels, to ensure you're getting the most out of your money.

We've listed an assortment of popular wireless speakers below, but you'll need to log in or join Which? to read our full reviews of the best wireless speakers .

Record player brands

We put record players from around the world to the test - from British names like Roberts and Rega to top-performing international brands - to help you find the best option for your setup and budget.

Our expert panel of five seasoned audiophiles carefully assesses the sound quality of every model, whether it’s a £50 entry-level pick or a premium £800 turntable. We also evaluate how easy each one is to set up and use, what features they offer, and whether they’re true record players with built-in speakers and amplifiers, or turntables that require a separate audio system to bring your vinyl to life.

Browse the most popular models on the Which? website below, or log in or join Which? to see all the best record players and turntables .

DAB radio brands

We test a wide range of radios, including British brands like the long-standing Roberts and the relatively new VQ, alongside popular overseas models.

From setup and saving stations to testing Bluetooth, internet radio, and signal strength, our thorough lab testing ensures that any radio we rate highly is truly worth your attention.

Below are the most popular DAB radios on our website, but you'll have to log in or join Which? to see all the best DAB radios .

