How to avoid the biggest scams of 2025

Find out what's been big and how you can steer clear of fraudsters
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having previously worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Here are the biggest scams we’ve seen this year – plus our expert advice on how to avoid them.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we count down the scams we've come across most often in 2025, explain what you can do to keep yourself safe online, and how to react if you've been targeted by a fraudster.

From deepfakes to phishing, impersonation scams to task scams, we've seen it all and have the best advice to help you stay one step ahead.

This episode is read by Lucia Ariano and is based on Tali Ramsey's article, originally published in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

Outsmart the fraudsters

free newsletter

Sign up for our free Scam Alerts service.

Our Scam Alerts newsletter delivers scams-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. We won't keep sending you the newsletter if you don't want it – unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

How to listen to podcasts from Which?

We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday and Which? Shorts every Wednesday. We also release special podcasts throughout the year.

Subscribe using one of the links below or find us in your favourite podcast app on your mobile.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a Which? member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this