How to avoid the biggest scams of 2025

Here are the biggest scams we’ve seen this year – plus our expert advice on how to avoid them.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we count down the scams we've come across most often in 2025, explain what you can do to keep yourself safe online, and how to react if you've been targeted by a fraudster.

From deepfakes to phishing, impersonation scams to task scams, we've seen it all and have the best advice to help you stay one step ahead.

This episode is read by Lucia Ariano and is based on Tali Ramsey's article, originally published in the December 2025/January 2026 issue of Which? magazine.

You can also download a transcript of this podcast.

