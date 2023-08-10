How to find the best value school shoes

Kitting kids out in school uniform can be costly, especially when you factor in how quickly they can grow out of it, wear it out or even lose it.

School shoes are no exception, with charity The Children's Society estimating the average cost of school shoes per child, per year is £62.

Every parent is looking for the best combination of value, quality and comfort.

Which? investigates whether you really need to spend a small fortune and shares a few ideas to help you stay a step ahead.

Keep your costs down and kids happy. Sign up for our Family newsletter, it's free monthly

How much should you pay for school shoes?

We found there was a vast spread of prices among the 10 retailers we looked at, ranging from £2.99 through to around 40 times that at £135.

Asda was the retailer with the cheapest average price of school shoes.

Here's what else we discovered:

Bigger sizes of the same style can cost more. The price may say 'from £14' but that's likely to be for the smallest size. Some websites may indicate a price range such as '£35-£39'. We found the price difference between the top and bottom sizes can be between £2 and £6. The exception seems to be designer brands, where shoes tend to cost the same price, regardless of size.

The price may say 'from £14' but that's likely to be for the smallest size. Some websites may indicate a price range such as '£35-£39'. We found the price difference between the top and bottom sizes can be between £2 and £6. The exception seems to be designer brands, where shoes tend to cost the same price, regardless of size. In-store fitting service is rare. Of the 10 retailers we looked at, only two - Clarks and M&S - offer in-store fitting. Some of the others had online guides or the option to buy a measuring gauge to help you measure at home. None of the popular retailers we looked at offered a shoe repair service.

Of the 10 retailers we looked at, only two - Clarks and M&S - offer in-store fitting. Some of the others had online guides or the option to buy a measuring gauge to help you measure at home. None of the popular retailers we looked at offered a shoe repair service. Retailers won't swap your pinching shoes, no matter how little they've been worn. Returned shoes need to be new or unworn and even then you only have a small window to take them back, ranging from 14 days to 1 year. Check individual retailers' websites for their returns policy and have shoes professionally fitted to help mitigate situations like this.

Returned shoes need to be new or unworn and even then you only have a small window to take them back, ranging from 14 days to 1 year. Check individual retailers' websites for their returns policy and have shoes professionally fitted to help mitigate situations like this. Make the most of Asda's 100 Day Guarantee. School shoes are among the categories covered by this guarantee. It states that if for any reason you're not satisfied with your George clothing product, you can return it within 100 days with proof of purchase for an exchange or refund. If you've bought a pair of George school shoes and they're falling to bits within this timeframe, it could be worth claiming on that guarantee .

Scroll down our table of where to buy school shoes to discover what you're likely to pay at 10 popular school shoe retailers, as well as their return or refund policy and any other services they provide.

Where to buy school shoes

Data correct as of 9 August 2023

3 things to look for when buying school shoes

Look for quality school shoes

The best school shoes will often have features such as toe scuff bumpers, soft cushioned linings and be made from breathable materials, such as leather, to enable them to endure the rigours of the average school day, but also look after a growing child's delicate feet.

Emma McConnachie, of the Royal College of Podiatry, says: 'Aim for shoe types that have a way of the shoe holding on over the middle of the foot such as a buckle, strap or laces.'

The best school shoes should last a year

Emma says: 'A good quality pair of shoes should last the average child the entire school year. Often cheaply made shoes will not last long.'

From the ages of 5-12, feet grow on average one shoe size per year and, by the age of 13 for girls and 15 for boys, their feet will have generally reached their final shoe size.

Second-hand shoes could be a false economy

It may be tempting to pass shoes on to siblings or friends but Emma says: 'We would advise against preloved shoes, where possible, as the shoe can take on the shape of the previous wearer.'

If you do need to consider second-hand options, avoid shoes that are too worn with damaged materials or with a heavy wear pattern, particularly over the balls of the feet or the heels, as these are more likely to cause your child issues.

21 money-saving tips for parents - find out what freebies and discounts you can get, and how to save money on the essentials

How to measure children's feet at home

In an ideal world, experts say children should have their feet measured by a trained shoefitter because much of the information from retailers on how to do it isn't consistent.

But if you want to do it at home, here are our tips:

Use downloadable gauges and guides when available. Emma says: 'There is no standardised sizing for shoes, so they may vary in size and fit between brands. If a measuring guide is available from the brand, use this to determine a starting point for sizes to try on.'

Make a template of your child's feet on lightweight card. You can then take this to a store to slip inside the shoes to make sure they fit for length and width. However, check the store's returns policy because you may find they aren't a good fit once you've got them home.

Try on shoes with school socks or tights. There's no point in them trying them on with socks that aren't the same thickness and texture as the ones they'll wear to school. However, Emma says: 'Wearing stripy socks can help you spot if a shoe is slipping when they try them on.'

Get your child to walk around in the shoes to check for fit. Pay particular attention to whether they slip at the heel and if your child is in pain. If the shoes hurt now it's unlikely they're a good fit. Get them to wear them around the house for short periods in the weeks running up to the new term to ease firmer materials and reduce the chance of blisters.