How to get Spotify Premium for free

Streaming services have changed the way we listen to music because you can now access virtually any song at any time from an app on your phone.

Other perks include the ability to create playlists of your top tracks instead of listening to entire albums, discovering new tunes based on your recent listening and being recommended radio stations and mixes based on what you like.

All of this costs about the same as buying one new CD every month.

Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services, and if you're switching from another app, you might be able to get it for free. Here's how.

Sign up for our Deals newsletter Grab genuine bargains using our expert tips in the monthly Deals newsletter Sign up

What is Spotify?

Spotify is a streaming service with over 100 million songs in its library, making it one of the largest platforms in the world. By signing up, you’ll have access to all the latest releases as well as classic hits. You can organise your songs into your own custom playlists or explore the mixes created for you by its algorithms.

Beyond its extensive music library, Spotify also offers around seven million podcast titles and 350,000 audiobooks.

How to get a Spotify Premium free trial

Currently, Spotify is giving new customers the first three months of its premium subscription for free.

The offer is only available to people who haven’t signed up for a premium plan before. It’s a great deal because usually you would only get one month to try out the service before you start paying.

This ends on the 22nd September 2025, so if you’re tempted, you have until then to sign up.

You can register for a Spotify subscription on its website.

How much does Spotify cost?

Spotify offers a few different premium plans, or you can choose to stick to a free account.

The free option gives you access to its library of music, but you’ll have to put up with regular ads, and you won’t be able to download tracks to listen to offline.

Premium plans start at £5.99 per month for students, £11.99 per month for an individual plan, £16.99 per month for two premium accounts, and there’s a family plan giving you up to six premium or kids accounts for £19.99 per month.

What’s included in a Spotify Premium subscription?

You get ad-free music, the ability to download songs for offline listening, and the freedom to play tracks in any order you like. Premium accounts also offer higher-quality audio for some of the best headphones, a listening queue feature so you can share DJ duties on a Which?-recommended Bluetooth speaker and the option to listen with friends who aren't with you in real time.

Plus, if you're on an Individual, Duo, or Family plan, you'll get 15 hours of listening time each month from their audiobooks subscriber catalogue.

How do I cancel my Spotify subscription?

If you have tried out the service and find that it's not for you, or if you're looking to save money on your monthly bills, Spotify allows you to cancel your subscription at any time.

Go to your 'Account Overview' on the Spotify website, click the 'Manage your plan' or 'Your plan' section, followed by 'Change Plan' and then select the 'Cancel Premium' button. It will revert your account to a free membership from the next billing date, so you'll still be able to use premium features up until that point.

If you'd rather delete your account entirely, go to the Spotify support page and click 'Account help' and find the 'Account settings' section. You can then choose 'Closing your account and deleting your data'. You'll need to confirm it through an email link.

What is the best alternative to Spotify?

There are lots of music streaming apps available, many of which offer deals for new subscribers.

For instance, if you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership , you get the whole Amazon Music library included. First-time Amazon members are able to claim a free trial to test out the service before paying a monthly subscription.

Other popular services, such as Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube Music, also offer free trials so you can test them out. Each one is suited to different listeners: Apple Music is heavily integrated into its ecosystem of devices, Tidal is known for its high-fidelity sound, and YouTube Music has a huge library of user-generated content as well as official releases.

Best iPhone accessories: from AirTags to AirPods