Watch: How to jump start your car safely

When your car won't start, a flat battery is normally to blame. Instead of calling a breakdown firm, you can often fix it yourself.

Watch out video to find out how to jump start your car safely.

Jump start a flat battery safely

Jump starting your car can be hazardous if you don’t follow these basic safety precautions:

  • Always check your owner’s manual before doing anything
  • No smoking. Sparks near a battery can cause an explosion
  • Make sure both engines are off to begin with, and always set the parking brakes
  • Don’t jump a battery (or leads) that appear damaged or leaking. Call a professional
  • Remove jewellery such as rings and bracelets. Metal objects coming in contact with the battery terminals could cause a spark
  • Avoid wearing loose-fitting clothing that may get caught in moving engine parts
  • Never jump start a battery if fluids are frozen. This could lead to an explosion.

Don’t cut corners when it comes to safety. If you don’t feel confident jump starting your car, call a mechanic. Use Which? Trusted Traders to find a reliable mechanic you can trust. 

For more advice, including how to prevent your battery from running flat, head to our full guide on jump starting and caring for your car's battery.

