How to protect your passive income from a capital gains tax hike

Government eyes more tax hikes after 378,000 people hit with CGT bill last year
Josh WilsonSenior data journalist

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has tax rises in her sights at the upcoming Autumn Budget, as she hunts for extra revenue to shore up government finances, and there are rumours capital gains tax (CGT) might be a target.

Reeves is constrained by Labour’s manifesto pledge not to touch the big three taxes – income tax, National Insurance and VAT. But taxes on capital gains aren’t immune, with the Chancellor having already hiked CGT on assets at the last Budget.

Here, Which? explains the rumoured changes, how they could impact your personal finances, and how to protect yourself.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

How does CGT work?

CGT is a tax levied on your profits when you sell an asset – such as shares or property – that's increased in value.

It was first introduced by the Labour government in 1965, following a surge in the value of property and other assets after the Second World War.

If you make a gain after selling assets or property, you'll pay 18% CGT as a basic-rate taxpayer, or 24% if you pay a higher rate of tax.

You won't need to pay the tax when selling your main home. There’s also a tax-free annual allowance of £3,000, although this has been cut from £12,300 in 2022-23.

The total CGT taken last year was £12.1bn across 378,000 taxpayers, according to HMRC. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects this to more than double to £25.5bn by 2030.

Predicted CGT raised by 2030

What changes to CGT are being discussed?

The Treasury is purportedly considering several options. 

Most discussed is the idea that anyone selling any property, including their main home, for more than £1.5m will be liable for CGT.

If this were charged at 24% for a higher-rate taxpayer, and if someone’s £1.5m home had increased in value by 15% since they bought it, they’d be liable for a £54,000 tax bill, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

Another option available to the Chancellor is to equalise CGT rates with income tax rates.

CGT is currently charged at 18% for basic rate taxpayers and 24% for higher and additional rate payers. Income tax on the other hand, is charged at 20%, 40% and 45% for basic, higher and additional rate taxpayers, respectively.

Taking our earlier scenario and applying equalised CGT rates would land a higher rate taxpayer with a £90,000 bill, and an additional rate taxpayer with a £101,250 bill.

The government could also make a change so that capital gains no longer reset on death. Currently, gains made on stocks and shares during your lifetime are not considered for CGT purposes after your death, but the Treasury could opt to change this, leading to a higher tax bill for your heirs.

Lastly, there is the option of reducing or abolishing ‘business asset disposal relief’, which applies a discounted CGT rate to business owners when they sell parts of their business.

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

Get 1-to-1 money guidance

Which? Money members can get impartial guidance from our experts, based on 350 years’ combined financial services experience.

Find out more

Why is the government targeting CGT?

Most CGT is paid by a small number of wealthy taxpayers – according to HMRC, last year 40% of CGT came from individuals and trusts who made gains of £5m or more. Any increase would largely be shouldered by the wealthiest in society.

Some experts also argue that it’s unfair to tax unearned wealth (capital gains) at a lower rate than earned income (wages). This disincentivises work and encourages the hoarding of wealth. 

Equalising CGT with income tax would go some way to addressing this, with estimates suggesting it could raise up to £12bn of extra tax revenue per year.

The counter-argument is that any hike to CGT could reduce investment into the UK, as investors may become less inclined to take risks.

6 ways to protect yourself from a CGT hike

  1. Use Isas: any cash or investments held within an Isa are completely free of CGT. You can deposit up to £20,000 into Isas per tax year.
  2. Pay into your pension: money paid into a pension will grow free of CGT – plus you get tax relief on contributions added into the bargain.
  3. Move existing investments into an Isa: you can move your existing investments into an Isa using what’s known as a ‘bed and Isa’ transaction. This process allows you to sell an asset and repurchase it immediately in an Isa or Sipp.
  4. Transfer assets to a spouse: you can transfer ownership of assets to your spouse or civil partner tax free. They can then make use of their own CGT allowance to sell up to £3,000 of assets with no tax due. They can also move transferred assets into an Isa using their own Isa allowance – known as ‘bed and spouse’ Isa.
  5. Consider CGT free investments: any capital gains made on UK gilts purchased directly (i.e. outside a bond fund) are not subject to CGT.
  6. Don’t forget to include your losses: when you complete your tax return, don’t forget to include losses, as they will be offset against any gains. If you make more losses than gains, claim for the extra, because you can carry them forwards and use them in future.

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.