Record number of savers and investors facing a tax bill

You could face tax charges with as little as £10,600 saved
Josh WilsonSenior data journalist

More people than ever before are set to fall foul of tax on savings and tax on dividends as a result of frozen thresholds and allowance cuts.

Freedom of information requests submitted to HMRC by the investment platform AJ Bell have revealed that 2.6 million people will have to pay tax on their savings interest this tax.

Additionally, 3.7 million face a dividend tax bill. Both figures have more than doubled since 2021-22.

Read on to find out the tipping points for your savings and investments after which you’ll be slapped with a tax bill.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our Privacy policy.

How much can you invest in dividends before triggering a tax bill?

You won't need to pay anything on the first £500 of dividend income you receive per tax year – this is called the tax-free dividend allowance.

This allowance has been cut in recent years from £2,000 in 2023.

With the help of investment platform interactive investor, Which? has crunched the numbers to find out how much you can invest into a typical passive income fund before landing yourself a bill.

Using the Vanguard FTSE U.K. Equity Income Index Fund as a proxy, which has a historic yield of 4.32%, you could invest up to £11,574 before hitting the £500 limit.

Investing anything above this would see basic-rate taxpayers hit with dividend tax at 8.75%, rising to 33.75% for higher rate and 39.35% for additional-rate taxpayers.

‘Over 3.7 million people are expected to pay tax on dividend income, which is more than double what it was four years ago,’ said Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell.

‘Combined with frozen tax thresholds dragging more people into higher tax bands, this could mean heaps more tax for those with even modestly sized portfolios.’

How much can you save up before triggering a tax bill?

Basic-rate taxpayers can earn up to £1,000 in savings interest per tax year without paying tax, or £500 if you're a higher-rate taxpayer. Additional-rate taxpayers don't get an allowance.

The interest rate on the average instant-access account has jumped from 0.16% in June 2021 to 2.59% today, according to data from Moneyfacts.

Using this as our starting point, you could save up to £38,610 as a basic-rate taxpayer, or £19,305 as a higher-rate taxpayer, before breaching your personal savings allowance.

However, plenty of accounts on the market today are offering considerably better rates.

The best unlimited deposit instant-access rate at the time of writing is Chase’s instant-access account offering 4.75%. At this rate, the amount you could save drops to £21,053 as a basic-rate taxpayer, or just £10,527 as a higher-rate taxpayer, before triggering a tax bill.

‘The government has frozen tax thresholds and left the Personal Savings Allowance untouched since it was introduced more than nine years ago,’ said Laura Suter, director of personal finance at AJ Bell.

‘With interest rates rising sharply, more savers are being dragged into the tax net without any policy change – it’s tax by stealth. What was once a tax affecting wealthier savers is now catching out everyday basic-rate taxpayers. 

‘Many won’t realise they’ve breached their allowance until HMRC comes knocking.’

Make your money work harder

Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. Save 25% now, only £36.75 for a year.

Join Which? Money

Offer ends 30 September 2025

4 ways to maximise your savings without paying any tax

  1. If you've got more than a few thousand pounds in savings, put extra savings into a cash Isa. You can deposit up to £20,000 into Isas per tax year.
  2. When selecting fixed-term savings accounts outside an Isa, check when interest is paid. Look for those that pay monthly or annually, rather than 'at maturity', when the combined interest might push you over your personal savings allowance.
  3. With savings you don't need for at least five years, you could earn a better return by investing. A stocks and shares Isa means all profits and dividends are tax-free.
  4. If you've maxed out your Isa allowance, consider making additional voluntary contributions to your pension

More on this

About Us

Which? Limited is registered in England and Wales to 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF, company number 00677665  and is an Introducer Appointed Representative (FRN 610689) of the following:


1. Inspop.com Ltd for the introduction of non-investment motor, home and travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, and travel insurance products (FRN310635). Inspop.com Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide advice and arrange non-investment motor, home, travel insurance products (FRN310635) and is registered in England and Wales to Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, South Wales, CF10 3AL, company number 03857130. Confused.com is a trading name of Inspop.com Ltd. 


2. LifeSearch Partners Limited (FRN656479), for the introduction of Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide advice and arrange Pure Protection Contracts and Private Health Insurance Contracts.  LifeSearch Partners Ltd is registered in England and Wales to 3000a Parkway, Whiteley, Hampshire, PO15 7FX, company number 03412386.


3. HUB Financial Solutions, for the introduction of equity release advice and an annuity comparison service, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) to provide advice and guidance on financial products for those who have retired or are approaching retirement (FCA Firm Reference Number: 455713). HUB Financial Solutions is registered in England and Wales to Enterprise House, Bancroft Road, Reigate, Surrey RH12 7RP, company number 05125701.


4. Alan Boswell Insurance Brokers Ltd (FRN 301), for the introduction of non-investment landlord insurances, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide advice and arrange insurance contracts. Alan Boswell insurance brokers Ltd is registered in England at Prospect House, Rouen Rd, Norwich NR1 1RE, company number 02591252.


5.Stickee Technology Limited for the introduction of non-investment pet insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment pet insurance products (FRN916665). Stickee Technology Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)  in England and Wales; 3rd floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, UK WA14 2DT Registered company number 06711740


6. Travel Insurance Facilities Plc (FRN306537), for the introduction of travel insurance, who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to arrange non-investment insurance contracts. Registered in England under company number 3220410 at Suite 12, 20 Churchill Square, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent, ME19 4YU.

 

Other financial services:


Mortgage service provided by London & Country Mortgages (L&C), Unit 26 (2.06), Newark Works, 2 Foundry Lane, Bath BA2 3GZ. London & Country are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (registered number: 143002). The FCA does not regulate most Buy to Let mortgages. Your home or property may be repossessed if you do not keep up repayments on your mortgage.


We do not make, nor do we seek to make, any recommendations or personalised advice on financial products or services that are regulated by the FCA, as we’re not regulated or authorised by the FCA to advise you in this way. In some cases, however, we have included links to regulated brands or providers with whom we have a commercial relationship and, if you choose to, you can buy a product from our commercial partners. 


If you go ahead and buy a product using our link, we will receive a commission to help fund our not-for-profit mission and our campaigns work as a champion for the UK consumer. Please note that a link alone does not constitute an endorsement by Which?.