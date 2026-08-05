How to revive stale and limp food – and when to throw it away

Whether there's wilted parsley lurking at the back of your fridge or a loaf of bread that's gone rock hard, you don't always need to throw these items away.

While fresh is best, many foods are still safe to eat even if they've lost their texture. Understanding why food goes stale and having a few kitchen tricks up your sleeve can bring your ingredients back to life and cut down on waste.

We explain how to breathe new life into common foods such as bread, herbs, salad leaves, crisps and brown sugar. Plus, find the telltale signs of when it's time to toss them in the bin.

How to make stale bread fresh again

As long as your loaf isn't mouldy, firm bread can be revived – even if it's a day or two past its best-by date.

Oven: Lightly sprinkle the crust with water, then warm the loaf in a preheated oven at around 220°C/200°C fan (Gas Mark 7) for 5-10 minutes, depending on the size and type of bread.

Lightly sprinkle the crust with water, then warm the loaf in a preheated oven at around 220°C/200°C fan (Gas Mark 7) for 5-10 minutes, depending on the size and type of bread. Air fryer: Heat the bread for 2-5 minutes at around 180°C, checking regularly to avoid over-browning. For crusty loaves such as baguettes, you can dampen the outside a little more before heating.

Heat the bread for 2-5 minutes at around 180°C, checking regularly to avoid over-browning. For crusty loaves such as baguettes, you can dampen the outside a little more before heating. Microwave: Lightly dampen a piece of paper towel, wrap it around the bread and microwave for around 10 seconds, keeping a close eye on it. This works best for small portions, such as a roll or a couple of slices, rather than a whole loaf.

There are also lots of ways to use stale bread in your cooking. You can transform it into croutons or crostini, or you can use a food processor to make breadcrumbs instead of throwing it away.

Why does bread go stale?

A process known as starch retrogradation. Basically, the starch molecules gradually harden and push water towards the crust, leaving you with a stiff loaf. Adding a little water to your bread and heating it creates steam, which temporarily softens the crumb while crisping up the crust.

What's the best way to store bread?

Store it in a bread bin, bread bag or even a paper bag – just ensure it's at room temperature. Don't store it in the fridge, as the cooler temperature will make it go stale faster.

If you won't use a whole loaf in a few days, chuck it in the freezer instead. You can freeze a whole loaf or individual slices, then defrost at room temperature or toast slices straight from frozen.

If you're looking for the best brown breads for your morning toast, check out our round-up of the healthiest supermarket options

When should I throw bread away?

If your bread has visible mould, it's not safe just to cut off the affected area and eat the rest. Mould roots can spread through soft foods – even when you can't see them. Stay safe and toss it in your food waste bin.

Discover the best bread makers if you want to try your hand at making your own loaves

How to crisp up limp crisps or crackers

If your crackers and crisps have lost their crunch, spread them in a single layer on a baking sheet to warm briefly. Make sure to enjoy them straight away for the best texture.

Oven : Heat at around 160°C/140°C fan for 3-5 minutes, checking regularly.

: Heat at around 160°C/140°C fan for 3-5 minutes, checking regularly. Air fryer: Heat at around 160°C for 2-4 minutes, checking regularly.

Heat at around 160°C for 2-4 minutes, checking regularly. Microwave: Some plain crisps can be refreshed in the microwave for a few seconds, but keep a close eye on them as they can quickly burn.

Why do crisps go limp?

They lose their crunch when they absorb moisture from the air. Gently heating allows the excess moisture to evaporate and restore their crisp texture.

What's the best way to store crisps and crackers?

Once opened, reseal packets tightly or transfer them to an airtight container. Keeping moisture out is the best way to keep their texture.

If you're looking for a savoury treat, read our research on the healthier crisp choices.

When should I throw crisps and crackers away?

If they smell unsavoury or have become damp because of water exposure, rather than just absorbing moisture in the air, it's best to bin them.

Find out which salt and vinegar crisps topped our blind taste test

How to revive wilted herbs

If your herbs have gone limp rather than slimy, try soaking them in a bowl of iced water for 15 to 30 minutes. Pat them dry before using.

Why do herbs go limp?

Herbs wilt when they've lost water from their cells. An ice-water bath can help them absorb moisture again and restore some of their firmness.

What's the best way to store herbs?

To keep herbs fresher for longer, don't leave them sitting in damp supermarket packaging. If there's condensation inside the bag, open it slightly or transfer the herbs to a clean resealable bag or container lined with a kitchen towel to absorb excess moisture.

Some herbs, such as parsley, dill and coriander, can also be frozen for later and used in cooking. For more food safety advice, see our guide for the foods you should – and shouldn't – cook straight from frozen .

When should I throw wilted herbs away?

If they have turned slimy, discoloured or have an unpleasant smell, it's time to throw them away or compost them.

See our guide to the best kitchen rolls.

Can you make limp lettuce crisp again?

If your lettuce has gone limp but is still fresh, try soaking it in iced water for around 15-30 minutes to bring some of its crispness back.

What's the best way to store lettuce?

If you're using bagged salad, store it as you would herbs. Remove excess moisture and leave in a resealable bag or container lined with a kitchen towel.

When should I throw wilted lettuce away?

If the leaves are slimy, brown or smell foul, discard or compost instead of attempting to revive. Find out which food waste bins are best for your long-gone lettuce.

Fancy growing your own? Find out how to grow lettuce and best varieties

How to fix crystallised honey

While not ideal for spreading on your toast or squirting on your yoghurt, crystallisation is a natural process in honey.

To return it to a runnier consistency, stand the jar in a bowl of warm (not boiling) water until the crystals dissolve. You can also warm it gently in the microwave in a microwave-safe container, using short bursts and stirring in between. Find out other little-known microwave cooking hacks in our expert guide.

Why does honey crystallise?

Honey naturally crystallises over time as glucose separates from the water and forms crystals. Gentle heat dissolves these crystals, giving the honey a smoother texture.

What's the best way to store honey?

Keep it in a sealed container in a cool, dry cupboard. Refrigeration can accelerate crystallisation, so it's best stored at room temperature. For other tips on taking care of your condiments, check our piece on how to store them correctly.

When should I throw honey away?

Crystallised honey is usually still perfectly safe to consume. However, if there are signs of fermentation, like a sour smell, bubbling or foaming, or visible mould, it's best to throw it away.

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How to soften brown sugar

You can easily soften brown sugar that has hardened into lumps.

Microwave: Place the sugar in a microwave-safe bowl, cover with a damp piece of kitchen towel and heat in 20-second bursts, stirring between each until softened.

Place the sugar in a microwave-safe bowl, cover with a damp piece of kitchen towel and heat in 20-second bursts, stirring between each until softened. Overnight: Place a damp piece of kitchen towel over the sugar (or in a separate container within an airtight tub) and leave it overnight to gradually restore moisture.

Place a damp piece of kitchen towel over the sugar (or in a separate container within an airtight tub) and leave it overnight to gradually restore moisture. Should you put half an apple or a slice of bread into your sugar to soften it? You may have spotted this tip on social media. While it can restore moisture, if you forget to remove one of these items, you risk mould contamination in your sugar.

Why does brown sugar go lumpy?

It hardens when it loses moisture. Break up hard lumps by putting sugar in gentle heat or a humid environment, so it can absorb water again.

What's the best way to store brown sugar?

To stop sugar from drying out, store it in an airtight container. If it isn't sealed properly, moisture gradually escapes, and the sugar will harden.

When should I throw sugar away?

Check it regularly for signs of moisture, mould or contamination from insects such as ants. If you see any of this, it's best to discard it immediately.

How to get rid of ants in your garden and home

How to tell if food has gone bad

Many foods lose quality before they become unsafe to eat.

That said, here are the telltale signs it's time to throw away food: